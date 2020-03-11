As it happened: LFC 2-3 Atletico [AET] (2-4 agg)

Liverpool have a tough ask to make it in to the Champions League Quarter Finals.

The reds were defeated 1-0 away in Madrid a couple of weeks ago during a difficult spell for the club on the field.

The club welcome back club captain Jordan Henderson tonight, as well as Andy Robertson who was left out as a precaution in the weekend's win over Bournemouth.

Liverpool comfortably lead the Premier League by 25 points, but will need another big European night if they are to progress past a difficult Madrid side at Anfield.

Ahead of the game Klopp added:

"Not a lot of the Atletico players have played at Anfield before and that is what we want to use. "Our crowd will be our advantage and we have to use it with the performance on the pitch. "It has to be exceptional because they defend deep and have counter-attack threat. Each player can be dangerous. "I have the highest respect for them but there are always ways and we have to find them tomorrow night. We have to show we have really learned from the first game."

As it happened...