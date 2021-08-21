As it happened: LFC 2-0 Burnley

It's been the best part of 18 months since Anfield has been full for a competitive fixture but the fans return in their entirety today for a clash with Burnley.

Burnley inflicted Liverpool's first defeat at Anfield in January this year - a defeat that ended an astonishing 3 and a half year unbeaten Premier League record at home.

As the reds injuries finally took their toll, the reds collapsed from first in the Premier League to as low as 8th before mounting an astonishing fightback towards the end of the season.

Liverpool still have players returning slowly from injury and extended summer holidays, but started the campaign well with a 3-0 victory last week away at Norwich with Jota, Firmino and Salah all opening their 2021/22 goal accounts.

The early kick off usually struggles to provide a decent atmosphere. Today that excuse shouldn't be there.

As it happened...