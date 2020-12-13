As it happened: Fulham 1-1 LFC

Liverpool will be looking to extend the gap over fourth placed Chelsea and capitalise on Man City's dropped points this weekend.

The reds travel to Fulham who are just outside the relegation zone but do have a collection of improved results in recent weeks after a baptism of fire in their initial Premier League outings.

Jurgen Klopp was keen to highlight the potential returns of Alisson in goal and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's step up in training - but the bad news was that Diogo Jota is suffering with a knee problem sustained against Midtjylland in midweek.

The reds face Fulham today followed by Spurs in midweek in what could be a potentially important six points ahead of Christmas.

Follow the action with us from Craven Cottage on Liverpool's first return to the stadium for almost seven years.

As it happened...