As it happened: Monterrey 1-2 LFC

Liverpool are in Qatar where they are facing Mexican side, and Concacaf Champions League winners CF Monterrey.
The prize on offer for tonight's winners is to reach the final against Flamengo on Saturday.
Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Henderson, Robertson, Gomez, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Salah, Shaqiri, Origi
Subs: Lonergan, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Williams, Jones, Firmino, Mane
Monterrey: Barovero, Sanchez, Vangioni, Medina, Montes, Pabon, Ortiz, Pizarro, Gallardo, Carlos Rodriguez, Funes Mori
Subs: Cardenas, Resendez, Basanta, Layun, Gutierrez, Vasquez, Arturo Gonzalez, Meza, Jonathan Gonzalez, MejIa, Jonathan Urretaviscaya, Zaldivar
As it happened...
Monterrey in blue and white striped shirts and blue shorts. Liverpool in red.
Monterrey gets us underway.
5' Shaqiri shoots wide. Good opening spell for Liverpool.
Henderson and Gomez an usual centre-back pairing.
11' And the reds take the lead. Mo Salah received the ball, turns and threads a delicious forward pass.
Naby Keita runs on to it and sticks it in the back of the net.
1-0 to the reds.
Very good start.
14' 1-1. Liverpool conceded from the set piece.
Free kick comes in, it bounces around - a shot at Alisson Becker and he palms it out to Funes Mori who lashes in.
19' Gallardo and Milner have a clash when both jumping for a ball. Floors them both but it wasn't a clash of heads.
Both back up now and back on the field.
23' That was a great chance.
Great ball from Salah into the box, Milner's running on to it and Barovero manages to get down low to keep that out.
1-1.
27' Pabon gets the ball at the corner of the area and BANG - he can hit that hard.
Alisson stretches for the big save.
34' Salah looked away there, but that was a very impressive recovery tackle from Sanchez.
Almost certainly prevented a nailed on goalscoring chance.
38' This Monterrey side are very very good.
Alisson called into action yet again to provide a crucial touch and prevent a goal. Milner helps him mop that up.
This is most definitely not going all Liverpool's way.
39' Mo Salah had to get his shot away a little bit quicker there.
He can't decide what to do in the penalty area and has the ball taken off him.
42' Well held by Barovero. Oxlade-Chamberlain threads the ball through and Keita is on it.
Crucial stop by the keeper who also collects the ball second time around.
45' A heavy touch takes the ball away from Origi and then he commits a foul.
Liverpool were building up a bit of a head of steam there.
Very entertaining half.
CF Monterrey 1-1 Liverpool
This is a very dangerous opponent for the reds. The winners of the UEFA and CONCACAF Champions League are locked with one goal each at half time.
Back underway.
Work to do.
48' Robbo with a shot over the crossbar.
49' Liverpool concede a free kick in a very dangerous position outside the area.
Big Save by Alisson from Pabon's free kick.
58' Great chance coming into the box.
Keita should have buried that.
59' Joe Gomez gets a yellow card for stopping Monterrey from making the break.
Could have been a different colour but for Jordan Henderson covering a bit further back.
60' Driving run from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. His attempt though was dragged wide.
Not of the usual standard of finishes we see from the England man.
62' Origi puts the ball in the net but the linesman's flag had gone up.
This is getting a bit fraught.
66' Huge let off for Liverpool there.
Monterrey swarm all over Liverpool in the area. Thankfully Funes Mori puts the ball wide to kill the move.
Panic stations. Mane being readied.
68' Mane on for Shaqiri.
Another save required from Alisson.
He beats away that shot.
We are into the final 20 minutes. It's 1-1 but it the Mexican side in the ascendency.
WOW!
How did that not go in.
Milner with the pass into the area and somehow, it bounces off Origi and wide of the post.
Should have scored.
74' Alexander-Arnold on for James Milner.
Gomez accidentally handballs. Monterrey coach suggests he should be given a second yellow card. It causes a bit of a reaction from Klopp.
Both managers get booked!
79' Layun on for Cesar Montes. 1-1.
81' Drilled shot by Mane. Straight at the keeper though.
82' Meza on for Pabon for the Mexican side.
85' Reds make their third substitution.
Divock Origi makes way for Roberto Firmino.
89' Keita/Henderson one two but its a heavy touch from Naby Keita.
Final minute of this game.
90+1' BOBBY FIRMINO!!!
It's a great ball through by Alexander-Arnold after good work by Salah, and its pinpoint pass to Firmino who puts it away.
2-1 in the dying seconds of the game.
All over.
Monterrey 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool will face Flamengo 38 years and 8 days since the only other meeting between the two clubs.
That date was the Intercontinental Cup - the precursor to this tournament.
And the South Americans won that 3 goals to 0.
Liverpool will be hoping to make amends and lift a major trophy currently absent from our extensive silverware cabinet.