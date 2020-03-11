As it happened: LFC 2-3 Atletico [AET] (2-4 agg)

Liverpool have a tough ask to make it in to the Champions League Quarter Finals.
The reds were defeated 1-0 away in Madrid a couple of weeks ago during a difficult spell for the club on the field.
The club welcome back club captain Jordan Henderson tonight, as well as Andy Robertson who was left out as a precaution in the weekend's win over Bournemouth.
Liverpool comfortably lead the Premier League by 25 points, but will need another big European night if they are to progress past a difficult Madrid side at Anfield.
Ahead of the game Klopp added:
"Not a lot of the Atletico players have played at Anfield before and that is what we want to use.
"Our crowd will be our advantage and we have to use it with the performance on the pitch.
"It has to be exceptional because they defend deep and have counter-attack threat. Each player can be dangerous.
"I have the highest respect for them but there are always ways and we have to find them tomorrow night. We have to show we have really learned from the first game."
As it happened...
Henderson captains the reds tonight.
Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Lonergan, Fabinho, Milner, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip.
Diego Costa in a more attack minded line up for Atletico
Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodi, Koke, Partey, Saul, Correa, Felix, Diego Costa.
Almost time...
Underway at Anfield
5' Apart from a very early chance for Costa it's been a promising start from Liverpool.
Wijnaldum heads at goal off a Trent cross but Jan Oblak has the measure of that.
10' Mane plays the ball out to Salah who cuts inside and attempts a curler. It's over the crossbar.
15' Thumping shot from Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Oblak parries it and it's then cleared.
So far, pre-match had more fireworks.
It's not quite exploded into life yet here
23' Diego Costa throws the ball away after a decision goes against his side.
A telling off from the referee - I suspect by the reaction the Anfield crowd wanted something more.
32' Important interception from Van Dijk. A well placed through ball was heading into the area before the big Dutchman got hold of that.
34' Sadio Mane snatches at a chance there, supplied by Salah. He hits it straight at Oblak though.
36' Great save there by Oblak. Trent whips in a cross and Firmino didn't get enough of a touch on it to divert it in.
43' Who else? WIJNALDUM.
He heads in from a good move and an Oxlade-Chamberlain cross.
He loves the Champions League!
Liverpool 1-0 Atletico (1-1 agg)
Reds much improved from the first leg, but Atletico are also playing very well.
Wijnaldum header the difference in the howling wind and rain at Anfield.
Reds kicking towards the Kop. We need another goal, and if Atletico score, we'll need 2.
48' Salah attempts a rather hopeful attempt there. Angle was too tight to try and curl that past Oblak.
50' Oblak called into action to deny Mane. Replays, and the linesman flagged for offside anyway.
Can see why Liverpool were interested in the services of this keeper.
54' Oxlade Chamberlain pings one along the ground - keeper tips it away for a corner.
56' Diego Costa is subbed off for Marcos Llorente.
He is not happy! He shakes his head and then kicks over a medical bag.
The Kop meanwhile serenade him with 'The Elephant Man' song.
60' Good free kick position from Trent - whips it in but again Firmino doesn't get enough on it to beat Oblak.
And straight down the other end and Adrian called into action for a double save.
67' Salah shot comes back out and Robbo heads that on to the crossbar!
Thought that was in for a minute - as did most of Anfield.
70' Pressure is building but the great wall of Atletico is doing its best to prevent a second goal.
80' Wonderful ball forward from Mane, but the ball bounces off Salah's stomach and with a heavy bounce the defender can clear.
Andy Robertson at the edge of the area from the corner - he slices that high and wide.
82' Oxlade-Chamberlain has worked tirelessly tonight - he is replaced by James Milner.
85' Wijnaldum header, Mane overhead kick - just over the crossbar.
That would have been some winner from Sadio!
86' And now Salah goes for the sublime.
Dribbles through a few Atletico players and he curls it in - that is just over the crossbar!
88' Van Dijk header to Mane who tries another overhead kick. Over again.
Liverpool going for the spectacular finish.
90' Salah shoots - not enough power. Along the ground. At Oblak.
Two minutes injury time being played.
So it's 1-1 on aggregate.
And we go to extra time.
Kieran Trippier has been replaced by Vrsaljko.
92' Wijnaldum shot saved by Oblak, then he crosses it back in and Firmino nods it wide.
94' BOBBY FIRMINO - FINALLY - HIS FIRST ANFIELD GOAL OF THE SEASON.
Wijnaldum with the wonderful cross, Firmino first hits the post and then the rebound he smashes in.
2-0!
97' It's an Adrian mistake.
Backpass and he kicks it straight back to Madrid - its fed to Llorente who smashes it past him.
It's like 2009 all over again.
103' Morata on for Joao Felix.
105' Oh dear. Llorente scores again. He drills it into the same corner from outside the area.
It's 2-2 on the night and now Liverpool need two goals in the second period.
Big ask now for Liverpool. Need 2 goals in 15 minutes.
105' Henderson and Wijnaldum make way for Fabinho and Origi.
105' Atletico also make a change. Correa goes off and replaced by Giminez.
He's gone up front for the last 10 or so minutes!
111' Origi drags a shot wide of the goal.
Atmosphere at Anfield is now flat.
113' Minamino is on for Firmino.
115' Mane's curled shot from outside the box is wide.
119' Morata and Alexander-Arnold both carded after squaring up to each other.
120' Liverpool are stretched and Morata puts it in the net.
Liverpool must relinquish their Champions of Europe tag.
It looked on for part of the night, but the reds, just like in 2010, have been undone in extra time.
All over.
Liverpool 2-3 Atletico (2-4 agg).
Firmino thought he had won it, but a mistake by Adrian flattened the mood at Anfield and two further goals slightly against the run of play.
Liverpool had 34 efforts on goal tonight. Jan Oblak made eight saves.
Atleti went from not looking likely to score at all to scoring three times in 23 extra-time minutes.
Liverpool missed, understandably, the best goalkeeper in the world.