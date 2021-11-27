Match recap: LFC 4-0 Southampton

Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield with German Jurgen Klopp facing the media-styled 'Austrian Klopp' Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Both teams are on a similar bend of recent form, with 3 wins apiece in their last 6 games. Although the reds enjoyed a comprehensive win over Arsenal last weekend, whilst Southampton were beaten by relegation favourites Norwich.

For Southampton they will be looking to consolidate a bit higher up in mid-table, but they haven't beaten anybody outside the bottom six so far this season.

They did pull off a goalless draw away at Man City, and have two home draws against United and West Ham. They do have the joint 5th best defensive record in the division this season.

Meanwhile Liverpool will be looking to build on what has been a good week so far with wins over Arsenal and Porto. Midfield injuries still plague the reds but with a four point gap to Chelsea, the reds need to maintain a winning run to keep up some pressure at the top of the table.

