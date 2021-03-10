LFC 2-0 Leipzig: As it happened

Liverpool travel to Budapest, Hungary again tonight. This time for the home leg of the last 16 clash with RB Leipzig.

The reds lead 2-0 from the first leg, a rare bright spot in a winter of discontent for the Champions.

Fabinho came off the bench into midfield at the weekend, and there will be hopes he could play there again tonight - although defensive injuries are still on the periphery of this Liverpool team.

After this game the reds have just one more match in March - away at Wolves on the coming Monday evening.

Can the reds give supporters a lift by progressing to the last 8 of the European Cup? Let's go.

As it happened...