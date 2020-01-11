As it happened: Spurs 0-1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool travel to take on Jose Mourinho's Spurs in the clubs' second meeting of the League campaign.
The last time the two teams met, the reds went behind within a minute before clawing themselves back into the lead - taking all three points.
This will be the reds first trip to Tottenham Hotspurs new stadium which came into use in the second half of last season.
Liverpool FC have featured at this stadium however in one form - massive screens were present for the Champions League final last June - the reds defeating Tottenham 2-0 to win a sixth European Cup.
Jose Mourinho has a very good record against Liverpool over the years - and has only lost 1 of his last 8 home games against the reds. In the past decade, Liverpool have beaten Mourinho on just 2 out of 12 occasions.
This game marks the continuation of a tricky collection of games for the reds - and three points here would move the reds on to 61 points.
Milner, Matip, Clyne, Lovren, Fabinho and Keita all remain unavailable for selection. Shaqiri is in contention for a return to the squad.
As it happened...
The reds could move on to 61 points from 21 games played if they get a win this evening.
That would represent the highest points total at this stage of any season in the English top division.
Leicester, at home are currently level with Southampton 1-1.
Man City play tomorrow at 17th placed Aston Villa.
Chelsea look set to solidify their 4th spot - they lead Burnley 2-0 at home.
Just the one change from the last Premier League game v Sheffield United. Ox in for Milner
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Minamino, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Williams, Phillips
Without Harry Kane through injury.
Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Sánchez, Tanganga, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Aurier, Son, Alli, Moura
Vorm, Vertonghen, Lamela, Dier, Lo Celso, Skipp, Sessegnon
2nd placed Leicester City have just lost 2-1 at home to Southampton.
Former Liverpool player, Danny Ings, scored the winner in the 81st minute.
The reds still lead the Premier League by 13 points, but as of right now have 2 games in hand over Brendan Rodgers team.
The Leicester result now means that the points target for Liverpool to win the title has now reduced to 96 points.
Assuming Man City win every game from now until the end of the season, they can reach a maximum of 95 points.
Liverpool thus need 38 points to guarantee a first title from the final 52 points. Equates to 12 wins, 2 draws and 4 defeats.
We are underway.
COME ON REDMEN!
Liverpool with some early possession and eventually it arrives with the Spurs keeper.
It's a huge launch up front from him and they manage to win a corner that the reds succesfully defend.
Route one from Mourinho today?
Firmino shot blocked and then an Oxlade-Chamberlain follow up hits the post.
The ball nestles behind Tanganga's foot just inches from the goalline. Gazzaniga collects the ball.
Attacking start from both sides.
5' Lucas Moura goes past Joe Gomez outside the area but drills his shot wide of Alisson's goal.
7' Henderson caught in the middle, Heung-Min Son off on the run.
Gets to the edge of the area but he curls his shot wide of the post.
9' Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga appears to have been given a special mission to keep on top of Sadio Mane.
He concedes a foul there some way outside the area.
Too far out for the reds to do anything with the free kick.
12' Danny Rose gives the ball back to Trent AA. He passes it via Gini Wijnaldum to Andy Robertson, but his cross is too far in front of the reds front three.
17' Good cross in from Trent after some good play by the reds.
Headed away by the Spurs defence, and it needed to be.
Come on the boys ???????????????? #YNWA https://t.co/HASEALb8ej— James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 11, 2020
21' Henderson caught again in possession.
Liverpool get away with that one.
Uncharacteristic opening from him.
22' Liverpool corner - it comes to Salah who lifts it up to van Dijk at the back post.
The Dutchman heads that at Gazzaniga but it doesn't have a lot of power and is beaten away.
24' Fairly inocuous looking tackle on Son from Gomez. Ref reaches in his pocket.
Liverpool dominating possession here in London, but the wall of Mourinho's remains intact.
32' Alisson called into action from a defensive point there.
Long hoof up pitch by Spurs and Alisson comes out mid-way into his own half to head that ball away.
0-0.
35' Mane receives a cross inside the area - its a bit behind him and he turns to volley it into the ground and it then bounces over the crossbar.
37' THE DAM HAS BEEN BROKEN!
Liverpool causing panic in the Spurs area, Salah pokes the ball to Bobby Firmino who takes a touch before lashing it in left footed.
1-0 to the reds.
It's being reviewed for handball by VAR.
Goal given after a VAR check for handball. Liverpool have got the goal their efforts have deserved and Spurs are going to have to come out and play now. 1-0.
39' Another fairly soft yellow card for another LFC player.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets his name in the book.
43' The Egyptian twists and turns in the box and his shot from 12 yards is narrowly wide.
3 minutes to play at the end of this first half.
Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
Dominant half from the reds. Spurs plenty of men behind the ball and some opportunities through long balls and counter attacks but Bobby's goal separates the two teams.
January 11, 2020
Big 45 minutes agead.
No changes at half time.
46' Lucas Moura sends that shot wide.
Looked like Henderson was fouled in the build up.
57' Been almost complete domination by the reds but finally Spurs get a chance away.
Alisson saves from Aurier.
58' Firmino shoots.... Straight at the keeper.
61' Adam Lallana replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
70' Danny Rose and Christian Eriksen are off. Lo Celso and Erik Lamela head on to the field.
Liverpool with the vast majority of possession but it remains just the 1-0 to the reds.
75' Big missed chance from Son for Spurs. Gets the ball in some space about 12 yards out but he fires that well over the bar.
81' Divock Origi comes on to replace Sadio Mane for the final ten or so minutes.
82' Great chance for Lo Celso. Aurier with a great cross but Lo Celso puts that the opposite side of the goal.
89' Lamela draws a save from Alisson from outside the area. Was asking a lot from there.
90' Origi with good work at the edge of the area. Good feet. He shoots but Gazzaniga is down low to stop that one.
3 minutes of stoppage time.
90+1 Salah replaced by the returning Shaqiri.
90+2' Shaqiri cross but Wijnaldum heads that one into the ground.
90+2' Another shot straight at Alisson from Son.
Liverpool win again.
16 points clear now at the top of the Premier League. 61 points from 63 available. A maximum of 35 points required to win the title.
Incredible!