As it happened: Brighton 1-3 LFC

The reds are on the road again for tonight's match - their 34th game of the Premier League season and third since being named Premier League victors.

Brighton are looking fairly secure in the division for next season - they are 9 points above the relegation zone with just 15 points to play for. A tally neither Aston Villa or Bournemouth look likely to get.

They beat Norwich away from home in their last game and despite losing 3-0 here to Man Utd, they did beat Arsenal 2-1 in the first game after the season restarted. This was added to a win over Spurs from earlier this season - meaning they beat both North London clubs.

They will be hoping to complete a Merseyside double too - they dispatched Everton 3-2 on their own turf.

Liverpool, despite the title being done and dusted, will be keen to get their first away goal in six matches. In fact the reds last away victory in all competitions was back in February. We have lost 4 and drawn 1 of the 5 away games since.

Here's how the game unfolded.

As it happened...