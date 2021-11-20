LFC 4-0 Arsenal: As it happened

After a two week hiatus due to international football, the reds return to action in the Saturday evening game at Anfield.

The North London side have seen a rapid improvement of late and can actually overtake the reds if they were to get all three points today.

Liverpool suffered their first defeat in 25 matches before the break and would ideally have not wanted a two week gap between games.

Injury concerns continue for the reds and both Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson came away from playing for their country with fresh issues.

A win for Chelsea earlier on in the day has increased the pressure on Liverpool, who start this game seven points off the top of the table.

Follow the action with us here.

As it happened...