LFC 3-1 Arsenal: As it happened

Liverpool and Arsenal go head to head tonight - as they both aim to protect their winning starts to the new season.



It was Mikel Arteta's diagnosis with coronavirus back in March that shut down the Premier League season until June, and Arsenal have landed two defeats on the reds since the restart.

Although Liverpool had already sealed the Premier League title by July's clash at the Emirates stadium, Arsenal were still impressive in their 2-1 win. And the gunners also managed to collect the Community Shield at the end of August - beating the reds on penalties after a Rhian Brewster miss.

But this game matters significantly more to both teams than those two fixtures. And with Man City dropping points at the weekend, our reds will be hoping to make it back to back wins against London opposition - building on last week's win away at Stamford Bridge.

After tonight's game, both clubs will also meet up again on Thursday night for a League Cup clash. It will be a fourth clash between the two teams in just over 10 weeks.

Both Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are unlikely to be involved tonight - Klopp's most significant decision likely to be whether Joe Gomez or Fabinho makes it into the centre-half position.

As it happened...