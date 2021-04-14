LFC 0-0 Real Madrid [1-3]: As it happened

Liverpool have to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit against title-chasing Real Madrid at an empty Anfield this evening.

The game has drawn parallels with the Barcelona semi-final fightback two seasons ago, however there are a number of factors not in Liverpool's favour this time around.

The obvious - no fans. Anfield European nights are intimidating to the opposition - but less so in the significant absence of 55,000 passionate reds.

And more realistically, Liverpool are a long way from their form of the past three seasons. Finishing in the top four has become a difficult looking mission for a side that romped to the title last year.

Here's how the game unfolded.

As it happened...