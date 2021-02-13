As it happened: Leicester 3-1 LFC

Liverpool travel to Leicester City today with continuing injury concerns as they aim to bounce back from some poor results.
Both clubs have current ambitions to finish inside the top four, with Man City some distance away at the top of the league.
The reds are expected to give a debut to new centre-back Ozan Kabak who has been at the club for a just under two weeks, with Fabinho missing out due to a muscle injury.
Brendan Rodgers team start the day three points ahead of the reds in third place.
As it happened...
Ozan Kabak starts his first game in the Premier League today but alongside Jordan Henderson. Fabinho is missing through injury.
Thiago drops to the bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R. Williams, Phillips, Clarkson, N. Williams.
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking on camera ahead of kick off
"It was a good training week, an important one. Ben Davies picked up a knock as well, it's unbelievable but Ozan Kabak looked good. This is the proper test against Vardy and Barnes.
"He is in a new team, but it is not about a step up from the Bundesliga as you face top, top strikers there.
"Leicester are outstanding, Brendan is doing a brilliant job. They can change systems, they are really strong and are extremely good at the counter attack."
Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Amartey, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.
Subs: Thomas, Under, Mendy, Fuchs, Ward, Perez, Iheanacho, Daley-Campbell, Choudhury
Klopp's 300th match in charge for the reds
Our boss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5FSHxOHWj— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2021
Brendan Rodgers anticipating this game.
"A six-pointer? No, there's still a long way to go but it's a fantastic game, one we are looking forward to against the champions. It's a big blow for us with James Justin being out because he has been amazing.
"We have the flexibility to play a few systems, that's been pleasing with the versatility of the team. The team is fresh, we rested plenty in midweek."
Underway at the King Power Stadium.
10' Great ball from Henderson. Salah has the ball and somehow doesn't get his shot away and Soyuncu takes it off him.
Should have taken the shot.
Liverpool have made a promising start.
11' Ball from Barnes finds Vardy. The Leicester striker goes for an ambitious lob over Alisson but it hits the top of the net.
13' VAR takes a look at a possible penalty shout for Liverpool but foul on Mo Salah not given.
16' James Milner has a problem here and Thiago appears to be coming on.
17' Salah volleys wide from a Liverpool corner.
17' Thiago Alcantara replaces James Milner.
24' Curtis Jones carded for a foul.
36' Vardy heads it straight at Alisson from a cross. Good opportunity that.
39' A quick break finds Firmino who lays it off to Andy Robertson. His shot is deflected for a corner.
42' Ball played over the top, Kabak slipped and Vardy is past Henderson.
He shoots and it hits the crossbar.
43' Jonny Evans trips Sadio Mane just outside the area.
Free kick.
Trent's free kick hits the wall.
45' Little mistake from Henderson. A weak header sets Vardy on a one on one but Alisson reacts quickest and spreads himself.
That's half time.
Leicester 0-0 Liverpool
The reds have been on top but not done the main job of sticking the ball in the net.
Back underway. Vardy surely won't miss his next chance. Can Liverpool fashion some of their own?
52' Couple of free kicks go Leicesters way which come to nothing and then a chance at the other end.
Robertson's shot from the corner of the area is high and wide.
57' Alexander-Arnold free kick takes a slight headed deflection and it hits the corner of the crossbar.
The breakthrough!!
68' Trent shoots - follows up - a lovely backheel from Bobby Firmino and a perfect finish from Mo SALAH!
1-0.
Roberto Firmino with a contender for assist of the season ????— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021
Mo Salah's finish was top class too, what a beautiful goal for Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/wj0tLvFMH6
75' Jones makes way for Oxlade-Chamberlain.
78' Maddison scores from a free kick.
82' Alisson comes out to try to intercept and clatters into Kabak.
Vardy walks the ball into the net.
Absolutely daft.
83' Vardy should put it in the net but Alisson this time is the hero with a great reaction save.
Got very little idea how the reds have thrown away all three points here. Ludicrous.
85' Harvey Barnes in space and smashes it past Alisson.
It's all gone very very wrong again.
Leicester 3-1 Liverpool
Liverpool were ahead and looking good but then their heads fell off.
Brendan Rodgers gets his first win against Liverpool for 9 years.
They are going to find themselves in mid table very very soon.