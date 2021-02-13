As it happened: Leicester 3-1 LFC

Liverpool travel to Leicester City today with continuing injury concerns as they aim to bounce back from some poor results.

Both clubs have current ambitions to finish inside the top four, with Man City some distance away at the top of the league.

The reds are expected to give a debut to new centre-back Ozan Kabak who has been at the club for a just under two weeks, with Fabinho missing out due to a muscle injury.

Brendan Rodgers team start the day three points ahead of the reds in third place.

Follow the game here.

As it happened...