As it happened: Monterrey 1-2 LFC

Liverpool are in Qatar where they are facing Mexican side, and Concacaf Champions League winners CF Monterrey.

The prize on offer for tonight's winners is to reach the final against Flamengo on Saturday.

Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Henderson, Robertson, Gomez, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Salah, Shaqiri, Origi

Subs: Lonergan, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Williams, Jones, Firmino, Mane

Monterrey: Barovero, Sanchez, Vangioni, Medina, Montes, Pabon, Ortiz, Pizarro, Gallardo, Carlos Rodriguez, Funes Mori

Subs: Cardenas, Resendez, Basanta, Layun, Gutierrez, Vasquez, Arturo Gonzalez, Meza, Jonathan Gonzalez, MejIa, Jonathan Urretaviscaya, Zaldivar

As it happened...