As it happened: Bournemouth 0-3 LFC

Liverpool have two more Premier League matches before the trip to Qatar and the Christmas break.

Victory for the reds today would not only ensure they stretch their lead to 11 points, but would also guarantee the club to be on top of the League on Christmas Day.

Bournemouth, sitting in 4th, have endured a difficult recent period - losing their last four games and will have huge incentive to turn their recent run around and put in a performance against the reds.

Liverpool lost here (3-4) and then drew at Anfield (2-2) in the 2016-17 season. The last four games however have gone in Klopp's favour - Bournemouth have not scored a goal against us in either of the previous two seasons.

Harry Wilson is ineligible to face Liverpool and he is their current top scorer.

For Liverpool, Clyne, Matip and Fabinho remain out but Alisson returns from serving his one game suspension.

As it happened...