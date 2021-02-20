As it happened: LFC 0-2 Everton

It's the 238th Merseyside derby. The reds face Everton at Anfield with the short term aim of getting themselves back into the top four.

A decent sized win could see that happen today - although the reds will take any victory to build on a decent Champions League performance in midweek.

The reds have serious home form problems however, and have not won at Anfield in their last five attempts. Two draws either side of New Year followed by a devastating run of three consecutive defeats. All the more surprising after 68 unbeaten home games.

Empty stadium, a lengthy injury list and poor form all give Everton arguably their greatest opportunity to finally get a win at Anfield.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 games against Everton - Liverpool's best record against any other team in the club's history. Everton's last win at Anfield was more than 21 years ago - in September 1999.

The reds have let some records slip of late. They will be hoping this won't be another.

As it happened...