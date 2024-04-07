As it happened: Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool

With both title contenders winning yesterday, it is up to Liverpool once more to complete the weekend's top three games.

The reds travel to Man Utd where they were disappointingly beaten a few weeks back. The wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline after extra time in the FA Cup Quarter Finals.

Both teams played on Thursday night - the reds digging deep to win 3-1 against Sheffield United whilst United threw away a 99th minute lead, conceding two late goals to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

There is little change expected in Liverpool's injury situation - although Curtis Jones reappeared in the squad for the midweek game and Wataru Endo could return to the starting XI.

It's another crucial game with 24 points remaining in Liverpool's campaign.

As it happened...