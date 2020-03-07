As it happened: LFC 2-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool will be hoping to get over the double disappointment of a Premier League and FA Cup defeat with today's return to Anfield.
The reds suffered their first Premier League defeat last weekend to lowly Watford, after a remarkable 44 game unbeaten run.
Liverpool still require 4 victories to guarantee a first League title for 30 years and today presents them with an opportunity to take another big step towards it.
The reds have been rocked by news of an injury sustained in training to goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is set to miss the next couple of games - Adrian was at fault for the first goal in the midweek cup defeat at Chelsea but was a key player in Liverpool's early season success.
It's an early kick off for the reds at Anfield. Join us for what will hopefully be more like the real reds.
Club captain Jordan Henderson is not yet back available after injury but he has mentioned some of the recently departing staff in his programme notes.
U23 coach Neil Critchley left, along with Andrew Massey and Richie Partridge from the medical department.
“There have been a couple of significant departures from our set-up recently and on behalf of the team I want to use this column as a chance to say a big thank you for their contribution.
“Our doctor, Andrew Massey, one of our physios, Richie Partridge, and the U23s coach, Neil Critchley, have all chosen new and exciting challenges.
“Doctor Massey and Richie were popular, trusted and respected figures at Melwood. The relationship between players and medical staff is always a close one – it’s the nature of what they do.
“As a dressing room we’re pleased they’ve left on great terms. Both are welcome back anytime they wish and will remain part of the LFC family because of their contribution.
James Milner in for Andy Robertson
Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Lonergan, Keita, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Williams.
It appears Andy Robertson's absence is just precautionary - with the reds also having an eye on Wednesday's game against Atletico.
One change for Eddie Howe after their 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Junior Stanislas returns to the starting XI.
Ramsdale, Cook, Aké, Smith, Stacey, Lerma, Cook, Billing, Wilson, Stanislas, Fraser
Subs: Boric, Rico, Simpson, Gosling, Surman, Solanke, Surridge
We are underway!
2' Fabinho just catches Philip Billing there on the half way line.
Steady start from the reds.
6' Bit of excitement as Alexander-Arnold finds space down the wing and sends in a cross. It's headed behind by Bournemouth but Salah had strayed offside anyway.
7' Ramsdale, the Bournemouth keeper, races out of his goal to clear the ball just before Mo Salah reaches it.
8' Callum Wilson pushes Joe Gomez out the way, sprays the ball out wide and then puts the ball in the back of the net.
Looked like a foul.
VAR checks and it remains a goal.
Totally against the run of play.
No push..... pic.twitter.com/HP7GwdIu7J— SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) March 7, 2020
14' Bournemouth almost make it 2-0. Corner swings in and Ake jumps highest, Van Dijk beaten and Adrian tips it on to the bar.
17' Nice through ball by Alexander-Arnold, Firmino is in but Ramsdale punches the chance away.
Firmino's Anfield drought continues.
18' Steve Cook down and injured in his own penalty area.
Could lead to an early change for the away side.
19' Jack Simpson replaces Steve Cook for the away team.
24' MO SALAH drills it in. Thought the chance had gone.
Sadio Mane wins the ball off the centre-back and actualy plays it behind Salah.
The Egyptian takes a touch and somehow manages to slide it into the very far corner.
28' Jack Simpson makes amends there. Trent slides a ball into the area that Simpson clears for the corner.
32' THATS MORE LIKE IT!
Van Dijk threads a through ball, Sadio has a one on one and sends it past the keeper.
Liverpool back in the lead.
39' Stanislas shot and it's another fairly unconvincing punch from Adrian.
45' Liverpool gone a little bit off the boil here now.
Four minutes of added time at the end of this first half.
Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth with the opening goal, against the run of play, and somewhat against the rules of the game. Callum Wilson pushing Joe Gomez out of the way. In hindsight, Gomez should have fallen over.
But the reds quickly struck back with an excellent goal by Salah before Mane put the reds into the lead for the first time in 3 games.
Back underway at Anfield.
Liverpool with a 2-1 lead and kicking towards the Kop.
Not 'brilliant' in the first half but deservedly ahead. Bournemouth do present a threat and drew 2-2 with Chelsea in their last game.
58' A fairly uneventful half so far. The reds still with that narrow one goal lead.
We're approaching that time when changes are in the offing.
61' Ryan Fraser is sent through on goal, lobs Adrian - the ball is heading in and WOW! James Milner clears the ball off the line by mere centimetres.
Superb, and also a real warning.
Boss!pic.twitter.com/uJBG2WzSUl— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) March 7, 2020
68' Former red Dominic Solanke is on to replace Junior Stanislas.
Warm applause from the LFC crowd.
73' Firmino takes it down inside the area and sends the ball across the face of the goal.
Sadio Mane just can't reach it. Good work by the Brazilian.
74' Sadio Mane lashes one from 25 yards out and it hits the post.
77' Mo Salah with an attempt inside the area. Was going narrowly wide but Ramsdale was taking no chance and put it out for a corner.
From the corner, Salah and Milner manage to combine in the area and force yet another corner.
80' Gosling replaces Lerma.
84' Adam Lallana is on for Oxlade-Chamberlain for the last few minutes.
85' Philip Billing is on the touchline. They've used all their subs and not sure if he is going to be able to continue.
88' Billing back on the pitch for the away side but he's just hobbling around.
Can leave make this half player advantage work?
90+1' Firmino must be cursed at home.
He has a great chance inside the area but spoons it over the crossbar.
90+2' Divock Origi on for Firmino
Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth
A new top flight English record of 22 consecutive home victories.
Just nine more points required to land the title.
If Man City manage to win all of their final 11 games then Liverpool would need to reach 91 points.
Just nine more points required.
They play Man United tomorrow.
Liverpool can put their feet up somewhat and relax now - full focus turns to Wednesday's crucial Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.
James Milner had a crucial part to play in today's win. But will he be dropped for Robertson's return?