As it happened: LFC 2-0 FC Midtjylland

Liverpool are back at Anfield for the first time in the Champions League since the Atletico Madrid game last March.

That game arrived at a time that Madrid was entering lockdown and England was pondering it's next move. Some irony then in this fixture seven months further down the line.

The reds kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Ajax last midweek and will be hoping to double their points tally tonight.

Danish Champions, FC Midtjylland, were soundly beaten 4-0 by Atalanta at home last week which allowed the Italian side to take temporary control of this European group.

Klopp has rang the changes for tonight's game with four changes at the attacking half of the pitch.

Can the reds maintain their 100% start to this season's European campaign?

As it happened...