As it happened: LFC 2-0 FC Midtjylland

Liverpool are back at Anfield for the first time in the Champions League since the Atletico Madrid game last March.
That game arrived at a time that Madrid was entering lockdown and England was pondering it's next move. Some irony then in this fixture seven months further down the line.
The reds kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Ajax last midweek and will be hoping to double their points tally tonight.
Danish Champions, FC Midtjylland, were soundly beaten 4-0 by Atalanta at home last week which allowed the Italian side to take temporary control of this European group.
Klopp has rang the changes for tonight's game with four changes at the attacking half of the pitch.
Can the reds maintain their 100% start to this season's European campaign?
As it happened...
Diogo Jota's winner at the weekend was the reds alleged 9,999th goal in the club's history.
Reds fans will be expecting the Number 10,000 to arrive tonight. But who will get it?
A quick reminder of the LFC team for tonight. Four changes.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Shaqiri, Jota, Minamino, Origi.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Jones, R. Williams, Cain, N. Williams.
Teams are on the pitch but there is no magical European atmosphere tonight.
Anfield, save for a few officials, TV and radio commentators and the teams staff, is empty.
FC Midtjylland get us underway at Anfield!
1' Andersen, in the FCM goal, has to make an early catch.
Trent Alexander-Arnold played in a cross with the outside of his boot and Divock Origi was closing in.
3' Memories of the Aston Villa defending flashbacked there.
Dreyer easily beats the offside trap and is thankfully denied by the feet of Alisson.
15' Trent has started this game very well. Nice cross sent in there but Minamino couldn't connect.
Liverpool corner results in the ball bouncing around the Danish box before it is launched away by the away side.
It's a fairly fluid attacking setup from Liverpool. Minamino and Origi both taking turns in occupying the central position, but then Origi also tracking back in the style of Firmino.
28' Shaking his head. This doesn't look great.
30' 19 year old Rhys Williams replaces Fabinho in central defence.
for the away side.
We've only played half an hour.
Could be lucky to end with ten men.
38' Origi was getting some close attention in the area there - shirt being pulled as he tried to reach the ball.
Not seen by the on field or off field officials.
42' James Milner - no stranger to a booking - gets booked.
45' We're in the last couple of minutes before the half time interval.
Liverpool have not been great. Not much has gone right for the likes of Minamino and Origi up front, but losing Fabinho on the half hour mark is a more serious concern.
Going to be a lot to do in the second half.
Liverpool 0-0 Midtjylland
Shots off target and just the one on target from the reds.
Disappointing.
Official confirmation at half time that there were actually no shots on target from the reds.
Saving it all for the second half is Liverpool's obvious plan here.
45' Jordan Henderson taken off at half time. Gini Wijnaldum on.
Henderson was the recipient of one of those three yellow card tackles in that half.
We're back underway for the second half.
I’m told Jordan Henderson hasn’t sustained an injury. If that is indeed the case then that looks very much like one of Jurgen Klopp’s planned workload-sharing substitutions.— David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 27, 2020
Tactical switch around.
Klopp has made some positional changes at the break.
Jota on the left, Minamino on the right, Origi down the middle and Xherdan Shaqiri sitting behind them centrally.
55' Shaqiri involved in the build up, Alexander-Arnold receives the ball back and crosses it for DIOGO JOTA to score Liverpool's 10,000th goal!
60' Minamino and Origi replaced by Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.
74' Those two Liverpool changes have hardly electrified the team who were playing quite well up until the goal.
Midtjylland have made a couple of subs themselves in the past 10 minutes and they definitely haven't given up on this one.
It's possible to try and 1-0 your way through the Champions League, but it's an incredibly risky strategy when you have no Virgil van Dijk and no Fabinho!
Ball fed into the area by the away side and it's a shot on the spin that squirms thankfully wide of the goal.
81' The front three are reunited.
Diogo Jota makes way for Roberto Firmino.
Two subs for the away side as well as we enter the final ten minutes.
88' Firmino should have slotted that in there for 2-0.
Lovely move, he's situated near the penalty spot but skies it over.
Had plenty of time there to smash it in the net.
90' From one end to the other. Dreyer skips past Gomez in the area and should flick it over Alisson but puts it into the side netting.
That was a glorious opportunity.
Two big misses.
90+2' Salah fouled in the area. Paulinho given a yellow card for standing on his foot.
Salah steps up and scores. Another milestone goal. The 600th since Jurgen Klopp's arrival!
2-0 to the reds. All over now.
Liverpool 2-0 FC Midtjylland
Liverpool run out 2-0 winners thanks to an improved second half. Jota scores LFC's 10,000th goal. Salah scores the 600th goal of Klopp's reign.
And the reds are now clear top of their Champions League group.
Klopp has confirmed that Fabinho felt his hamstring when he went down on the half hour mark but he doesn't know the severity of it yet.
Rhys Williams, the 19 year old lad who hails from Preston, played an hour and helped Liverpool maintain their Champions League clean sheet start for this season! Well done.
Here's how it stands after Atalanta drew 2-2 with Ajax.
Liverpool travel to Italy for the next game. A win there and qualification is practically assured.