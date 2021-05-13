As it happened: Man Utd 2-4 Liverpool

Liverpool will return to Old Trafford after the original game at the start of May was postponed due to fan protests.
There have been more fan protests ahead of tonight's game, with United fans targeting a decoy LFC coach, but the game is expected to go ahead.
Man City won the Premier League title earlier this week when United sent out a weakened team to face Leicester City on Tuesday evening. Leicester's win ensured that City could not be caught in the title race.
For Liverpool, the faint hopes of finishing inside the top four rest on effectively winning their final four games starting tonight. But the reds record at Old Trafford, even during recent successful seasons, has not been good.
Can the reds collect three points this evening?
As it happened...
There was a decoy Liverpool coach, which had its tyres let down, and the real coach entered the stadium via a different entrance.
Here now.
These are the Liverpool FC buses coming into Old Trafford with their police escort pic.twitter.com/cZtwGnyLO1— Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) May 13, 2021
One change for the reds with Firmino starting with Mane on the bench.
Kelleher and Divock Origi return to the squad after injury.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R. Williams, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jota, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Mane, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Woodburn, N. Williams.
Lots of changes for United as they bring back all the players that they 'rested' for the game they lost against Leicester City.
Henderson, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Bailly, Pogba, Rashford, Fred, Fernandes, McTominay, Cavani
Subs: De Gea, Williams, Telles, Tuanzebe, van de Beek, Mata, Matić, Greenwood, Amad
It seems the Manchester United players spent the day at the stadium to prevent being 'blocked in'.
Journalist David Ornstein writes:
Man Utd turned Old Trafford into a hotel by kitting out executive boxes with beds to allow players a daytime sleep before Liverpool match & avoid a repeat of the Lowry blockage that contributed to the original fixture being postponed
Liverpool supporting Jordan Banks, a nine year old boy from Blackpool, was tragically killed during football training this week after being hit by lightning.
He had raised money for charity during the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, and had received a shirt from James Milner, thanking him for his remarkable efforts.
The club are wearing shirts with his name on the back during training ahead of this game.
RIP Jordan Banks.pic.twitter.com/UK9PKBRFYU— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) May 13, 2021
Underway. Jurgen Klopp looking for his first win at Old Trafford.
4' Eric Bailly handballs in the penalty area. No penalty.
6' Moment of panic there. Straight forward pass from Phillips to Alisson but then the Liverpool goalkeeper plays a terrible pass out that is easily intecepted by Cavani.
Thankfully, he puts it wide.
That would have been a grim way to give United a goal lead.
10' Oh dear. Fernandes shot and Phillips diverts it past his own goalkeeper.
1-0 to United.
24' It's a good cross in from Trent, and Jota's on to it but Henderson reacts quickest to block Liverpool's Portugese star.
27' Eric Bailly goes straight through Nat Phillips in the area.
The Manchester based referee looks at the replay on the monitor and 'No Penalty'.
33' Diogo Jota controls that ball well, turns and hits it.
Dean Henderson tips it over.
34' That chance led to a corner and Nat Phillips wanders across the box with the ball and flicks it to Jota - who lashes that past Henderson/
1-1.
Phillips -> Jota -> Goal.pic.twitter.com/ubTCg10iSc— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) May 13, 2021
45+2' BOBBY FIRMINO!!!
Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick and Bobby Firmino is there at the back post and nods it in past the United keeper.
Perfect time to score. And deserved.
Man United 1-2 Liverpool
Well, Eric Bailly could have given Liverpool two penalties in that half but neither were given.
But not required so far. Liverpool are 2-1 up thanks to goals from Jota and Firmino.
Back underway at Old Trafford.
United no strangers to trailing in a game and then getting something out of it.
Lots still to do for the reds who lead 2-1.
47' United play it out and Trent is in. He shoots. Henderson can only parry it and Firmino lashes it in!
SI SENOR!!!
3-1
49' Eric Bailly booked for United.
63' Glorious chance for Liverpool. Jota was under some pressure there by Lindelof but got his shot away and it rebounds off the post.
64' Attacking sub change for the home team.
Fred replaced by Mason Greenwood.
68' Looks like United's changes have already paid dividends. Marcus Rashford latches on to a ball and gets behind the Liverpool defence.
He squirms that into the corner past Alisson.
3-2 now to Liverpool.
71' Liverpool under all sorts of pressure there. How United haven't got the equaliser in that move.
About three shots saved or cleared off the line.
Phew.
74' Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones are on. Gini Wijnaldum and Diogo Jota make way.
79' Fernandes lashes a shot and it hits Thiago's arm outside the area.
Dangerous free kick area but Fernandes puts it over the crossbar.
80' Scott McTominay carded for a foul on Fabinho.
81' Very strange decision. Seconds after being carded, McTominay falls on Mane and brings him down.
Referee Anthony Taylor doesn't even give a foul. Think he bottled a second yellow card there.
86' Trip by Edison Cavani on Thiago.
United make a change - Eric Bailly replaced by Matic.
YESSSSS! No need to panic in these last few minutes.
89' Mo Salah latches on to a ball from Jones and he sticks that past Henderson.
GOAL.
Man United 2-4 Liverpool
All over.
Man United 2-4 Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp registers his first win at Old Trafford and Liverpool's outside chance of a top four finish are still on.
Liverpool move up to 5th place with 60 points.
4 points behind Chelsea and 6 points behind Leicester but with a game in hand. Leicester have to play Chelsea in one of their final two games.
Liverpool probably need to win all three final games.
Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips:
"It was a rollercoaster. It was a strange game. It was an ugly match but we had to make it that way at the end to make sure we got the result. It was a big night for us.
"I think we started quite slow. We knew we still had an extra gear. I didn't feel too worried. It was just a matter of time before we started playing the way we could do. To come from behind is always difficult.
"I reacted too late [to Man Utd's opener]. I thought it was going wide at first then I saw it start to curl inwards. It's one of those things."
On it not being an own goal: "That is good news. I am pleased to hear that!"
On top four hopes: "It takes us closer. It's another three points. It's no secret what our objective is and that's to win all our remaining games. We can enjoy it tonight but focus is on the next game.
"We can't look away from our camp. We can't have an effect on that. We have to concentrate on doing our jobs. It's something to build on and learn from. We need to take confidence from it."