World Football delivers tributes to Diogo Jota and his brother

World football bodies and professionals have expressed their shock at the death of Portugese footballing brothers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

The brothers died shortly after midnight of the 3rd July Spanish time in a car accident in the Zamora province close to the Portugese border.

Arne Slot, current LFC manager

What to say? What can anyone say at a time like this when the shock and the pain is so incredibly raw? I wish I had the words but I know I do not.



All I have are feelings that I know so many people will share about a person and a player we loved dearly and a family we care so much about.



My first thoughts are not those of a football manager. They are of a father, a son, a brother and an uncle and they belong to the family of Diogo and Andre Silva who have experienced such an unimaginable loss.



My message to them is very clear – you will never walk alone. The players, the staff, the supporters of Liverpool Football Club are all with you and from what I have seen today, the same can be said of the wider family of football.



This is not solely a response to tragedy. It is also a reaction to the goodness of the people involved and the respect that so many have for the boys as individuals and for the family as a whole.



For us as a club, the sense of shock is absolute. Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us. He was a teammate, a colleague, a workmate and in all of those roles he was very special.



I could say so much about what he brought to our team but the truth is everyone who watched Diogo play could see it. Hard work, desire, commitment, great quality, goals. The essence of what a Liverpool player should be.



There were also the parts that not everyone got to see. The person who never sought popularity but found it anyway. Not a friend to two people, a friend to everyone. Someone who made others feel good about themselves just by being with them. A person who cared deeply for his family.



The last time we spoke, I congratulated Diogo on winning the Nations League and wished him luck for his forthcoming wedding. In many ways, it was a dream summer for Diogo and his family, which makes it all the more heartbreaking that it should end like this. When I first came to the club, one of the first songs I got to know was the one that our fans sing for Diogo. I had not worked with him previously but I knew straight away that if the Liverpool supporters, who have seen so many great players over the years, had such a unique chant for Diogo, he must have special qualities.



That we have lost those qualities in such terrible circumstances is something we have not yet come to terms with. For this reason, we need everyone at the club to stand together and to be there for one another. We owe this to Diogo, to Andre Silva, to their wider family and to ourselves.



My condolences go to Diogo’s wife, Rute, their three beautiful children and to the parents of Diogo and Andre Silva.



When the time is right, we will celebrate Diogo Jota, we will remember his goals and we will sing his song. For the time being, we will remember him as a unique human being and mourn his loss. He will never be forgotten.



His name is Diogo.

Jurgen Klopp, former reds boss who brought Diogo to LFC in 2020

"This is a moment where I struggle! "There must be a bigger purpose, but I can't see it! "I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre. "Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father. "We will miss you so much. "All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them! Rest in peace - Love J."

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugese international teammate

"It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the national team, you had just got married." "(About his family, wife and children) I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo e Andre. We will miss you."

Portugese Football Federation

"Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all team-mates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself. "We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and Andre represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything to honour their legacy daily."

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was asked for a comment by the press at an NHS event

"I am sure I speak for everyone in saying our first thoughts are going to be with his family and his friends in particular. "There are millions of Liverpool fans but also football fans and non-fans who will also be shocked by this. It is devastating and really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends and for his family."

Darwin Nunez

"There are no words of comfort for so much pain". "I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field," he added. "I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I'm sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children."

Harvey Elliott

"Diogo, I can't believe you're gone. It's hard to put into words how much this hurts us. "You were an incredible footballer, the kind that made a difference every single time you stepped on the field. You were humble, hardworking, kind, and always there for anyone that needed anything. "I feel so lucky to have shared the pitch with you, shared memories and moments I'll carry with me forever. You'll always be part of this team, part of the Liverpool family. We will never, ever forget you. "My heart goes out to your whole family. "Love you brother. "Rest easy Diogo and Andre. You'll Never Walk Alone."

Ibrahima Konate

LFC Video

Liverpool FC will be opening a book of condolence at Anfield from today until Sunday. You can also leave your comments on LFC Reds.