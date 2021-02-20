As it happened: LFC 0-2 Everton

It's the 238th Merseyside derby. The reds face Everton at Anfield with the short term aim of getting themselves back into the top four.
A decent sized win could see that happen today - although the reds will take any victory to build on a decent Champions League performance in midweek.
The reds have serious home form problems however, and have not won at Anfield in their last five attempts. Two draws either side of New Year followed by a devastating run of three consecutive defeats. All the more surprising after 68 unbeaten home games.
Empty stadium, a lengthy injury list and poor form all give Everton arguably their greatest opportunity to finally get a win at Anfield.
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 games against Everton - Liverpool's best record against any other team in the club's history. Everton's last win at Anfield was more than 21 years ago - in September 1999.
The reds have let some records slip of late. They will be hoping this won't be another.
As it happened...
This game arrives too early for Fabinho, Diogo Jota and James Milner's potential return to the first team.
Naby Keita may make the squad but has himself been out for a lengthy period.
Everton are expected to welcome back Dominic Calvert-Lewin from injury.
As expected Naby Keita is part of today's matchday squad.
Full team news in about 10 minutes but not expecting much surprise from midweek.
Liverpool's confirmed line up is the same as midweek in Hungary against RB Leipzig.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Davies, Phillips, N. Williams.
Here's how the bitters line up today.
Calvert-Lewin returns to the bench after a couple of games away with a hamstring injury.
Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Coleman, Holgate, Rodriguez, Doucouré, Digne, Davies, Gomes, Richarlison
Subs: Olsen, Nkounkou, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Onyango, Allan, Bernard, King, Calvert-Lewin
'We have to be calm in the right moments but do the right things in the right moment.
'I don't know the Everton team yet as you've just called me through but I'll have a look soon.
'The boys know the solutions but we have to bring it on to the pitch today.
Klopp seems happy he can pick the same team for two consecutive games.
'There haven't been too many times like that this season.'
Follows in the path of, amongst others, Lucas Leiva.
200 - Roberto Firmino is the fifth Brazilian player to make 200 @premierleague appearances, and second to do so for Liverpool, after Lucas Leiva (247).
Virgil van Dijk has spent a lot of his recovery so far in Dubai but flew back to Merseyside recently.
He's in attendance at Anfield this evening.
Virgil Van Dijk is back from Dubai and back at Anfield tonight to watch on from behind the bench.
Bit windy at Anfield today!
COME ON YOU MIGHTY REDS!
1' Everton win a corner straight from kick off. Wind really affected the flight of that.
Thankfully corner comes to nothing as Ben Godfrey connects with his back.
3' Richarlison latches on to a James Rodriguez pass. Just keeps himself onside and lashes it past Alisson.
9' Good move by Liverpool and Pickford punches away a Sadio Mane cross.
17' Alisson saves a Rodriguez free kick.
19' Firmino collects a Mane pass and his shot takes a deflection wide off Michael Keane.
20' Jordan Henderson lashes a volley and Pickford gets a little hand to it.
21' Trent Alexander-Arnold with a shot but the ball was always rising. Pickford gets a slight touch but it was heading over.
26' Henderson looks like he might have done his hamstring.
Well after a lengthy wait, Henderson has decided he fancies carrying on.
Not sure this is going to end well.
29' Nat Phillips replaces Jordan Henderson. He joins Ozan Kabak at centre back.
31' Trent free kick over the bar.
Kabak and Phillips are now the reds 18th different centre-back pairing this season.
Unbelievable the amount of horrible luck the reds have had in that position this term.
33' Great cross by Lucas Digne. Seamus Coleman heads it straight at Alisson who pulls off the save.
37' Andre Gomes brings down Thiago but manages to escape a yellow card.
Klopp not happy.
38' Robertson free kick, Phillips tries to reach it but can only head it into the side netting.
42' Gomes does eventually get that yellow card for his next challenge.
45' Ozan Kabak gets a yellow.
Liverpool 0-1 Everton
Richarlison with a goal inside three minutes and then Liverpool lose another centre-back as captain Henderson forced off on the half hour.
That's all three senior centre-backs out and now the two central-midfielders filling in as centre-backs out injured.
All a little bit farcical.
Thankfully no further LFC injuries in the past 15 minutes.
Liverpool face a sizeable task now in this half.
51' It's been a decent enough start to the second half from Liverpool. Mane and Trent working hard to try and get the reds back into this.
53' Important tackle from Michael Keane. It looked like Sadio Mane was in full flow then.
57' Quick passing from the reds here but that move badly let down by a weak shot from Firmino.
Liverpool, even with this injury, are playing very well.
Still trying to claw back from that 3rd minute goal.
59' Sigurdsson replaces Andre Gomes.
62' Calvert-Lewin replaces James Rodriguez.
Shaqiri replaces Curtis Jones.
67' A frustration yellow card for Sadio Mane.
70' But he drills it straight at Pickford.
One goal, a penalty for the reds, in over 8 hours of football at Anfield.
73' High energy from Trent AA and it falls to Firmino...
That was poor. High and wide from the edge of the area.
Not good at all.
Wasn't a penalty.
Calvert-Lewin falls over Trent.
83' Sigurdsson converts the penalty.
Referee had been asked to go over and look at the monitor again after giving that penalty.
Gave it a cursory a glance and didn't change his decision.
86' Richarlison heads off and Alex Iwobi comes on.
88' Origi on for Thiago.
Liverpool 0-2 Everton
What can you say?
Terrible - there's one word.