LFC 4-0 Arsenal: As it happened

After a two week hiatus due to international football, the reds return to action in the Saturday evening game at Anfield.
The North London side have seen a rapid improvement of late and can actually overtake the reds if they were to get all three points today.
Liverpool suffered their first defeat in 25 matches before the break and would ideally have not wanted a two week gap between games.
Injury concerns continue for the reds and both Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson came away from playing for their country with fresh issues.
A win for Chelsea earlier on in the day has increased the pressure on Liverpool, who start this game seven points off the top of the table.
Follow the action with us here.
As it happened...
The past 20 meetings between these two sides have featured a pretty impressive 92 goals.
Will it be another goalfest?
Jordan Henderson is currently on 499 club appearances in his career - the vast majority obviously with Liverpool, but just under 100 combined between Sunderland and a loan spell at Coventry City.
As expected Robertson is out injured and Henderson is only rated fit enough for the bench. Kostas Tsimikas and Thiago Alcantara come in.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Henderson, Minamino, Phillips, Gordon, Beck, Morton, Bradley.
Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Magalhães, Partey, Lokonga, Smith-Rowe, Lacazette, Saka, Aubameyang, Tavares
Subs: Leno, Tierney, Odengaard, Maitland-Niles, Pépé, Soares, Holding, Elneny, Martinelli
Teams out.
Liverpool don't have a huge amount of experience on the bench.
They'll be hoping they don't need to utilise them.
We're underway at Anfield.
A big Saturday evening test in a battle to end the night inside the top four.
1' Early pressing from Arsenal.
It's been a feature of their play in recent months - they've definitely got lots of energy for the opening 30 minutes of a game but can they sustain it across a full 90.
5' Ben White comes out with the ball from defence.
It's promptly taken off him and Mo Salah has a chance that he puts wide.
7' Bukayo Saka causes a moment of confusion for the reds as he runs towards the defence.
A poor final pass gives the reds the chance to clear.
11' Worryingly it seems that Thiago fancies operating as the defensive midfielder.
He is collecting passes from Alisson which means that Fabinho is trying to be an advanced midfielder and making runs around the opposition area.
Should be the other way around, surely?
15' Liverpool free kick sent into the area but Joel Matip bundles over a defender.
17' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with an important interception inside the Liverpool area.
Virgil van Dijk had been dragged out wide there.
Lucky escape. Arsenal doing a good job here.
20' Mo Salah with a pacey pass forward to Jota but it's a heavy touch from the Portugese forward and Arsenal can clear.
25' Trent drills a low pass across the box but there's a slight deflection off an Arsenal player that takes it away from Jota's boot.
27' Ox wins a corner for the reds. An injection of pace in the midfield there.
Headed away and it ends up back with Alisson.
29' Trent cross, it's headed across and a volley from Thiago. Ramsdale spills the first one but reacts quickly to deny Mane at the second attempt.
Arsenal have the ball in the net but Aubameyang was miles offside.
Both managers go into the book. Mane with an inocuous challenge on Tomiyasu but Arteta goes ballistic.
He's gesturing towards Klopp and the managers are both spoken to by the referee.
35' Mane finds Tsimikas who puts a lovely ball into Salah.
Salah's shot is stopped by Ramsdale and he claws away the rebounded effort.
Mikel Arteta's reaction on the bench has finally stirred the Anfield crowd.
37' Trent skips around the defence and drills in a shot - Ramsdale wasn't required to touch it over but he does.
40' Trent with a wonderful cross and a great header from Mane. That one wasn't at Ramsdale and he should have done better there.
Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal
A string of saves from Ramsdale, mostly all at him, before Trent whips in a cross and Mane scores.
Liverpool much better in the final 10 minutes, thanks in huge part to Arteta going ballistic on the touchline and igniting the atmosphere this Saturday evening at Anfield.
A slim lead, but a deserved one so far.
Back underway at Anfield.
Both managers seated in their respective technical areas.
But for how long...
50' Fabinho intercepts, passes to Oxlade-Chamberlain but his shot goes narrowly wide.
Liverpool keep up the pressure with Mo Salah who hits a fairly tame shot that Ramsdale collects.
52' Oh poor pass from Tavares and Diogo Jota interecepts. Takes it round one defender, puts the goalkeeper on his backside, puts it in the net.
53' Maitland-Niles on for Lokonga.
Thiago with a chance inside the area from a fast Liverpool break but he hits that tamely at the Arsenal keeper.
57' Trent smashes it - blocked. Ball through to Mane but its touched wide by Ramsdale. Sadio was offside though.
58' Liverpool all over Arsenal here. They just cannot cope.
Jota takes a slightly heavy touch and it allows Ramsdale to come out to stop it.
Both players down after that collision.
61' Both players up. Jota nursing a sore leg and Ramsdale nursing a sore.. groin.
65' Lacazette threads a through ball to Aubameyang - but he can't find a way past Alisson who stops the shot with his boot.
Another change for the away side.
67' Lacazette trudges off to the nearest touchline and Martin Odengard is on to replace him.
68' Trent down the wing to Salah, Mo runs in and plays a great ball in. Jota with the left footed shot but Ramsdale gets one of his big paws on to that one.
Some lovely chances here for the reds in this second half.
70' Mo Salah up against Gabriel. He slips and tries to get up but Gabriel throws him back on the ground.
Crowd want a penalty, Mo wants a penalty but nothing given.
Fabinho booked for a challenge on the half way line.
He deserves that.
73' Another quick break, Arsenal all over the shop. Mane whips it in to Salah who pokes that one in.
All three forwards on the scoresheet lovely.
75' A rare shot from Arsenal - it's one from outside the box that Thomas Partey chances.
Alisson tips it over for a corner.
Corner whipped in and Liverpool get rid of it.
76' Maybe after picking up that knock earlier it makes sense to take him off. Minamino replaces him.
Henderson comes on for Oxlade-Chamberlain. This is his 500th club game.
77' He's only just come on. Mane, to Salah, to Trent, and back across to Minamino who puts it in.
4-0. Done and dusted.
84' For Arsenal Partey goes off and Elneny comes on.
For Liverpool, Thiago goes off and Tyler Morton makes his Premier League debut.
All over
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal
As usual a bright opening half hour or so from Arsenal but they couldn't hold a team like Liverpool back for much longer. The reds looked light years ahead of the away side and all four forwards helped themselves to a goal.
Back into second for the reds.
Liverpool move back into second.
Man City play Everton tomorrow.
Liverpool host Porto in midweek.
No points needed for the reds but obviously the little matter of a £1.5M payment for a win.
Interesting what team Klopp decides to send out.
We hope you'll join us for that one.