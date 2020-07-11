As it happened: LFC 1-1 Burnley

A rare Saturday 3pm kick off for Liverpool in today's penultimate game at Anfield of the season.

Liverpool are hoping to continue their impressive league season as they hope to increase their unbeaten Anfield league record to 58 matches.

A win today would also mean that the reds have won 31 league games in a season - a feat never achieved by any Liverpool side even in the days of 42 games a season.

Mo Salah remains with a solid outside chance of the Premier League golden boot. If he can grab a goal in today's game he would be the first Liverpool player in more than 50 years to score 20 league goals for 3 consecutive seasons - a feat last achieved by Roger Hunt in the middle of the swinging sixties!

Burnley have had an excellent restart to the campaign though - three victories and a draw in their past four games. They are chasing a potential return to European football and are a victory away from joining the top six.

