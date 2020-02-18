As it happened: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool return to Champions League action on the day after qualifying for the 2020-21 competition.

Domestic matters on Monday night ensured that even 12 consecutive League defeats would not stop the reds finishing in the top four.

It is symbolic of the reds sheer power in England this year that they have achieved qualification inside February.

Even better to be returning to the Estadio Metropolitano - the scene of last June's majestic Champions League victory. The moment that the doubters were finally confirmed as believers.

Atletico Madrid are in fourth place in La Liga, and whilst retaining their defensive displays so apparent under coach Diego Simeone, they continue to struggle with scoring. They have had five 0-0's and four 1-1's domestically which has prevented them bridging the 10 point gap to Madrid and Barcelona at the top.

However, like Liverpool, Atletico have developed a strong European record over the past decade, and this was certainly not the most helpful draw that the reds could have been handed in the last 16.

This is the 5th competitive meeting between the two teams, and the first since April 2010 when, in Rafa's final European game as reds boss, Liverpool won 2-1 but were beaten on away goals in the Europa League semi-final. Atletico went on to win the trophy.

Follow the game with us.

As it happened...