LFC 4-0 Wolves – As it happened

Liverpool will welcome a couple of thousand of fans back to Anfield for the first time since March and since the reds were crowned English champions.

Wolves are the visitors who will be looking for the points, whilst the reds hope to move back level at the top of the table.

There have been positive developments with Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain all at various stages of their recoveries from recent injuries.

Liverpool will also be boosted by last midweek's win over Ajax. It places less pressure on the upcoming midweek clash against Danish side Midtjylland.

Can the reds overcome Diogo Jota's former side today?

As it happened...