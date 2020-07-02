Man City 4-0 LFC: As it happened

Liverpool celebrate one week as the new Champions of England with a trip to last season's victors.
Man City's defeat last week ensured they remained 23 points behind Liverpool - with just 21 points still available - crowning the reds as this years title with seven games remaining.
After a couple of days celebrating, the Liverpool players returned to training at the weekend and Klopp expects them to be ready to go in tonight's clash.
With the pressure of the 30 year title wait over, will the reds be helped or hindered by the lack of pressure in these remaining fixtures.
Klopp has selected the same starting XI who beat Crystal Palace 4-0 last week.
As it happened...
No changes for Jurgen Klopp's men.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Jones, Elliott, Williams.
The blue half of Manchester line up like this
Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Rodri, Foden, Sterling, Jesus.
Subs: Bravo, Stones, Zinchenko, Cancelo, Otamendi, Silva, Silva, Mahrez, Doyle
It's a big ask for the reds after the celebrations of the last week but there is potential to complete a double over Man City.
The reds ran out 3-1 winners at Anfield back in November - a result that moved the reds 9 points of City at the time, and we never looked back.
It was an exceptional performance from our midfield three when we last faced @ManCity ???? pic.twitter.com/m0RdAGE0mE— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ????) (@LFC) July 1, 2020
Sheffield United have just beaten Spurs 3-1.
It's interesting to compare the trajectories of both Liverpool and Spurs in the 13 months since they met in that Champions League final in Madrid.
Spurs are 9th with 45 points - an eye-watering 41 points behind Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp has just been asked if Liverpool will have the motivation for this game after already sealing the title.
'Nobody has been Champions of England with seven games to play. There are no books to read about it and how we will react. But I don't see any signs (of tiredness) but we will find out in the game.
'City will play at a high level and we have to find ways to make that difficult for them.
Man City form a guard of honour for the Liverpool players as they come on to the pitch.
A stony faced Pep Guardiola.
Respectful and very well deserved by the reds.
#mcfc guard of honour for #lfc #MCILIV #LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/H2OKTg4QAM— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 2, 2020
We are underway at the Etihad.
3' City start by knocking it around at the back. Long ball forward to Jesus who is offside. He puts it in the net and then seems surprised when he turns around and everyone stopped.
4' Salah shot and Ederson has to beat that away. Firmino manages to get to the rebound but can't get enough power on it and Ederson collects at the second attempt.
11' Plenty of fireworks being set off outside the stadium here in Manchester.
And now Trent sends in a beautiful cross but Sadio Mane heads that into the ground. Real opportunity there for the opening goal.
14' Mendy finds some space out wide and whips in a pacy cross but it beats everybody in the box.
17' Overcooked cross by Robertson that is easily collected by Ederson.
19' Excellent work by Salah at the edge of the box - he lashes that and it hits the post.
Comes out too quick for the onrushing Mane to get control of it.
24' Gomez yellow card for a foul on Sterling who earns his side a penalty.
25' De Bruyne converts the penalty to give City a 1-0 lead.
31' Trent crosses to Robertson. I think Robbo is trying to send a cross back into the area but that's way too close to the City goalkeeper.
35' Quick break from City and it catches Liverpool a bit flat footed. Foden lays it off to Sterling and he sneaks it through the legs of Gomez - Alisson had gone the other way.
2-0 lead for City.
41' Benjamin Mendy becomes the first City player to go into the book.
45' Another quick move and Foden makes it 3-0.
Looks like Liverpool's players have been celebrating a bit too hard in the past week!
45+2' Another wasted opportunity for Liverpool there.
Fabinho helps Salah find a good position but Mo's cross into the box is another overhit one. Goes straight out for a goal kick.
HT: City 3-0 Liverpool
Not a great half from Liverpool who faded as that half wore on. City clinical and a few defensive errors from the reds. Liverpool have also been sloppy in front of goal.
46' Liverpool half time sub. Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Joe Gomez, so Fabinho moves back into defence.
Back underway.
50' Van Dijk with an important clearance off the line. Liverpool are sloppy here today.
54' Mane should have scored there. Not sure what he's thinking. Ball in - he only has to hit it - but steps over it.
56' Kyle Walker nudges Mane just on the very edge of the penalty area. Yellow card. Free kick edge of the area.
Trent's low free kick takes a deflection to go wide.
58' Mahrez replaces Gabriel Jesus for the home side.
61' Liverpool with two more chances in the box. Firmino with a bit of a scuffed attempt and then the ball comes to Oxlade-Chamberlain who can't get his shot away with any precision.
62' Wijnaldum and Firmino off. Keita and Origi on.
66' We've had about 15 minutes of decent Liverpool pressure and a quick counter and Sterling gets the ball - he shoots. Looks like it was going wide and it's an own goal by Oxlade-Chamberlain.
76' Neco Williams is on for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
79' Sterling and Laporte head off the field. Otamendi and Bernardo Silva are on.
85' I've lost track. Is this the last one?
Sadio Mane off and Minamino on. On another night Mane could have had a handful of goals. Didn't work for him tonight.
90' This game is done but Henderson still chasing and over-exhuberance in a challenge there gets him a yellow card.
Might be the last kick of the game.
Mahrez squeezes one inside the near post of Alisson Becker but replays show there was a handball in the build up.
City 4-0 Liverpool
One of those nights. Nothing worked for Liverpool and we were sloppy in defence. Almost every chance City had went in.
Liverpool's gap at the top of the Premier League is cut to a mere 20 points.
Klopp appears to be fuming after that result!
What a guy!
We leave you with the updated League Table. Hope that cheers him up a bit!