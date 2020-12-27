LIVE: Liverpool v West Brom

Get yourselves another turkey sandwich and mince pie and lets hope Klopp can outmanouvre professional spoiler Sam Allardyce.

The likes of James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri have been stepping up their returns from injury. Thiago is unlikely to feature.

Liverpool will be looking to extend their lead at the top in our 15th game of the season.

Leicester and Man Utd played out a draw yesterday which means the reds can take a 6 point lead over third placed Leicester. Everton are currently in second place.

West Brom are desperate for the points - they are second bottom with just 7 points so far this season.

Live Updates