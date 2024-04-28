West Ham 2-2 Liverpool: More points dropped from the reds

Liverpool improved slightly from the midweek defeat at Everton but it was another two points dropped in this ongoing late season collapse.

The much-famed mentality monsters were briefly spotted after they came from a goal behind just before the break to take the lead, but continued poor defending (the reds have now conceded first in more than half their Premier League games) led to a West Ham equaliser.

Klopp had once more shuffled the pack, with this being the reds fourth game in 10 days. Salah and Nunez dropped to the bench again after their poor midweek performances, with new father Gakpo and Diaz essentially operating as Liverpool's attack.

Liverpool were in control for large parts but were undone by another set-piece just two minutes from the break when the impressive Jarrod Bowen headed in to send the London Stadium wild.

No half-time subs from the reds but a fightback nonetheless.

Andy Robertson the unlikely scorer, closely followed by a comedy own goal from Tomas Soucek and the Hammers keeper.

With Liverpool's recent poor success in front of goal, own goals are the kind of help we need.

But despite several further chances it was Antonio who scored the equaliser - admittedly somewhat against the run of play but highlighting Liverpool's general defensive weaknesses this season.

There was even time for some playground antics from Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp - not great to see as the Liverpool ship flounders on the rocks.

Salah remarked after the game there would 'be fire' if he spoke about the incident. It would be nice to see Mo Salah show a bit of fire on the pitch instead.

Klopp has three games to go in his Anfield managerial career and it would be nice to think that the players and management can at least pull together to give him a half-decent send-off.

At this rate, the summer breeze of a new administration looks highly welcomed. It may well not just be the manager who is departing.

MOTM: Alexis Mac Allister (freed from his DM role he showed invention and determination).