Man Utd 0-5 LFC: As it happened!

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford hoping to keep pace with league leaders Chelsea.

The reds are also protecting the only unbeaten record in the division as they take on Man Utd after both sides fired late winners in the midweek Champions League games.

The reds are currently four points ahead of the Red Devils with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needing a win to avoid falling 8 points behind current leaders Chelsea.

The reds won 4-2 at Old Trafford earlier this year, another incentive for the home side to get the best over their old enemy.

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...