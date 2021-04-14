LFC 0-0 Real Madrid [1-3]: As it happened

Liverpool have to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit against title-chasing Real Madrid at an empty Anfield this evening.
The game has drawn parallels with the Barcelona semi-final fightback two seasons ago, however there are a number of factors not in Liverpool's favour this time around.
The obvious - no fans. Anfield European nights are intimidating to the opposition - but less so in the significant absence of 55,000 passionate reds.
And more realistically, Liverpool are a long way from their form of the past three seasons. Finishing in the top four has become a difficult looking mission for a side that romped to the title last year.
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
The Liverpool boss admits its a huge task ahead of them.
"When you're 3-1 down, it looks like we're already out so we have nothing to lose and will try.
"To beat Real Madrid you have to defend at your highest level and also create." "They were better than us and we weren't as good as we should or could have been.
"Their first goal was a genius long ball between two defenders but the other two goals we just didn't defend well enough.
"We have to bring ourselves in a mood and start believing again. If we can see it's possible then we have a chance but it's still incredibly difficult."
Referencing Liverpool's historic comebacks he said this had no bearing on the game.
"You don't get a comeback because you had one in the past.
"We cannot just take comebacks for granted, especially not without a crowd in the stadium. We have to create our own atmosphere for this game."
Sadio Mane returns for Diogo Jota in the Liverpool starting XI.
Thiago Alcantara remains on the bench for this one.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, H. Davies, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, B. Davies, R. Williams, Cain, Clarkson.
Just the one change from last week's starting XI against Liverpool.
Federico Valverde replaces Lucas Vasquez.
⚪️ Courtois, Valverde, Militão, Fernández, Mendy, Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio, Benzema, Júnior
Subs: Lunin, Altube, Odriozola, Marcelo, Chust, Isco, Rodrygo, Arribas, Díaz
Through the smoke they emerged....@LFC pic.twitter.com/zIIouj32LM— Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) April 14, 2021
Almost time....
Teams lined up. Champions League anthem.
A minutes silence ahead of kick off. Tomorrow is the 32nd anniversay of the Hillsborough disaster.
And we are underway.
2' James Milner with an early tackle on Karim Benzema.
Hopefully setting the tone of a less meek midfield than last Tuesday night.
3' Mane with a great take down - lays it off to Salah who shoots and Courtouis saves with his feet!
8' Liverpool clearly going for the press early on to try and unsettle Madrid.
12' Good move, ball by Firmino just behind Milner but he recovers and fires that at the top corner.
Courtouis gets a hand to it.
15' Madrid enjoying some possession now.
Knocking it round at the back and starting methodical build ups to their attacks.
???????????? ???????????????? ???? pic.twitter.com/gGWjicQpbg— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2021
18' Free kick from the edge of the pitch for the reds.
Swung in and Ozan Kabak goes for a header from a very difficult angle. Goes wide.
20' Nat Phillips easily beaten by Benzema on the touchline.
The Madrid captain worms his way forward and a shot eventually rebounds off the post.
Got away with that one did the young Liverpool centre-back.
26' An unpleasant tackle from Casemiro on Milner just in front of Klopp gets him the bare minimum of a yellow card.
Robertson booked for his response to that challenge.
35' Madrid defending well here.
Shutting down Liverpool's options. Milner floats a cross in but it's a lot closer to Courtouis than to Mo Salah.
That was a real chance.
38' Great inswinging cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold but Sadio Mane can't make up the space.
Any touch would have put that past Courtois who had left it.
41' Brilliant turn in the middle by Wijnaldum, takes that on his chest and spins around.
They are going forward and the ball is unfortunately played behind Salah again - he can't quite bring his foot around quick enough for that and it goes over.
Lovely move. Deserved a better final pass.
42' Good cut back by Trent, but Gini Wijnaldum places that one over the crossbar.
Liverpool's good work being undone by poor finishing here, again.
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid (1-3)
Well, a much better first half than last week.
Liverpool have had chances to score. Chances to score more than one two.
But it's going to require some second half to progress.
Good effort so far.
We're back on it.
No subs at half time.
46' Good pass in by Trent and Firmino forces an early save in this second half from the Madrid keeper.
48' Another Trent cross in and this time Firmino with the header which he puts wide.
52' Benzema tries the take down inside the area but Alisson is out quick to snuff that one out.
56' Firmino collects the ball about 30 yards out and launches a shot but it's, yep, over the crossbar.
Thiago getting readied to come on.
60' Nat Phillips given a yellow card and it's time for LFC's substitutions.
Thiago on for Milner, Jota on for Kabak - which means Fabinho goes back into defence.
66' Alisson denies Vinicius Jr and then saves at the feet of Benzema.
Good work as Liverpool defend less and have more men up front.
69' It's an overhit cross by Thiago but somehow Trent keeps that in and sends it back into the area.
Firmino lashes it at goal but Militao blocks it!
70' Odriozola and Rodrygo replace Kroos and Vinicus Jr.
Into the last 10 minutes of normal time.
Doesn't look like it's going to be happening here tonight.
82' Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Mane. Shaqiri replaces Firmino.
That comes just minutes after Benzema got a header totally wrong and headed into the ground and over the bar.
Asensio replaced by Isco for the away side.
90' Thiago and Jota substitutions just didn't have the impact desired.
Gini / Milner and Fabinho in midfield were working hard pressing and snapping into Real Madrid.
Take two of those out of midfield and it's all too pedestrian.
Chances have been few and far between since then and this game is trundling to the final four minutes of injury time.
FT: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid (1-3 on aggregate)
So after four halves of football, both sides draw three of them. But it was that first half at Madrid's training complex that proved to be Liverpool's undoing.
Plenty of chances tonight, especially in the first half, but Liverpool couldn't convert and go out of the Champions League at the Quarter Final stage.
In hindsight, given the domestic form the team have been in, reaching the last eight was arguably better than they expected.
So Real Madrid face Chelsea in the semi finals.
Man City take on PSG in the other game.
No return for Istanbul for the reds. And Liverpool still have a lot of work to do to even return to this competition next season.
They are going to have to get back to converting many many more of their chances.
Trent Alexander-Arnold provided enough ammunition for the forwards, and Roberto Firmino in particular.
He worked hard all across the pitch.
Can't fault his effort tonight.