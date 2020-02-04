As it happened: LFC U23’s 1-0 Shrewsbury

Liverpool face League One Shrewsbury Town in the 4th round FA Cup replay at Anfield.

A predominantly second string side drew 2-2 away at Shrewsbury 9 days ago, a result that earned The Shrews a lucrative replay.

Even better for them appeared to be the draw for the 5th round, away at Chelsea - a further potential money-spinning tie.

Not only that, but with this week being Liverpool's turn for the Premier League winter break, Jurgen Klopp insisted he would not be utilising any first team players.

In fact, U23 manager Neil Critchley will be in the dugout representing the reds with his team, which in large part have yet to reach their 20th birthday.

Can the youngsters put the disappointment of the 5-0 League Cup defeat to Aston Villa behind them and raise their game in front of the Anfield crowd?

As it happened...