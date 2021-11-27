Match recap: LFC 4-0 Southampton

Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield with German Jurgen Klopp facing the media-styled 'Austrian Klopp' Ralph Hasenhüttl.
Both teams are on a similar bend of recent form, with 3 wins apiece in their last 6 games. Although the reds enjoyed a comprehensive win over Arsenal last weekend, whilst Southampton were beaten by relegation favourites Norwich.
For Southampton they will be looking to consolidate a bit higher up in mid-table, but they haven't beaten anybody outside the bottom six so far this season.
They did pull off a goalless draw away at Man City, and have two home draws against United and West Ham. They do have the joint 5th best defensive record in the division this season.
Meanwhile Liverpool will be looking to build on what has been a good week so far with wins over Arsenal and Porto. Midfield injuries still plague the reds but with a four point gap to Chelsea, the reds need to maintain a winning run to keep up some pressure at the top of the table.
Follow the game with us here.
As it happened...
Liverpool have made some announcements for today's game due to the overnight Storm Arwen.
The usual pre-match display of flags on The Kop will not go ahead and fans are advised to get to the stadium in plenty of time. A number of concessions and facilities normally located outside the stadium will not be in use today.
A reminder for Liverpool fans that this weekend sees the infamous Black Friday/Weekend offers on many retail stores as they prepare for Christmas.
Liverpool have a wide range of items for sale with up to 80% off and 25% off the range of Nike Official LFC clothing.
It could be the best time to shop this side of Christmas.
???? ???????????????? ????????????????????????!— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) November 24, 2021
???? Up to 80% off selected products / 25% off Nike Training
Henderson and Robertson back into the starting XI for Liverpool. Konate and van Dijk in defence.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip, Williams, Morton.
Four new faces in the Southampton team compared to previous seasons. Brazilian defender Lyanco, French defender Perraud. English duo Adam Armstrong and Tino Livramento also in their starting XI.
Sharing is caring at Southampton. Armstrong, Adams, Broja and Ward-Prowse each have 2 Premier League goals this season.
McCarthy, Lyanco, Salisu, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Perraud, Livramento, Armstrong, Adams, Broja
Subs: Forster, Walker-Peters, Tella, Valery, Smallbone, Diallo, Redmond, Long, Walcott
Underway at Anfield!!
2' Liverpool are in the lead. Diogo Jota went on a mazy run that was taken away at the very last minute.
But the ball was recycled, Mane and Robbo combining and the Scotland captain fed Jota to put the reds ahead.
1-0. Great start!
6' Well, Andy Robertson certainly looks up for this on his return to the starting line up.
He sends in a cross and Mane heads that one wide.
Premier League declare that the Diogo Jota goal was officially clocked at 97 seconds - that makes it the fastest goal in the PL this season.
11' Jan Bednarek collects a yellow card for a foul on Sadio Mane.
That's an early one. Needs to be careful.
Liverpool had two goals disallowed in the midweek game.
Sadio Mane heads the ball in the net but the flag is up. Looked tight.
Applause around the stadium in the 12th minute as a mark of respect to the 12 year old Ava White who was killed in Liverpool this week.
14' Jota spins the ball out to the wing, feeds Mo Salah who just takes a slightly heavy touch and it's gone out of play.
Strong start from the Portugese forward at Anfield here. He didn't feature in midweek so should be suitably rested for this one.
16' Lyanco with a crucial interception on Mo Salah. As soon as the Egyptian gets the ball the Saints defenders swarm at him.
He has clearly been the main focus in their pre-match preparations.
17' Salah brushes Salisu off the ball and goes for a curler. It's gone just wide.
He's still getting through them.
24' Alisson with an important save facing a one on one from Armstrong. He'd gone past Konate there.
Out for a corner.
27' Broja gets a very very late flag. He was in acres of space there. He puts the ball wide anyway before the assistant gave the offside signal.
29' Way over the bar. Maybe just about still in the stadium.
Henderson running on to a chance from the edge of the area puts that one into Row Z.
32' Breathtakingly quick move from Liverpool. Salah all over that one. Does all the hard work, one two with Henderson, and feeds it across the face of goal for...
DIOGOAL JOTA!
2-0 to the reds. Thoroughly deserved.
37' Thought that was going to be a hat-trick for Jota.
Ball comes in but it's taken off him at the last minute.
38' HELLO, HELLO!
He's in the mood now.
A second goal in a week for THIAGO! He collects it at the edge of the area and it does take a deflection but a nice move.
45' Alisson with a stop at the post after Armstrong collects a cross in the area and drills towards goal.
Southampton are having chances in this game.
45+1' From a Southampton corner, the reds break.
Salah lays it across to Jota who is in acres of space but his pass is overhit. I think the Egyptian might have been stuck between deciding whether to pass or shoot and he got that one wrong.
Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
The reds clearly a much much better group of footballers than Southampton. And they showed it in that half.
The away side have had chances but Alisson has made some important saves and at the other end the reds have done very well. Could even have been more.
We're back underway reds.
Liverpool kicking towards The Kop in this half.
More goal celebrations in this half?
There was a half time substitution by Hassenhuttl. Che Adams was replaced by Nathan Tella.
52' Van Dijk passes out at the corner of the pitch and Mane tries an ambitious shot. McCarthy had to work hard to clear that away from goal.
52' From the ensuing corner, it's a Trent Alexander-Arnold delivery and big Virgil van Dijk heads in - his first goal of the season.
A muted celebration against his old club.
54' Konate and Alisson have to combine to deny Adam Armstrong.
He's been a bright spark in that Southampton team.
59' Oxlade-Chamberlain comes on to replace Thiago.
Standing ovation for the Liverpool midfielder.
66' James Milner comes on to replace Jordan Henderson.
Makes sense to take it easy with the captain after his injury on international duty.
74' Another chance for Diogo Jota to bag his second Liverpool hat-trick.
Perfectly weighted cross from Robertson at pace but Jota doesn't make full contact with that. Salah probably would have put that away - he was a yard or two further back.
78' Jota sets out on the move, lays it right across the edge of the area and Oxlade-Chamberlain is running on to it.
He smashes it at goal but McCarthy punches that away.
Another ex-Saint looking to score against his old club.
80' No hat-trick today for Diogo Jota.
He heads off and is replaced by Takumi Minamino.
86' Liverpool crowd sarcastically urging each Liverpool player who touches the ball to shoot.
Even when it goes back to Virgil van Dijk just inside his own half.
Crowd stops though when it reaches Andy Robertson!!
88' Kyle Walker-Peters comes on to replace Romain Perraud.
90' Mo Salah hits one with the outside of his left boot. Swerves wildly away towards the corner flag!
2 minutes added time.
Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
That was a walk in the park. Caps a wonderful week for the reds.
The reds move up to 2nd in the league. Eyes on the rest of the Premier League fixtures this weekend. Can United help Liverpool out against Chelsea? Probably not.
As it stands. City and Chelsea still to play this weekend.