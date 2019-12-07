As it happened: Bournemouth 0-3 LFC

Liverpool have two more Premier League matches before the trip to Qatar and the Christmas break.
Victory for the reds today would not only ensure they stretch their lead to 11 points, but would also guarantee the club to be on top of the League on Christmas Day.
Bournemouth, sitting in 4th, have endured a difficult recent period - losing their last four games and will have huge incentive to turn their recent run around and put in a performance against the reds.
Liverpool lost here (3-4) and then drew at Anfield (2-2) in the 2016-17 season. The last four games however have gone in Klopp's favour - Bournemouth have not scored a goal against us in either of the previous two seasons.
Harry Wilson is ineligible to face Liverpool and he is their current top scorer.
For Liverpool, Clyne, Matip and Fabinho remain out but Alisson returns from serving his one game suspension.
As it happened...
Man City play Man Utd in the 5:30pm kick off tonight.
Liverpool's closest rivals, Leicester City, take on Aston Villa tomorrow afternoon.
Fourth placed Chelsea are currently into the second half of their game against Everton at Goodison Park.
It's another big reshuffle for the reds - seven changes.
Alisson returns for suspension, but there are five changes in the middle and attack, with Joe Gomez replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Naby Keita makes his first Premier League start of the season.
Alisson, Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Mane, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott.
They do have a few injuries themselves. Looking to end four straight defeats.
Ramsdale, Francis, Aké, Rico, Mepham, Lerma, Groeneveld, Fraser, Billing, Solanke, Wilson
Boric, Stacey, Simpson, Gosling, Surman, Ibe, Cook
Duncan Ferguson wins his first game in temporary charge against Chelsea.
Chelsea could find themselves 17 points behind Liverpool in 4th place if the reds win this afternoon! ????
Earlier we incorrectly said that Bournemouth were in 12th place.
They started the day in 14th, and now Everton occupy that position. Bournemouth are 15th with 16 points.
A win for them could propel them into 11th place, level on points with Sheffield United who are 9th.
Ten minutes until kick off. We had Mane, Origi and Shaqiri in midweek. Today we have a rotated front line.
Salah and Firmino back in with Oxlade-Chamberlain or Keita likely to be involved in providing them support.
Liverpool do of course have an important game away at Salzburg on Tuesday to try and secure Champions League knockout qualification.
WE ARE UNDERWAY!
Ox, Salah and Bobby appear upfront in these early stages.
6' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain takes a clattering on the edge of the area.
He's up and trying to shake that one off.
Gomez and Henderson working that right back position together, allowing Joe to try and get forward.
7' Gomez down the wing, lifts it across to Salah who tries to bend a shot around the keeper. Saved.
12' Reds dominating possession but not a huge amount of goalmouth activity so far.
Bournemouth with a rigid 4-4-2.
Keita keen to move forward whenever he collects the ball.
15' Lovren and Gomez on the right side of the defence playing a lot of balls to each other.
Virgil and Trent not starting many moves down that left wing.
18' Good takedown by Henderson who gets down the wing, but his cross in is cleared away by a defender.
No breakthrough yet. No golden goalscoring opportunity yet. Bournemouth with plenty of men behind the ball.
21' Solanke produced a moment of danger there when he skipped past Lovren to attempt the shot. Liverpool clear the danger.
23' Half way through the first half.
It remains 0-0.
And there haven't been a lot of chances. Completely different game to that midweek derby so far.
25' Milner at the corner of the area lashes a shot narrowly wide.
Salah next chance gets the ball in the area but backheels to nobody.
26' Ball crossed into Liverpool's area.
Danjuma sticks out a foot but it bounces wide of Alisson.
27' Joe Gomez cross into the near post. Salah tries a very ambitious header that the keeper makes easy work of.
More chances arriving in these last five or so minutes....
29' Imperious tackle by the Liverpool defender to snuff out Solanke at the edge of LFC's area.
31' Lerma falls on the ball and handles it. Somehow he wins the free kick.
34' Looks like Nathan Ake has done his hamstring.
34' Jack Simpson on for the home side to replace Nathan Ake.
35' The reds are ahead! Oxlade-Chamberlain puts the ball into the net after a long ball from Henderson.
That substitution may have rocked Bournemouth who hadn't got themselves re-set.
Trent Alexander-Arnold being readied to come on for Lovren.
40' Trent Alexander-Arnold on for Lovren.
Joe Gomez collected a yellow card just prior to that substitution.
Trent at right back, Gomez moves into centre-back.
44' NABY KEITA makes it 2-0!
Him and Salah play a one two. Salah with the backheel and Keita drills in.
Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool
It was a quiet first 20 minutes before the chances arrived. Nathan Ake's injury for the home team unsettled them and seconds later Liverpool were 1-0 up through Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Then Naby Keita, starting in the Premier League for the first time this year, combined with Salah to make it 1-0.
Trent loves to see it.
We're back underway at Bournemouth.
50' Liverpool stroking it around without very much pressure on them at all.
Trying to carve out an opening for a third goal.
51' Keita drills a shot straight at the keeper.
54' This looks done and dusted.
3-0 to the reds.
And a deserved goal for Mo Salah. This time Keita provides the assist for his teammate who runs into the area, turns and finishes with his left foot.
58' Lewis Cook on for Philip Billing for the home team.
for Bournemouth.
64' Callum Wilson looks like he has suffered some kind of hamstring injury here too.
Eddie Howe makes his final change - Gosling comes on to replace Wilson.
66' Bournemouth fire into the net, but the flag was up for offside. Remains 3-0 to Liverpool.
Liverpool looking for just their 3rd clean sheet of the season.
71' Curtis Jones about to come on for his first ever appearance in the Premier League.
76' Liverpool, after about 5 minutes of possession finally make the change.
Andy Robertson off and Curtis Jones is on for his Premier League debut.
Milner goes to left back, Jones in midfield.
86' Xherdan Shaqiri comes on for the final few moments. He replaces first goalscorer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
88' Shaqiri flicks it to the edge of the area and Curtis Jones with the shot..... just over the bar.
That would have been some goal for your debut!
Another incredible win for Liverpool who have won 15 and drawn 1 of their 16 games so far this season.
Nobody can live with that.
Nobody.
Here's how the table looks.
Man City to face Man Utd this evening.