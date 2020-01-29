As it happened: West Ham 0-2 LFC

Liverpool travel to West Ham, under their relatively new stewardship of David Moyes.
The reds have not faced the Hammers yet this season, which gives West Ham the award of the only Premier League team not to have been beaten so far by Klopp's side.
West Ham's last league victory against the reds was four years ago this month under Slaven Bilic.
A month later, in February 2016 they also knocked the reds out the FA Cup.
This fixture last season was a disappointing 1-1 draw - two crucial points dropped on the way to the reds finishing one point behind Man City.
Sadio Mane misses out with a minor muscle injury but should be back after the winter break.
As it happened...
We seem to have been a game, or two, behind for a while.
But this game was only rearranged from just before Christmas, when Liverpool were away becoming World Champions.
Liverpool suffered a disappointing draw in the FA Cup at the weekend, when a much changed side allowed Shrewsbury to come back from 2-0 down to 2-2.
But tonight is an opportunity to increase the lead at the top of the Premier League - it is currently 16 points.
Big changes from the FA Cup game, obviously. Divock Origi is the man to replace the missing Sadio Mane.
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Origi.
Subs: Adrian, Matip, Lovren, Fabino, Keita, Minamino, Jones.
Two changes for the Hammers since their last League game. Lukasz Fabianksi returns in goal.
Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Masuaka, Ngakia, Snodgrass, Noble, Rice, Lanzini, Haller
Subs: Randolph, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Cardoso, Fornals, Ajeti, Sánchez
With just 11 points since October it's little surprise that West Ham parted with manager Manuel Pellegrini at the end of December.
They turned back to David Moyes, and his arrival did give them an immediate boost. They won 4-0 against Bournemouth on New Years Day.
They have also beaten United at home 2-0 this season, and narrowly lost out to Leicester 2-1.
Underway at the London Stadium!
3' Solid opening few minutes from the reds (who are playing in white).
West Ham barely had a kick.
9' Robertson free kick is sent deep into the box but Fabianski comes to collect.
Not the best set piece move from Liverpool - it was a good position centrally just outside the box as well.
15' Lanzini was in there. A great chance but he couldn't quite reach.
Plus replays suggested he was offside anyway. ????
23' A chance for Robertson, cleared inches away from the line.
Was probably heading for the post anyway.
34' It's a penalty for the reds!
Divock Origi brought down by Diop inside the area. Mark Noble yellow carded for the protest.
SALAH steps up for the penalty and fires into the bottom corner.
43' Mark Noble wasn't given a yellow before.
But he certainly has now. That was a high challenge on Divock Origi and he can consider himself lucky to still be on the pitch.
David Moyes had his head in his hands.
West Ham 0-1 Liverpool
A bright start from Liverpool before it faded into a bit of a battle. The reds the better of the two teams.
Bad foul on Origi led to the penalty and Salah smashed it in.
Mo Salah has scored each of his last 9 penalties for @LFC since missing at home to Huddersfield in October 2017.— Ged Rea (@ged0407) January 29, 2020
Back to it.
Options on the bench for Klopp.
51' From a West Ham corner its a quick Liverpool counter. Henderson loops the ball to Salah who threads a ball through.
Oxlade-Chamberlain is powering through and smashes it home for 2-0.
I used to be worried when we conceded a corner, now it's almost an advantage.
- Fields of Anfield Road, LFC Reds
62' More outstanding work from Firmino.
He loves a good away game.
Twisting and turning the defenders inside the area - that chance goes wide though.
69' Fornals on for Lanzini for West Ham.
For the reds, Fabinho replaces Divock Origi. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain effectively replaces Origi down that left hand side.
72' Alisson save, and then Trent fires it against our own post!
One of West Ham's best chances of the game that!
78' Trent Alexander-Arnold replaced by Naby Keita.
79' It's more exquisite stuff from the reds.
This time Mo Salah curls a beauty but it hits the post and goes behind.
2-0 flattering West Ham tonight.
83' Low shot Keita saved quite comfortably.
West Ham fans heading for the exits.
85' Curtis Jones, the FA Cup goalscoring machine for Liverpool, is on for Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Deep into added time.
Immense.
West Ham 0-2 Liverpool
The reds take a NINETEEN point lead at the top as they reach SEVENTY points/
It's still January!
