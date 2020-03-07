As it happened: LFC 2-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool will be hoping to get over the double disappointment of a Premier League and FA Cup defeat with today's return to Anfield.

The reds suffered their first Premier League defeat last weekend to lowly Watford, after a remarkable 44 game unbeaten run.

Liverpool still require 4 victories to guarantee a first League title for 30 years and today presents them with an opportunity to take another big step towards it.

The reds have been rocked by news of an injury sustained in training to goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is set to miss the next couple of games - Adrian was at fault for the first goal in the midweek cup defeat at Chelsea but was a key player in Liverpool's early season success.

It's an early kick off for the reds at Anfield. Join us for what will hopefully be more like the real reds.

As it happened...