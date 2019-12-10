As it happened: Red Bull Salzburg 0-2 LFC

FC Salzburg have a chance, on home soil, of securing passage to the next lucrative phase of the Champions League.
In this final group stage game the reds need just a point to secure their safe passage and continue to try to defend their title.
Group E has proven to be more competitive than anticipated. Liverpool, despite leading the group after five games, still have work to do against a side that the reds only narrowly beat 4-3 at home earlier in Autumn.
Those Anfield goals for the Austrians were not a flash in the pan..
They have scored a stunning 87 goals in their 24 games this season, and 19 year old Erling Braut Haaland has scored 28 goals in 21 appearances. He already has 8 Champions League goals to his name this term.
Liverpool are set to face a fight to ensure they remain in the Champions League and do not fall into the Europa League.
As it happened...
The peculiar time of 5:55pm kick off for both Group E games.
Napoli are home to the whipping boys of the Group, Genk.
In the unlikely event that Genk win then the reds will automatically qualify. However, if Napoli do get at least a draw then the reds will need to match their result against Salzburg.
1. Liverpool Pts 10
2. Napoli Pts 9
3. Salzburg Pts 7
Both Napoli and Salzburg would finish above the reds if they reach the same number of points.
It's a strong looking reds line-up tonight.
Keita handed another opportunity in the starting line up
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones.
It's a very similar line up for our opponents.
They have just one change from the starting XI at Anfield.
That night, goalscoring machine Haaland came off the bench. Tonight he's on from the start.
Stankovic, Onguéné, Hwang, Szobozlai, Junuzović, Ulmer, Minamino, Haaland, Wober, Kristensen, Mwepu
Subs: Coronel, Ashimeru, Ramalho, Daka, Okugawa, Vallci, Prevljak
The lights have been flashing in the tunnel as both teams head out on to the pitch at the Red Bull Arena.
Big game for both sides.
We are underway!
Early lump upfield to Haaland, but van Dijk is in to smother that one.
1' And again. Van Dijk with another last ditch tackle at the edge of the area.
Salzburg are going for this!
And another chance - which is hit well wide.
Napoli have already taken the lead against Genk.
As things stand, the Italian side lead this group.
Added pressure on Liverpool.
5' Stankovic with a big save from Mo Salah.
Dejan Lovren with that long ball again but Salah can't beat the keeper.
Reds don't do anything with the corner.
This is a frantic start!
10' Minamino forces Alisson in to a save, and that right up the other end and Mane curls a shot narrowly wide.
This isn't finishing 0-0.
????????????#SALLIV | #UCL pic.twitter.com/6fp2O3EVZ1— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 10, 2019
18' Couple of fouls on Mane there.
Eventually he is given the free kick.
Salzburg head away Robertson's free kick.
20' MANE! Saved. KEITA! Blocked. TRENT! Fires over.
Bit of pressure from the redmen!
21' Quick break from Salzburg.
Minamino to Hwang who shoots...
..Alisson managed to get down and save that.
24' Haaland gets through again. Alisson called into action yet again.
Napoli 2-0 up v Genk.
Liverpool almost certainly going to need a point minimum here.
0-0.
30' Keita putting in another good display.
He feeds the ball through to Salah who really should have done better in front of goal.
It's still end to end.
33' Wober's hands all over Mo Salah.
Concedes a free kick at the edge of the area.
But Mo fires over the bar.
Rapidly approaching half time.
An opportunity to catch breath.
It's 0-0. Amazingly.
Bags of chances for both sides.
Liverpool need a point to qualify. A win to top the group.
Defeat? That'll be Europa League.
Mane with a great ball but Salah sticks that over.
51' Glorious chances for Salah then Haaland.
How is this 0-0?
Lovren down injured. Mane booked for dissent.
Gomez on for Lovren.
57' Finally!
Naby Keita dinks in the header. Excellent work in the build up by Mane.
58' From an impossible angle Salah makes it 2. This escalated quickly.
70' Looking much more comfortable now.
Salzburg need 3 goals in 20 minutes.
76' Firmino off for Milner.
87' Keita off. Origi on.
Liverpool going through the motions now.
Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool
The European Champions win their group and qualify for the last 16.
Never in doubt! Erm... ????
Champions League knockout stage draw is on Monday 16th December. Starts at about 11am UK time.
The first legs of the last 16 are during the last 2 weeks of February, with the second legs in the middle of March (2 games each Tuesday and Wednesday).
In other words, a bit of a gap.
And remember that players who transfer during January can play for a different Champions League club in the next stage.