As it happened: Red Bull Salzburg 0-2 LFC

FC Salzburg have a chance, on home soil, of securing passage to the next lucrative phase of the Champions League.

In this final group stage game the reds need just a point to secure their safe passage and continue to try to defend their title.

Group E has proven to be more competitive than anticipated. Liverpool, despite leading the group after five games, still have work to do against a side that the reds only narrowly beat 4-3 at home earlier in Autumn.

Those Anfield goals for the Austrians were not a flash in the pan..

They have scored a stunning 87 goals in their 24 games this season, and 19 year old Erling Braut Haaland has scored 28 goals in 21 appearances. He already has 8 Champions League goals to his name this term.

Liverpool are set to face a fight to ensure they remain in the Champions League and do not fall into the Europa League.

As it happened...