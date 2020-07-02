Man City 4-0 LFC: As it happened

Liverpool celebrate one week as the new Champions of England with a trip to last season's victors.

Man City's defeat last week ensured they remained 23 points behind Liverpool - with just 21 points still available - crowning the reds as this years title with seven games remaining.

After a couple of days celebrating, the Liverpool players returned to training at the weekend and Klopp expects them to be ready to go in tonight's clash.

With the pressure of the 30 year title wait over, will the reds be helped or hindered by the lack of pressure in these remaining fixtures.

Klopp has selected the same starting XI who beat Crystal Palace 4-0 last week.

As it happened...