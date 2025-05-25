LFC CHAMPIONS: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool ended the season with a 1-1 draw against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in front of a party atmosphere at Anfield.

The game began with a double guard of honour, a nice touch from both teams as they will repeat this game at the Community Shield in August.

It was Crystal Palace, who somewhat against the run of play, took the lead through Sarr on the 10 minute mark.

Mitchell had intercepted a ball out of defence by Bradley and there was little Alisson could do when the Palace forward powered it into the net.

Liverpool played well for large parts of the game - Trent Alexander-Arnold came on at half time for his final red swansong and he received a reasonable reaction. The reds went down to ten men when Gravenberch caught the last man, this was minutes after he was moved to centre-back as Slot sent on the attacking options to try to level the game.

Slot's 10 men did however get their equaliser through who else, but Mo Salah. It may not have been the cleanest of the Egyptian's goal but he equals the record for the most Premier League goals and assists in a season and it was more trophies for the man who has seemed to win almost all this year.

And so to the important bit of the day, the final whistle.

Jurgen Klopp watching on from the crowd. Rafa Benitez watching on, 20 years to the day since the Miracle of Istanbul. Gerrard watching on, along with King Kenny - and then Alan Hansen on the pitch to present the title to Virgil van Dijk.

Cue pandemonium, cue some wet eyes from some of the players who may not be here next season and cue Liverpool's 20th title. Won, quite comfortably, inside 34 games of this 38 game season.