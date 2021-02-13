As it happened: Leicester 3-1 LFC

Premier League
Saturday 13 February 2021 - 12:30 pm
King Power Stadium
Leics3
1Liverpool
17'↔️ Milner off, Alcantara on
24' Jones
Evans43'
67'Salah ⚽️
71' Kabak
Albrighton off, Pérez on ↔️75'
75'↔️ Jones off, Oxlade-Chamberlain on
⚽️ Maddison80'
⚽️ Vardy81'
⚽️ Barnes85'
Pérez off, Mendy on ↔️90'
Liverpool travel to Leicester City today with continuing injury concerns as they aim to bounce back from some poor results.

Both clubs have current ambitions to finish inside the top four, with Man City some distance away at the top of the league.

The reds are expected to give a debut to new centre-back Ozan Kabak who has been at the club for a just under two weeks, with Fabinho missing out due to a muscle injury.

Brendan Rodgers team start the day three points ahead of the reds in third place.

Follow the game here.

As it happened...

11:35 UK
Team: Debut for Ozan Kabak

Ozan Kabak starts his first game in the Premier League today but alongside Jordan Henderson.  Fabinho is missing through injury.

Thiago drops to the bench.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R. Williams, Phillips, Clarkson, N. Williams.

11:48 UK
Klopp - Davies took a knock

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking on camera ahead of kick off

"It was a good training week, an important one. Ben Davies picked up a knock as well, it's unbelievable but Ozan Kabak looked good. This is the proper test against Vardy and Barnes.

"He is in a new team, but it is not about a step up from the Bundesliga as you face top, top strikers there.

"Leicester are outstanding, Brendan is doing a brilliant job. They can change systems, they are really strong and are extremely good at the counter attack."

11:48 UK
Leicester line up

Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Amartey, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Thomas, Under, Mendy, Fuchs, Ward, Perez, Iheanacho, Daley-Campbell, Choudhury

11:53 UK
300 up

Klopp's 300th match in charge for the reds

11:56 UK

Brendan Rodgers anticipating this game.

"A six-pointer? No, there's still a long way to go but it's a fantastic game, one we are looking forward to against the champions. It's a big blow for us with James Justin being out because he has been amazing.

"We have the flexibility to play a few systems, that's been pleasing with the versatility of the team. The team is fresh, we rested plenty in midweek."

12:32 UK
KICK OFF

Underway at the King Power Stadium.

12:41 UK

10' Great ball from Henderson.  Salah has the ball and somehow doesn't get his shot away and Soyuncu takes it off him.

Should have taken the shot.

Liverpool have made a promising start.

12:42 UK

11' Ball from Barnes finds Vardy.  The Leicester striker goes for an ambitious lob over Alisson but it hits the top of the net.

12:44 UK

13' VAR takes a look at a possible penalty shout for Liverpool but foul on Mo Salah not given.

12:46 UK

16' James Milner has a problem here and Thiago appears to be coming on.

12:47 UK

17' Salah volleys wide from a Liverpool corner.

12:47 UK
LFC Sub

17' Thiago Alcantara replaces James Milner.

12:55 UK
Yellow card

24' Curtis Jones carded for a foul.

13:08 UK
Leicester chance

36' Vardy heads it straight at Alisson from a cross.  Good opportunity that.

13:10 UK

39' A quick break finds Firmino who lays it off to Andy Robertson.  His shot is deflected for a corner.

13:13 UK
Vardy bar

42' Ball played over the top, Kabak slipped and Vardy is past Henderson.

He shoots and it hits the crossbar.

13:15 UK
Yellow card

43' Jonny Evans trips Sadio Mane just outside the area.

Free kick.

13:15 UK

Trent's free kick hits the wall.

13:18 UK
Alisson to the rescue - Half Time

45' Little mistake from Henderson.  A weak header sets Vardy on a one on one but Alisson reacts quickest and spreads himself.

That's half time.

Leicester 0-0 Liverpool

The reds have been on top but not done the main job of sticking the ball in the net.

13:33 UK
SECOND HALF

Back underway.  Vardy surely won't miss his next chance.  Can Liverpool fashion some of their own?

13:40 UK
Chances

52' Couple of free kicks go Leicesters way which come to nothing and then a chance at the other end.

Robertson's shot from the corner of the area is high and wide.

13:44 UK
Crossbar

57' Alexander-Arnold free kick takes a slight headed deflection and it hits the corner of the crossbar.

13:55 UK
GOAL!!!

The breakthrough!!

68' Trent shoots - follows up - a lovely backheel from Bobby Firmino and a perfect finish from Mo SALAH!

1-0.

14:00 UK

14:03 UK
LFC Sub

75' Jones makes way for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

14:06 UK
Goal

78' Maddison scores from a free kick. 

14:10 UK
Goal!

82' Alisson comes out to try to intercept and clatters into Kabak.

Vardy walks the ball into the net.

Absolutely daft.

14:12 UK
Should be 3-1

83' Vardy should put it in the net but Alisson this time is the hero with a great reaction save.

Got very little idea how the reds have thrown away all three points here.  Ludicrous.

14:13 UK
Goal

85' Harvey Barnes in space and smashes it past Alisson.

It's all gone very very wrong again.

14:23 UK
FULL TIME

Leicester 3-1 Liverpool

Liverpool were ahead and looking good but then their heads fell off.

Brendan Rodgers gets his first win against Liverpool for 9 years.

14:29 UK
Liverpool in trouble

They are going to find themselves in mid table very very soon.



