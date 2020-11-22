As it happened: LFC 3-0 Leicester

After the two week international break Liverpool return to action hoping to overcome former manager Brendan Rodgers whose side led the league over the last fortnight.

An away win would put Leicester clear at the top, whilst Liverpool could draw level at the top with Spurs with victory.

After losing Trent Alexander-Arnold just before the international break, things could not have gone much worse for Liverpool in the intervening two weeks.

Joe Gomez suffered a serious leg injury that required surgery whilst training with England, Jordan Henderson also suffered a muscle injury and Mohammed Salah managed to contract coronavirus at some point before, during his travel, or on arrival in Egypt.

Whilst Fabinho and Thiago are believed to have made progress on their recoveries it is unclear just how much of a return they can make to action.

Liverpool are facing their worst injury crisis in years and it could not have come at a worse time as the pre-Christmas fixture list looks jam packed.

Leicester have a couple of injuries too but have a 100% perfect away record in the division so far this season and will have big ambitions themselves after beating both Arsenal and Man City (5-2) away from home so far this season.

Stay tuned for a rare Sunday night kick off from a, sadly, still empty Anfield.

As it happened...