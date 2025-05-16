Liverpool closing in on Jeremie Frimpong signing

Liverpool are believed to be closing in on the £30M signing of Dutch winger Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24 year old has a release clause of €35M with the German club which the reds are ready to activate.

Leverkusen play their final game of the season tomorrow away at Mainz as they have failed to remain Bundesliga Champions after last season's magnificent exploits. Their manager, Xabi Alonso, will also be taking charge in his final game before his move to Real Madrid.

Frimpong's release clause will also hand a £5M sell on fee to Celtic who sold the player to the German side back in January 2021.

Prior to his 15 months at Celtic he spent almost a decade, from the age of 9, with Manchester City's academy. He almost joined Liverpool's academy at that age, but he lived closer to Manchester's two clubs and his family did not drive at the time.

Arne Slot was asked about the Frimpong deal in Friday's pre-match press conference but, as usual, he played a straight bat when answering the question:

"For a whole season it was about contract extensions and now everyone wants to know who is coming in.

"We don't talk about it in public until we sign them and then you can ask me all about it. Conor [Bradley] can play it, Joe Gomez, so it is not like once Trent leaves I don't know what to do but we are always looking at interesting players, who can improve our squad."

Frimpong has made 190 appearances in his four and a half seasons at Leverkusen, scoring 30 goals and assisting a further 44 strikes. Alongside the treble he won with Celtic in 2020, he also completed the double with Leverkusen last season.

The player is strongly rumoured to be keen on a move to Anfield to join a well established Dutch contingent.