Champions Liverpool begin Premier League defence at Anfield – 25/26 Fixtures released

The 2025/26 Premier League fixture list has been unveiled and the reds will kick off the season against Bournemouth at Anfield.

The reds get the season underway with the now traditional Friday night kick off, on the 15th August 2025.

Liverpool then travel to Newcastle for their first away game.

Opening three games

15 Aug 2025 - Bournemouth (H)

23 Aug 2025 - Newcastle (A)

30 Aug 2025 - Arsenal (H)

The reds' following three home games are all tasty looking affairs - Arsenal, Everton, Man Utd. Slot's side will have to hit the ground running to maximise points from these games - with all three away games obviously coming in the second half of the season when European commitments could loom large.

The reds end with a tough set of games including Everton and Man Utd away in the final six. The final game is against Anfield taking on Brentford.

One small crumb of comfort is that both of the reds games in between Christmas and New Year are at Anfield.

You can view our full fixtures for 2025/26 season here