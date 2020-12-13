As it happened: Fulham 1-1 LFC

Premier League
Sunday 13 December 2020 - 4:30 pm
Craven Cottage
Fulham1
1Liverpool
Andersen20'
⚽️ De Cordova-Reid25'
31' Jones
46'↔️ Matip off, Minamino on
Lemina46'
68'↔️ Alexander-Arnold off, Williams on
Loftus-Cheek off, Kamara on ↔️74'
Lookman75'
79'Salah ⚽️
Lemina off, Reed on ↔️80'
84'↔️ Salah off, Origi on
Lookman off, Bryan on ↔️88'
Liverpool will be looking to extend the gap over fourth placed Chelsea and capitalise on Man City's dropped points this weekend.

The reds travel to Fulham who are just outside the relegation zone but do have a collection of improved results in recent weeks after a baptism of fire in their initial Premier League outings.

Jurgen Klopp was keen to highlight the potential returns of Alisson in goal and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's step up in training - but the bad news was that Diogo Jota is suffering with a knee problem sustained against Midtjylland in midweek.

The reds face Fulham today followed by Spurs in midweek in what could be a potentially important six points ahead of Christmas.

Follow the action with us from Craven Cottage on Liverpool's first return to the stadium for almost seven years.

As it happened...

15:31 UK
Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alisson in squad

Liverpool can welcome back both Alisson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain into today's travelling squad.

Alisson has only missed a few weeks but the wait for Oxlade-Chamberlain has been slightly longer and the reds need the boost of returning players ahead of a busy festive period.

15:33 UK
Alisson starts - AOC on the bench

Confirmed team news - Liverpool welcome back their Brazilian keeper and Henderson and Wijnaldum both start in midfield.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Phillips, Cain, N. Williams.

15:39 UK
One other thing...

Perhaps interesting to note that the sub keeper is now Caoimhin Kelleher.

It appears he has been rewarded for his recent performances by now being the main understudy to Alisson.

15:50 UK
Fulham team

16:09 UK
Spurs draw

Spurs have drawn 1-1 away at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool can go top with a win today.

16:30 UK

Minutes applause for Papa Bouba Diop ahead of kick off.

16:31 UK
KICK OFF

And we are underway!

16:36 UK
Strong start from Fulham

Solid start this from Fulham.

A big tackle from Fabinho required seconds ago and now Lookman gets in and needs a big save by Alisson to keep him out.

16:39 UK

8' Little mistake by Areola in the Fulham goal who requires a couple of attempts to control a backpass.

Luckily for him, Mo Salah also lost his balance just yards away from him.

Liverpool settling....

16:45 UK

14' Another chance there for Fulham.

Cavaleiro with too much space in the box, hits a low shot that Alisson needs to get down for.

2,000 fans inside this stadium enjoying this game so far.

16:50 UK
VAR check

19' It's a long long look at VAR by the officials and the ref at a penalty incident for Fulham.

Looks like Fabinho did get the slightest touch of the ball.

No penalty - corner.

16:58 UK
GOAL

25' Fulham score through De Cordova-Reid.

Deserved.

From a corner the ball comes back out and fed through the reds defence.

De Cordova Reid smashes that in with some power.

1-0 to Fulham.

17:02 UK
Yellow

31' Curtis Jones gets a yellow card for a foul on Lookman.

More pressure on Liverpool's defence now from a free kick.

17:11 UK
Liverpool not awake

40' Despite Klopp's anger on the touchline it continues to be a slow start.

Fulham with all the chances and Cavaleiro sends a dangerous cross right across the face of goal.

17:11 UK
LFC Chance!

41' Ball comes across and Mane's underneath it - bit unsighted and it bounces off the top of his head and over the bar.

17:15 UK
LFC Chance II

44' Ball from Trent into the area - great control by Salah who spins and shoots.

Goes wide though.

17:21 UK
HALF TIME

HT: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

Fair half time result.  Liverpool probably lucky it's only one. 

Mo Salah has had Liverpool's best chance of that half but it's a beard scratcher.  Klopp was not happy.

17:27 UK
Not a happy man

17:35 UK
SECOND HALF

Halftime sub...

Minamino replaces Matip!

Back underway.

17:36 UK

46' Horrible mix up at the back.

Looked like Robertson couldn't decide what to do with it and Fulham almost score.

17:43 UK
Improvement

52' Signs that Liverpool are a bit more on the front foot here.

Fulham keeper has had to make a couple of saves and come out with a big punched clearance.

Apparently, Matip went off because he was suffering with back pain.

17:52 UK
Chance!

62' Henderson with a shot from the 6 yard box.

Good save Areola.

17:59 UK
LFC Sub

68' Trent Alexander-Arnold makes way for Neco Williams.

Still working his way back to fitness.

18:05 UK
Fulham sub

74' Loftus-Cheek makes way for Kamara.

No breakthrough yet for the reds.

18:06 UK
Yellow card

75' That was a nasty challenge.

Lookman booked for a foul on Neco Williams.

That could have been more.

18:08 UK
PENALTY

Liverpool awarded a penalty by the ref.

Free kick hits the hands of the defender.

18:09 UK
GOAL!!!

79' MO SALAH scores from the spot.

Get in. 1-1.

18:14 UK
Final LFC Sub

84' Mo Salah makes way for Divock Origi.

Both sides pushing for the winner here.

18:19 UK
Final Fulham sub

88' Ademola Lookman's evening is over and Joe Bryan comes on to replace him. 

It's a defensive substitution in the last minutes of this game.

18:25 UK
FULL TIME

That's it.

Liverpool nowhere near their best but they salvage a point.

Feels like a missed opportunity but they join Chelsea, Spurs, City and United in dropping points this weekend.

FT: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

18:35 UK
Updated table

Next up....

Liverpool v Spurs
Klopp v Mourinho

Wednesday at Anfield.



