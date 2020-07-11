As it happened: LFC 1-1 Burnley

A rare Saturday 3pm kick off for Liverpool in today's penultimate game at Anfield of the season.
Liverpool are hoping to continue their impressive league season as they hope to increase their unbeaten Anfield league record to 58 matches.
A win today would also mean that the reds have won 31 league games in a season - a feat never achieved by any Liverpool side even in the days of 42 games a season.
Mo Salah remains with a solid outside chance of the Premier League golden boot. If he can grab a goal in today's game he would be the first Liverpool player in more than 50 years to score 20 league goals for 3 consecutive seasons - a feat last achieved by Roger Hunt in the middle of the swinging sixties!
Burnley have had an excellent restart to the campaign though - three victories and a draw in their past four games. They are chasing a potential return to European football and are a victory away from joining the top six.
Follow the game with us here.
As it happened...
Yesterday came the confirmed news that Jordan Henderson would miss the last four games through the knee injury he sustained against Brighton.
On a more positive note the player does not need to undergo an operation and should be fit for the new season restart in the Autumn.
Joel Matip is also still unavailable but Dejan Lovren could return to the matchday squad.
Curtis Jones makes his first Premier League start - three other changes with Robbo, Fabinho and Mane returning.
Another strong side from Liverpool.
Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott.
Going to be honest here. Never heard of half of Burnley's subs.
Nick Pope currently has 14 clean sheets and leads Alisson (13) in the race for the Golden Glove. The reds keeper of course missed a number of games through injury back at the start of the season.
Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Bardsley, Long, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Pieters, Wood, Rodriguez
Peacock-Farrell, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Gudmundsson, Brady, Goodridge, Benson, Vydra, Thompson
Underway now at Anfield.
Minutes silence for Jack Charlton and now we're underway. pic.twitter.com/tP4Tk4WV3b— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) July 11, 2020
3' Wijnaldum off on a mazy run forward, almost playing a one-two with a Burnley defender but Nick Pope is out to collect.
6' Robertson inside the area plays a ball across the 6 yard line. Tarkowski clears for a Liverpool corner.
Sadio Mane whacks the ball into Charlie Taylor's midriff.
13' Sadio Mane with a mazy run into the box, Roberto Firmino takes the ball off him and his shot is deflected over.
14' Great position for a Liverpool free kick. Trent Alexander-Arnold territory.
But he's on the bench - Salah misses the target.
17' Curtis Jones with a shot from the edge of the area but it was more of a stroke than a blast and it's not too difficult for the diving Nick Pope.
18' Liverpool are starting to purr now.
Mo Salah with a volley from about 12 yards out and it's a great save by Nick Pope to push that away.
21' Liverpool slicing Burnley apart.
Ball falls to Curtis Jones who shoots but it takes a horrible deflection away from the goal.
We are pushing for this opener...
28' Pieters holding Alisson there - van Dijk puts it behind for a corner.
Wijnaldum clears the corner - it looks like the reds are on the break but luckily for Burnley they manage to intercept.
34' Fabinho, centrally, lifts the ball up to the right hand side of the area and that's a lovely angled header by Andy Robertson past Nick Pope.
Great goal Robbo!
Andy Robertson's goal was the 150th Liverpool have scored at Anfield in the Premier League since they were last beaten here.
Conceded just 32 in that time.
44' Succession of corners by Ashley Westwood and they both require punches clear by Alisson.
They are a danger from these set pieces - especially with their arms all over the Liverpool goalkeeper.
43' Robbo goes past his man and sends a ball just across the face of goal.
Any touch would have put that in the net.
Liverpool 1-0 Burnley
Good half of football. Liverpool dominating posession. Couple of very good Nick Pope saves but at the other end Alisson having to defend a couple of corners.
Robbo's goal, from Fabinho's assist, was excellent. The Liverpool left back is having a good game.
46' No half time changes.
Back on it - Liverpool kicking towards The Kop - decked out in flags and banners of the Champions.
49' That goal just won't arrive for Bobby Firmino. His shot rebounds off the post!
51' Curtis Jones involved in winning the ball back and tries a left footed shot inside the area. That's narrowly wide of the left hand Kop goalpost.
Quality of LFC's chances in this game - could have had five or six goals.
55' Wijnaldum caught in possession and Jay Rodriguez gets a chance away. Straight down Alisson's throat.
Yes Virg, it was a bit decent!
Big Virg is all of us after that finish! ???????? pic.twitter.com/EF6y5Eita8— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ????) (@LFC) July 11, 2020
56' Cross in for Burnley and Rodriguez lunges his head at it. Alisson tips it away but it was offside anyway.
58' Mane with a shot wide of the goal from the edge of the box.
This second half is shaping up to a similar pattern as the first.
61' Nick Pope isn't set well here, a rebounded ball falls to Salah but he skies that chance.
65' Looks like an arm over Mo Salah there holding him back in the box.
No penalty given.
65' Gudmundson and Vydra replace Erik Pieters and Chris Wood.
67' Salah and Firmino combined to give Neco Williams a shot. It's blocked for a corner and Andy Robbo's corner is caught by Pope.
69' We've just had a drinks break. Trent and Keita came on to replace youngsters Curtis Jones and Neco Williams and straight from the free kick restart, Burnley score.
Long ball up field, Tarkowski heads it across the edge of the area and Rodriguez smashes it in.
73' Alexander-Arnold with a thunderous attempt. Nick Pope beats that away.
80' Joe Gomez booked for a foul on Vydra.
81' Oxlade-Chamberlain is on to replace Gini Wijnaldum.
86' Oxlade-Chamberlain controls the ball and feeds Salah, but the Egyptian fires his shot straight at Burnley's keeper.
There was a good shout for a Liverpool penalty before when Andy Robertson was tripped up. Referee waved it away.
87' And now Burnley hit the bar. Gudmundsson with the chance.
Now that would have been against the run of play.
89' Phil Bardsley for a foul on Salah and then Nick Pope for time-wasting over a goal kick.
Was that the last big chance.
Nick Pope denies Mo Salah with a possible final chance.
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
The reds had the chances to bury this game.
They extend their unbeaten Anfield run to 58 games in the league but they can't add to their 24 consecutive league victories here.
The reds move on to 93 points.
Liverpool need 7 points from their final 3 games to equal Man City's 100 points from 2017/18. Three wins would beat the record.
The record number of wins in a Premier League season is 32. The reds have 30 from 35 games so far.
Arsenal (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A) still to face.