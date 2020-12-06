LFC 4-0 Wolves – As it happened

Liverpool will welcome a couple of thousand of fans back to Anfield for the first time since March and since the reds were crowned English champions.
Wolves are the visitors who will be looking for the points, whilst the reds hope to move back level at the top of the table.
There have been positive developments with Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain all at various stages of their recoveries from recent injuries.
Liverpool will also be boosted by last midweek's win over Ajax. It places less pressure on the upcoming midweek clash against Danish side Midtjylland.
Can the reds overcome Diogo Jota's former side today?
As it happened...
Caoihmin Kelleher retains his place in goal for Liverpool. Just the one change from midweek with Firmino replacing Diogo Jota.
Kelleher, N. Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Keita, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold.
Trent has missed the last five LFC games whilst Keita has missed the last three.
Great to have both of them back in the matchday squad as we approach a busy domestic December.
Conor Coady, Wolves captain, has his obvious LFC connections from his youth days but Ki-Jana Hoever also on the bench for them today - he departed Liverpool for the midlands this summer.
Here's how our opponents line up.
????⚫️ Patricio, Marçal, Boly, Coady, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Neto, Podence, Traore
Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Kilman, Vitinha, Saïss, Silva, Aït-Nouri
It's been almost 9 months since fans were last inside the stadium.
Could have conceived and had a child in that time.
December 6, 2020
The 2,000 fans in attendance doing a great job of generating an atmosphere at Anfield.
You'll Never Walk Alone rings out from The Kop for the first time in 9 months.
3' That's a bit early to get yourself booked.
Neco Williams goes into the book for a foul at the corner of the area.
... Neves smashes one straight towards Kelleher but it goes just over the crossbar.
Trying to test the new boy in the net.
10' Bit similar in start to the Ajax midweek game this. Both sides with attacking intent in these early stages.
The ball has not spent much time in the middle of the pitch.
Liverpool have launched a couple of pacy breakaways and a deep cross goes in there which Rui Patricio has to come out to claim.
18' Good chance by Podence there, Kelleher called into action to tip that away from the top corner of the goal.
Gets applause from The Kop but Wolves are looking menacing here.
Virgil van Dijk inside the ground tonight watching his teammates.
23' Robertson with a perfectly times pass to Sadio Mane - thought he might shoot but he sent a ball across to the middle but sadly there was nobody quite there.
Great ball Robbo, bit poor with the execution by Mane.
24' Mo Salah with the strike.
Jordan Henderson with a pass right down the middle and Conor Coady chests that down to the side, but Mo Salah nips in to take it off him.
Takes one touch and then fires it into the net.
1-0.
36' Mo Salah steps up for a free kick just outside the area - but it's right at Patricio.
45+1' Conor Coady goes down in the Liverpool area after a challenge by Sadio Mane.
Referee awards a penalty but is told to check the pitchside monitor.
He does and it was a dive by Coady - Mane pulled out of the challenge and no contact made.
NO penalty.
Conor Coady involved in two big incidents in this game.
Chested down a Jordan Henderson pass for Mo Salah to sneak in and score the opening goal.
And then dived inside the penalty area and getting a penalty before the referee reviewed it on the monitor and overturned his decision.
Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
Back underway. Liverpool will want to bank all three points here.
Will we see Jota?
52' Sweeping LFC move starring Andy Robertson and Mo Salah.
There's a cameo role for Sadio Mane at the end but he puts his shot wide.
Still 1-0.
At the other end Neto crowded out by some good defensive work.
It's a quick break from Liverpool, Wijnaldum has the ball - looking for the pass.
He sees the fans behind the Kop and curls it into the top corner!
2-0 Liverpool.
61' Fabio Silva replaces Ruben Neves.
64' Adama Traore gives Neco Williams a bit of a kick in the ankle.
Looks like Trent coming on.
All over now.
Liverpool 3-0 Wolves
Henderson short corner, cross by Salah, Matip heads it in before celebrating in front of The Kop.
68' Trent Alexander-Arnold ends his 5 game departure to return - he's on for Neco Williams.
71' Daniel Podence replaced by Ait-Nouri.
Incident just before that where Salah skipped around a couple of players in the box before being blocked by Conor Coady.
73' He faces his former club. He replaces Roberto Firmino.
78' Trent Alexander-Arnold sends in the cross, Salah and Mane both go for the ball - Mane hits it and it touches Semedo on the way into the net.
4-0. Still all over this game!
79' Neto replaced by Vitinha.
Damage limitation now.
82' More good news on the injury front as Naby Keita replaces Jordan Henderson. He's missed our last three games.
Liverpool 4-0 Wolves
A great Sunday night. Goals from Salah, Wijnaldum, Matip and Mane/Own goal.
Three goals in front of the fans in the Kop as well.
Liverpool go back to second, level with Spurs on points. Trent and Keita make their return to the team.