Arne Slot, the next LFC manager – reds agree deal with Feyenoord

Liverpool FC have agreed a £7.7 million deal (€9M) with Feyenoord for the release of their manager, Arne Slot, this summer.

There is a potential further £1.7m (€2M) in bonus clauses if they are met at Anfield.

A release clause could only have been activated in summer 2025, but the two clubs have reached quick agreement on an exit fee after comments earlier in the week from Slot himself, who said he wanted to become the reds boss.

The reds now have the small matter of agreeing a contract with Slot himself who is expected to join at the end of next month.

The 45 year old Slot took Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last season, and although they are 9 points behind PSV at present they did land the Dutch cup this term.

Jurgen Klopp had no involvement in the decision to appoint Slot, but did say in his pre-match press conference today that he had heard positive comments about the Dutchman.

"I like the way his team play football. All the things I hear about him as a guy say he’s a good guy.

"I like that a lot - good guy, good coach and looking forward for the club if he is the solution. I’m more than happy, it sounds all really good."

Klopp also highlighted that due to Liverpool's recent form he will have less weight on his shoulders when he arrives.

“Best job in the world, best club in the world. Now it looks like he is helped by (us) not finishing on a high so there’s space for improvement."

Slot became manager of AZ Alkmaar in 2019, and they lay in second place when Covid struck and the season ended early.

Alkmaar sacked him a year later when he was negotiating to become Feyenoord boss.

Slot says he is a big fan of Pep Guardiola's teams, and plays a similar attack minded formation to Liverpool.