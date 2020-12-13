As it happened: Fulham 1-1 LFC

Liverpool will be looking to extend the gap over fourth placed Chelsea and capitalise on Man City's dropped points this weekend.
The reds travel to Fulham who are just outside the relegation zone but do have a collection of improved results in recent weeks after a baptism of fire in their initial Premier League outings.
Jurgen Klopp was keen to highlight the potential returns of Alisson in goal and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's step up in training - but the bad news was that Diogo Jota is suffering with a knee problem sustained against Midtjylland in midweek.
The reds face Fulham today followed by Spurs in midweek in what could be a potentially important six points ahead of Christmas.
Follow the action with us from Craven Cottage on Liverpool's first return to the stadium for almost seven years.
As it happened...
Liverpool can welcome back both Alisson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain into today's travelling squad.
Alisson has only missed a few weeks but the wait for Oxlade-Chamberlain has been slightly longer and the reds need the boost of returning players ahead of a busy festive period.
Confirmed team news - Liverpool welcome back their Brazilian keeper and Henderson and Wijnaldum both start in midfield.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Phillips, Cain, N. Williams.
Perhaps interesting to note that the sub keeper is now Caoimhin Kelleher.
It appears he has been rewarded for his recent performances by now being the main understudy to Alisson.
Fulham line-up landing. ????#FULLIV pic.twitter.com/4Ou68ZhTpb— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 13, 2020
Spurs have drawn 1-1 away at Crystal Palace.
Liverpool can go top with a win today.
Minutes applause for Papa Bouba Diop ahead of kick off.
And we are underway!
Solid start this from Fulham.
A big tackle from Fabinho required seconds ago and now Lookman gets in and needs a big save by Alisson to keep him out.
8' Little mistake by Areola in the Fulham goal who requires a couple of attempts to control a backpass.
Luckily for him, Mo Salah also lost his balance just yards away from him.
Liverpool settling....
14' Another chance there for Fulham.
Cavaleiro with too much space in the box, hits a low shot that Alisson needs to get down for.
2,000 fans inside this stadium enjoying this game so far.
19' It's a long long look at VAR by the officials and the ref at a penalty incident for Fulham.
Looks like Fabinho did get the slightest touch of the ball.
No penalty - corner.
25' Fulham score through De Cordova-Reid.
Deserved.
From a corner the ball comes back out and fed through the reds defence.
De Cordova Reid smashes that in with some power.
1-0 to Fulham.
31' Curtis Jones gets a yellow card for a foul on Lookman.
More pressure on Liverpool's defence now from a free kick.
40' Despite Klopp's anger on the touchline it continues to be a slow start.
Fulham with all the chances and Cavaleiro sends a dangerous cross right across the face of goal.
41' Ball comes across and Mane's underneath it - bit unsighted and it bounces off the top of his head and over the bar.
44' Ball from Trent into the area - great control by Salah who spins and shoots.
Goes wide though.
HT: Fulham 1-0 Liverpool
Fair half time result. Liverpool probably lucky it's only one.
Mo Salah has had Liverpool's best chance of that half but it's a beard scratcher. Klopp was not happy.
Halftime sub...
Minamino replaces Matip!
Back underway.
46' Horrible mix up at the back.
Looked like Robertson couldn't decide what to do with it and Fulham almost score.
52' Signs that Liverpool are a bit more on the front foot here.
Fulham keeper has had to make a couple of saves and come out with a big punched clearance.
Apparently, Matip went off because he was suffering with back pain.
62' Henderson with a shot from the 6 yard box.
Good save Areola.
68' Trent Alexander-Arnold makes way for Neco Williams.
Still working his way back to fitness.
74' Loftus-Cheek makes way for Kamara.
No breakthrough yet for the reds.
75' That was a nasty challenge.
Lookman booked for a foul on Neco Williams.
That could have been more.
Liverpool awarded a penalty by the ref.
Free kick hits the hands of the defender.
79' MO SALAH scores from the spot.
Get in. 1-1.
84' Mo Salah makes way for Divock Origi.
Both sides pushing for the winner here.
88' Ademola Lookman's evening is over and Joe Bryan comes on to replace him.
It's a defensive substitution in the last minutes of this game.
That's it.
Liverpool nowhere near their best but they salvage a point.
Feels like a missed opportunity but they join Chelsea, Spurs, City and United in dropping points this weekend.
FT: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool
Next up....
Liverpool v Spurs
Klopp v Mourinho
Wednesday at Anfield.
