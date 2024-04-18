As it happened: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (3-1 agg)

The reds have it ALL to do in this second leg as they trail 3-0 against Atalanta.

It was a horror show at Anfield last Thursday as the reds suffered a very rare home European defeat.

That game was perhaps the worst of three dismal performances across 8 days - the reds drew away at Man United in the league before suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The odds are stacked against the reds, and scoring a stack against a well disciplined Italian side doesn't seem very likely.

Let's see what happens.

At the very least Liverpool fans will want to see their side show an improvement in form, and certainly a more clinical approach at both ends of the pitch.

As it happened...