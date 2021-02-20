As it happened: LFC 0-2 Everton

Premier League
Saturday 20 February 2021 - 5:30 pm
Anfield
Liverpool0
2Everton
3'⚽️ Richarlison
Henderson off, Phillips on ↔️29'
42' Gomes
Kabak45'
59'↔️ Gomes off, Sigurdsson on
62'↔️ Rodriguez off, Calvert-Lewin on
Jones off, Shaqiri on ↔️63'
Mane67'
83'⚽️ Sigurdsson
86'↔️ Richarlison off, Iwobi on
Alcantara off, Origi on ↔️88'
It's the 238th Merseyside derby.  The reds face Everton at Anfield with the short term aim of getting themselves back into the top four.

A decent sized win could see that happen today - although the reds will take any victory to build on a decent Champions League performance in midweek.

The reds have serious home form problems however, and have not won at Anfield in their last five attempts.  Two draws either side of New Year followed by a devastating run of three consecutive defeats.  All the more surprising after 68 unbeaten home games.

Empty stadium, a lengthy injury list and poor form all give Everton arguably their greatest opportunity to finally get a win at Anfield.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 games against Everton - Liverpool's best record against any other team in the club's history.  Everton's last win at Anfield was more than 21 years ago - in September 1999.

The reds have let some records slip of late.  They will be hoping this won't be another.

As it happened...

15:24 UK
Injury news

This game arrives too early for Fabinho, Diogo Jota and James Milner's potential return to the first team.

Naby Keita may make the squad but has himself been out for a lengthy period.

Everton are expected to welcome back Dominic Calvert-Lewin from injury.

 

15:26 UK
'Derby day'

16:18 UK
Keita in squad

As expected Naby Keita is part of today's matchday squad.

Full team news in about 10 minutes but not expecting much surprise from midweek.

16:34 UK
Reds unchanged

Liverpool's confirmed line up is the same as midweek in Hungary against RB Leipzig.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Davies, Phillips, N. Williams.

16:42 UK
Everton side

Here's how the bitters line up today.

Calvert-Lewin returns to the bench after a couple of games away with a hamstring injury.

Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Coleman, Holgate, Rodriguez, Doucouré, Digne, Davies, Gomes, Richarlison

Subs: Olsen, Nkounkou, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Onyango, Allan, Bernard, King, Calvert-Lewin

17:09 UK
Klopp pre-match

'We have to be calm in the right moments but do the right things in the right moment.

'I don't know the Everton team yet as you've just called me through but I'll have a look soon.

'The boys know the solutions but we have to bring it on to the pitch today.

Klopp seems happy he can pick the same team for two consecutive games.

'There haven't been too many times like that this season.'

17:14 UK
Firmino joins 200 PL appearances club

Follows in the path of, amongst others, Lucas Leiva.

17:28 UK

Virgil van Dijk has spent a lot of his recovery so far in Dubai but flew back to Merseyside recently.

He's in attendance at Anfield this evening.

17:29 UK

Bit windy at Anfield today!

17:30 UK
Underway at Anfield!

COME ON YOU MIGHTY REDS!

17:32 UK

1' Everton win a corner straight from kick off.  Wind really affected the flight of that.

Thankfully corner comes to nothing as Ben Godfrey connects with his back.

17:33 UK
Goal!

3' Richarlison latches on to a James Rodriguez pass.  Just keeps himself onside and lashes it past Alisson.

17:40 UK

9' Good move by Liverpool and Pickford punches away a Sadio Mane cross.

17:47 UK

17' Alisson saves a Rodriguez free kick.

17:49 UK

19' Firmino collects a Mane pass and his shot takes a deflection wide off Michael Keane.

17:50 UK
Chance

20' Jordan Henderson lashes a volley and Pickford gets a little hand to it.

17:52 UK

21' Trent Alexander-Arnold with a shot but the ball was always rising.  Pickford gets a slight touch but it was heading over.

17:56 UK

26' Henderson looks like he might have done his hamstring.

17:58 UK

Well after a lengthy wait, Henderson has decided he fancies carrying on.

Not sure this is going to end well.

17:59 UK
LFC Sub

29' Nat Phillips replaces Jordan Henderson.  He joins Ozan Kabak at centre back.

18:02 UK

31' Trent free kick over the bar.

Kabak and Phillips are now the reds 18th different centre-back pairing this season.

Unbelievable the amount of horrible luck the reds have had in that position this term.

18:04 UK
Save

33' Great cross by Lucas Digne.  Seamus Coleman heads it straight at Alisson who pulls off the save.

18:07 UK

37' Andre Gomes brings down Thiago but manages to escape a yellow card.

Klopp not happy.

18:08 UK
Free kick

38' Robertson free kick, Phillips tries to reach it but can only head it into the side netting.

18:15 UK

42' Gomes does eventually get that yellow card for his next challenge.

18:16 UK
Yellow card

45' Ozan Kabak gets a yellow.

18:20 UK
HALF TIME

Liverpool 0-1 Everton

Richarlison with a goal inside three minutes and then Liverpool lose another centre-back as captain Henderson forced off on the half hour.

That's all three senior centre-backs out and now the two central-midfielders filling in as centre-backs out injured.

All a little bit farcical.

18:35 UK
Back underway

Thankfully no further LFC injuries in the past 15 minutes.

Liverpool face a sizeable task now in this half.

18:40 UK
Solid start

51' It's been a decent enough start to the second half from Liverpool.  Mane and Trent working hard to try and get the reds back into this.

18:42 UK

53' Important tackle from Michael Keane.  It looked like Sadio Mane was in full flow then.

18:46 UK

57' Quick passing from the reds here but that move badly let down by a weak shot from Firmino.

Liverpool, even with this injury, are playing very well.

Still trying to claw back from that 3rd minute goal.

18:49 UK
Everton sub

59' Sigurdsson replaces Andre Gomes.

18:52 UK
Everton sub 2

62' Calvert-Lewin replaces James Rodriguez.

18:52 UK
LFC Sub

Shaqiri replaces Curtis Jones.

18:56 UK
Yellow card

67' A frustration yellow card for Sadio Mane.

18:59 UK
Salah chance

70' But he drills it straight at Pickford.

One goal, a penalty for the reds, in over 8 hours of football at Anfield.

19:02 UK
Firmino wasteful

73' High energy from Trent AA and it falls to Firmino...

That was poor.  High and wide from the edge of the area.

Not good at all.

19:11 UK
Penalty Everton

Wasn't a penalty.

Calvert-Lewin falls over Trent.

 

19:13 UK
GOAL

83' Sigurdsson converts the penalty.

Referee had been asked to go over and look at the monitor again after giving that penalty.

Gave it a cursory a glance and didn't change his decision.

19:15 UK
Everton sub

86' Richarlison heads off and Alex Iwobi comes on.

19:20 UK
LFC Sub

88' Origi on for Thiago.

19:38 UK
FULL TIME

Liverpool 0-2 Everton

What can you say?

Terrible - there's one word.



