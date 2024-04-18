As it happened: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (3-1 agg)

The reds have it ALL to do in this second leg as they trail 3-0 against Atalanta.
It was a horror show at Anfield last Thursday as the reds suffered a very rare home European defeat.
That game was perhaps the worst of three dismal performances across 8 days - the reds drew away at Man United in the league before suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.
The odds are stacked against the reds, and scoring a stack against a well disciplined Italian side doesn't seem very likely.
Let's see what happens.
At the very least Liverpool fans will want to see their side show an improvement in form, and certainly a more clinical approach at both ends of the pitch.
As it happened...
We expect it to be strong
Trent, Gakpo and Szoboszlai all back into the starting XI.
Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, Danns, Quansah.
A good four or five changes here in the Atalanta team. Quite a handful who weren't involved in the first leg.
Musso, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolašinac, Zappacosta, Éderson, de Roon, Ruggeri, Miranchuk, Koopmeiners, Scamacca
Subs: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Tolói, Bonfanti, Adopo, Bakker, Hateboer, Pasillic, Touré
We are underway at the reduced capacity Stadio di Bergamo.
Just 700 reds here in the 20,000 capacity ground that is undergoing a little bit of redevelopment.
5' Good raking moves from Liverpool and Trent's cross is handled by the defender.
An early penalty.
7' There's whistles, there's no supporters at the end of the ground.
Doesn't matter.
Salah strokes it in to the corner and Liverpool have one goal back.
14' Szoboszlai opens up at the edge of the box and leathers that. Keeper saves.
Moments after Luis Diaz one on one was smothered by the keeper.
Liverpool look like they fancy this.
15' Szoboszlai plays a terrible ball right into the feet of an Atalanta player.
Cross comes in and van Dijk gets the touch - Alisson needs to stretch to save it!
That last move was all offside though anyway - could have been embarrassing.
37' Gone a little bit flat for the reds now.
Good defensive work from Atalanta but Liverpool's passes lack that bit of finesse.
40' Mo Salah has to score with a one on one - just has to lob the keeper - shins it wide.
Awful.
..ruled out.
Flag goes up.
Liverpool living dangerously at the back.
42' Hien handballs. He goes into the book.
43' Luis Diaz booked for arguing that Hien was denying a goalscoring chance and should have had a red.
HT: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (3-1)
Still lots for the reds to do. Slightly better than the first leg, obviously, but should have had at least a second goal.
Underway
55' No breakthrough yet. No sign of any changes either from the bench.
55' Gakpo creating a chance there, Mo was offside but still hit it straight at the keeper.
Might need some substitutions here.
Jota about to come on.
67' Three changes.
Salah for Nunez.
Luis Diaz for Jota.
Szoboszlai for Elliott.
Gomez coming on.
Atalanta defending as well here as they did at Anfield. In numbers and with endless energy.
73' Trent replaced by Joe Gomez.
77' Koopmeiners picks up a yellow - poor challenge on Mac Allister.
Liverpool free kick straight at the keeper.
80' Jayden Danns makes his European debut. He's on for Andy Robertson.
Cody Gakpo goes to left back!
It's just not happening.
90+2' Zappacosta gets booked.
Final minute now.
LIVERPOOL ARE KNOCKED OUT OF THE EUROPA LEAGUE
The reds win on the night, and even keep a clean sheet, but there was a lot of tired legs and not much football intelligence on display.
FT: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (3-1 on aggregate)
Elsewhere Leverkusen equalised against West Ham. They progress to the semi-finals and maintain their unbeaten record this season.
Thanks for joining us.
Tonight was always going to be a tough ask, and right now the thought of us winning 6 consecutive league games looks even tougher.
Can the reds rejuvenate for the weekend?
Let's hope so.