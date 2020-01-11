As it happened: Spurs 0-1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool travel to take on Jose Mourinho's Spurs in the clubs' second meeting of the League campaign.

The last time the two teams met, the reds went behind within a minute before clawing themselves back into the lead - taking all three points.

This will be the reds first trip to Tottenham Hotspurs new stadium which came into use in the second half of last season.

Liverpool FC have featured at this stadium however in one form - massive screens were present for the Champions League final last June - the reds defeating Tottenham 2-0 to win a sixth European Cup.

Jose Mourinho has a very good record against Liverpool over the years - and has only lost 1 of his last 8 home games against the reds. In the past decade, Liverpool have beaten Mourinho on just 2 out of 12 occasions.

This game marks the continuation of a tricky collection of games for the reds - and three points here would move the reds on to 61 points.

Milner, Matip, Clyne, Lovren, Fabinho and Keita all remain unavailable for selection. Shaqiri is in contention for a return to the squad.

