As it happened: Brighton 1-3 LFC

The reds are on the road again for tonight's match - their 34th game of the Premier League season and third since being named Premier League victors.
Brighton are looking fairly secure in the division for next season - they are 9 points above the relegation zone with just 15 points to play for. A tally neither Aston Villa or Bournemouth look likely to get.
They beat Norwich away from home in their last game and despite losing 3-0 here to Man Utd, they did beat Arsenal 2-1 in the first game after the season restarted. This was added to a win over Spurs from earlier this season - meaning they beat both North London clubs.
They will be hoping to complete a Merseyside double too - they dispatched Everton 3-2 on their own turf.
Liverpool, despite the title being done and dusted, will be keen to get their first away goal in six matches. In fact the reds last away victory in all competitions was back in February. We have lost 4 and drawn 1 of the 5 away games since.
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Liverpool have won the two previous Premier League games away at Brighton since they were promoted to the Premier League in 2017.
The reds walloped them 5-1 in December 2017, but last season's game was a tighter affair with Mo Salah's goal just after half time separating the two sides.
This season's game at Anfield, played at the end of November, had it's own talking points.
Van Dijk scored twice in the first half, with Mat Ryan in the Brighton goal pulling off a string of saves to keep Brighton in it.
With 15 minutes remaining Alisson was sent off after handling outside the box and Brighton scored from the free kick - a nailbiting end for the reds who clung on with 10 men to a 2-1 victory.
'Congratulations Liverpool'
I'd imagine there hasn't been a big print run of matchday programmes recently.
Neco Williams makes his first Premier League start for Liverpool, replacing Andy Robertson. Gini, Henderson and Firmino all return to the starting line up. Oxlade-Chamberlain starts ahead of Mane.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Williams, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Milner, Mane, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Elliott.
Tonight's hosts line up like this.
Ryan, Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Burn, MacAllister, Stephens, Trossard, Groß, Pröpper, Maupay
Subs: Button, Duffy, Montoya, Bernardo, Bissouma, Mooy, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Connolly
Jurgen Klopp believes that Neco Williams is ready for the Premier League.
He highlighted that it's been an intense period for Andy Robertson who had sustained an injury before Liverpool restarted their season, and James Milner has only been back in full training for two days.
This is Neco's first Premier League start but his fourth PL appearance for the reds, all since the restart. He has made a total of 9 appearances for the reds this season.
Another guard of honour. Nice touch from Brighton.
Underway at Brighton.
6' Keita harassing the Brighton defence, he wins it back - lays it over to Mo Salah who slides it into the net.
Liverpool's first away goal since middle of February.
8' Here we go. Keita wins the ball back again - Salah almost loses it but Henderson smashes that in.
2-0. Great start!
He doesn't score a lot, but he can!
Nice one captain! ⚽pic.twitter.com/RPNnZwlsED— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) July 8, 2020
20' Good move for Brighton. Gros feeds it in to the penalty area but Gini stops the ball.
It falls to Trossard but it's an important challenge from Neco Williams to loop the ball over the crossbar.
27' Trossard burns past Wijnaldum down the left hand wing and sends in a solid cross. Neil Maupay gets on the end of that in the six yard box but Alisson makes a reaction save. Keita puts it behind for a corner.
Van Dijk deals with the Brighton corner.
35' After Liverpool's opening two goal blitz, we're seeing a lot more from Brighton now.
They're getting quite a few touches inside the Liverpool box and there's some last ditch lunges and tackles from Liverpool players to prevent shots reigning down on Alisson.
37' Whipped in and falls to Dale Stephens at the edge of the area but he fires his shot just wide of Alisson's post.
41' Tariq Lamptey certainly working Williams down our left wing. Neco fouls and is handed a yellow card.
Free kick from out wide is cleared by the reds.
Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
To be fair, that was deserved. Lamptey with a great cross in and a wonderful first touch hit by Trossard who smashes that in.
Important time to score.
Liverpool lead 2-1.
Lovely start from the reds with Keita instrumental in both goals, scored by Salah and Henderson.
But Brighton strengthened as the half wore on and deserved their goal just before half time.
Set up for a competitive second half.
46' Half time substitution there and Andy Robertson replaces Neco Williams.
Williams collected a yellow card just before half time and that could have been a factor in Klopp's decision.
59' Tariq Lamptey now harrassing Andy Robertson. He's a good young player. Earns his side another corner.
Reds clear at first but it comes back in and Dan Burn really should have done better with a clear sight of goal. Wijnaldum launches it away.
61' Fabinho replaces the excellent Keita. Sadio Mane is also on replacing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has had a fairly anonymous game.
63' Quick yellow card for Sadio Mane. His arm caught one of the Brighton midfielders, although it didn't look intentional.
71' Twenty minutes left to continue their chase for an equaliser.
Bissouma, Mooy and Connolly replace Gross, Propper and Mac Allister.
75' Henderson shot, takes a deflection, keeper wrong-footed... and it goes narrowly NARROWLY wide.
76' That should be that.
Salah scores his second of the game as he heads in at the near post from an Andy Robertson corner.
Long way back now for Brighton.
78' Fabinho booked for a foul on Bissouma.
80' James Milner replaces Jordan Henderson who appeared to come off worse with that clash involving Bissouma moments earlier.
85' Dale Stephens lifts the ball into the box, Trossard is perfectly positioned in the area but this time loops it over the bar.
87' Takumi Minamino comes on to replace Bobby Firmino.
Firmino, surprisingly, still awaiting an official post lockdown hair-cut.
This man is just on another level pic.twitter.com/nMNHnBQxnv— Watch LFC at ???? (@Watch_LFC) July 8, 2020
93' We've got another three minutes of added time at the end of this game.
Liverpool are about to move on to 30 wins for only the third time in a league season. The reds reached that number in game 38 last season. They're going to do it in 34 games this time around.
Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
And the final chance of that game was to Mo Salah who headed over the bar. Could have been a hat-trick!
30 WINS for Liverpool. Two behind the record number of league wins set by Man City. Four games to play.
92 points for Liverpool. Eight points behind the record. 12 points to play for.
Here's Mo
'Scoring two goals so early made the goal a little easier. When it was 2-1 they grew in confidence and played really well but the third goal made it all over.
'We trained for that goal. Finally Robbo gave me an assist.
'(Asked about the golden boot - he's two away) Let's take a game at a time.'
It's all pretty incredible. Incredible!
Next up - Burnley at home on Saturday.