As it happened: Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool

With both title contenders winning yesterday, it is up to Liverpool once more to complete the weekend's top three games.
The reds travel to Man Utd where they were disappointingly beaten a few weeks back. The wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline after extra time in the FA Cup Quarter Finals.
Both teams played on Thursday night - the reds digging deep to win 3-1 against Sheffield United whilst United threw away a 99th minute lead, conceding two late goals to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
There is little change expected in Liverpool's injury situation - although Curtis Jones reappeared in the squad for the midweek game and Wataru Endo could return to the starting XI.
It's another crucial game with 24 points remaining in Liverpool's campaign.
As it happened...
Top three going for the title. Villa and Spurs chasing 4th. Three United's battling for 6th.
From 3-2 up to 4-3 down in the space of a little under 2 minutes. That's how United's midweek game at Chelsea turned out.
The United boss says that his side will be furious about that and determined to put it right today.
"We can play to a very high standard. We can compete with the best and beat the best in the Premier League. When you can do that, you can also do it across Europe.
"We need to learn how to bring big games over the line.
"We have to recover very quick. We have to turn this around. We will be in a positive mood and we will be looking forward.
"We have to take energy but we will be mad, angry. From anger you can take a lot of energy and that is how we have to do it."
Jurgen Klopp has insisted the reds must have an almost perfect set of results from now on if they want to win the title.
"Most of the time (title run ins) are tight races and it looks like a tight race. If it's a tight race, the best place you can be is in it and that's cool. Let's keep fighting. The next one is a big one, like they all are. We are ready, we want to be in that fight so let's see what we can make of it.
"United are a top side playing at home, we all know that. We have to find a way to cause United problems and they will try exactly the same. We had better play a very good football game if we want something."
Endo, Quansah and Robertson all back in.
Gravenberch, Konate and Gomez make way.
Kelleher, Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Robertson, Quansah, Bradley.
Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Danns.
Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Højlund
Subs: Bayindir, Ogunneye, Amass, Diallo, Eriksen, Amrabat, Mount, Forson, Antony
5 minutes until kick off.
WE ARE UNDERWAY!
2' Garnacho runs past Kelleher after collecting a pass - but he's miles offside.
Flag goes up after he puts it in the net.
3' Onana denies Szoboszlai after an electrifying Liverpool breakaway.
6' End to end this. Nunez with a sprint away but slips on the greasy turf just at the edge of the box.
7' Bradley booked for Liverpool. An early booking from Mancunian referee Anthony Taylor.
11' Szoboszlai curls one narrowly over the crossbar.
23' LUIS DIAZ!!!
Corner for the reds, played across Nunez heads it and Luis Diaz at the back post to right foot smash that in.
27' Dangerous free kick for United after Bruno Fernandes overplays the challenge.
27' Good free kick, Casemiro heads it across goal but no United player gets a touch.
35' Great effort from Nunez, edge of the box with pace, but narrowly over.
36' Another wasted chance from Salah. Liverpool should be well well ahead in this game.
He sticks that rising ball over the bar.
44' Liverpool have been utterly dominant here but the chances just haven't gone away bar Diaz effort.
You can't afford to waste this many chances in a Premier League game.
45+1' Nunez, saved by Onana from a tight angle.
Flag was up anyway.
HT: Man Utd 0-1 Liverpool
15 shots to none for LFC. But just the one goal in it.
Back underway.
48' Nunez smashes one but Maguire manages to get himself somewhere in the way of that.
50' Of all the people.
Bruno Fernandes makes it 1-1. Quansah with a poor pass back and Fernandes launches it from just inside the Liverpool half.
Terrible mistake.
55' Liverpool break at speed but Nunez can't find the target.
The chances that have been missed here.
Nice defensive block there by Anthony Taylor for United!
64' This is all incredibly frustrating. Liverpool not making the breakthrough - Salah not quite in this game. Wouldn't be a surprise if he was taken off.
67' Man Utd make it 2-1. Think they've had two shots all game.
Mainoo scores.
It's a great curling goal from the edge of the box, unfortunately.
70' Gomez and Jones had replaced Szoboszlai and Bradley just before that second goal.
Now Endo and Nunez have gone off - Gakpo and Elliott on.
Klopp furious and has no choice but to go for it.
75' Kambwala booked for a studs high lunge.
77' We are at the stage of the game where Gomez takes shots. He's hit that off target but a deflection gives Onana a save to make.
It's incredibly scrappy.
79' Poor poor finish there from Salah.
Been nowhere near his usual self today.
83' Foul in the area. Liverpool penalty. SALAH SCORES! 2-2
89' Curtis Jones booked.
About five minutes of injury time to go.
90+4' Luis Diaz skies it from about 8 yards out. Incredible. Did it take a touch off the defender?
FT: Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool
Disappointing result. Liverpool should have won that.
Only themselves to blame for some poor finishing.
Out of our hands now.
Updated.
Tight.
Not the result we wanted, but probably the one we deserved.
Seven games remaining in this Premier League campaign but up next a Europa League Quarter Final 1st Leg against Atalanta on Thursday.
Thanks for joining us for today's game.