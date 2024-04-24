Everton 2-0 LFC: As it happened

It's derby day/night as the reds travel to Goodison Park in need of three points.
Whilst Liverpool have thrown away their mathematical advantage in the Premier League with 5 dropped points in the week before last, there is still the outside chance that something might happen. To that end, three points here is a must.
The reds beat Atalanta 1-0 last week, followed up by a 3-1 win at Fulham using vastly different sides.
It is now in the gift of Klopp to select the side which he thinks can take all the points in what will be his final match as manager in this derby.
As it happened...
Spanning all competitions.
A win for Liverpool tonight would be their 100th in this fixture.
Everton have won 67, with 77 draws.
Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold.
Liverpool Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, Danns, Quansah.
Here's how the relegation dodgers line up:
Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Doucouré, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Virginia, Keane, Young, Hunt, Onana, Gomes, Chermiti, Danjuma, Warrington
Jota out with what is a suspected knock that could see his miss a fortnight.
Gakpo is out as his wife has either gone into labour, or he has a newborn (depending on which source you listen to).
Less than ten minutes until kick off.
Teams are out.
Underway at Goodison.
4' Diaz flashes a cross across the area but it's curling just in front of Nunez.
That came moments after Everton had a little bit of a chance in our half.
Lively start.
Alisson brings down, I think, Jack Harrison.
He was offside.
Phew.
Alisson was given a yellow card there for complaining. That has been rescinded.
Alisson had actually brought down Calvert-Lewin there, Jack Harrison provided the through ball.
10' Great pass from Trent, Salah heads, and just as Nunez is about to tap in - in comes the clearance.
Nice move, but no end result.
13' Mac Allister concedes a free kick at the edge of the box. Dangerous position.
Floated in... but Godfrey heads narrowly wide.
18' Curtis Jones concedes a dangerous free kick.
Tarkowski heads it back across goal, beating van Dijk, and then Calvert-Lewin heads it and Alisson is forced into a reaction save.
Poor start from the reds.
24' Liverpool enjoy a couple of corners, but to no effect.
Nunez slips whilst turning in the penalty area.
27' Branthwaite scores. Liverpool concede another free kick and they win the ball in the air yet again.
Branthwaite bundles over the line.
35' He's fed a great ball and drills it straight at Pickford.
He has to do a lot better.
Not good enough.
41' Looks like Mykolenko has done his ankle with a bad landing.
Seems in some pain and they aren't showing the replay on TV.
Amazingly, Mykolenko is back on.
44' Diaz drills one at Pickford now.
Poor finishing.
45' And another chance.
Salah this time, skies it.
Woeful stuff.
HT: Everton 1-0 Liverpool
Liverpool have had chances, but Everton have the goal.
Back underway.
Mykolenko replaced by Ashley Young, not surprising.
51' Liverpool trying to keep possession at the start of this half.
Hoping for a gap to open up.
Our deep crosses being well defended.
53' Everton finally get the ball and Calvert-Lewin attempts a shot from his own half. Easy collect for Alisson.
Liverpool have started okay but still not threat.
53' Robertson with an air-shot. Think he was offside anyway, spares his blushes.
55' Alisson forced to save from Gueye after the blues cut through Liverpool with ease.
57' It's 2-0.
McNeill smashes one that Alisson tips over from a corner.
From the corner, Calvert-Lewin outjumps everyone to score.
Free header.
64' Konate, Jones and Szoboszlai off.
Quansah, Elliott and Endo on.
70' Luis Diaz, the only one showing any passion in a red shirt, cuts inside and curls one that rebounds off the post.
70' Robertson curls one into the arms of Pickford.
78' Salah fires over once more.
Dismal.
84' Liverpool's last two subs?
Gomez and Tsimikas replaced Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.
Weird.
This game, and this season.
Diaz and Mac Allister both booked for arguing.
FT: Everton 2-0 LFC
Liverpool are effectively out of the title race. Four games to go to ensure they stay in third place now.
Capitulated in the last month and a half to throw away their chances in three competitions.
From having it in our hands to having it totally taken out of our hands. Grim.