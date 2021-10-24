Man Utd 0-5 LFC: As it happened!

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford hoping to keep pace with league leaders Chelsea.
The reds are also protecting the only unbeaten record in the division as they take on Man Utd after both sides fired late winners in the midweek Champions League games.
The reds are currently four points ahead of the Red Devils with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needing a win to avoid falling 8 points behind current leaders Chelsea.
The reds won 4-2 at Old Trafford earlier this year, another incentive for the home side to get the best over their old enemy.
Follow the game with us here.
As it happened...
Here's the team news. Ibrahima Konate comes in for Joel Matip.
Jota in for Mane.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Jota, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Mane, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip.
The home side look like this. A very attacking line up.
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood, Ronaldo
Subs: Pogba, Bailly, Cavani, Lingard, Dalot, Sancho, Matić, Henderson, van de Beek
Full Time in the two earlier games
Brentford 1-2 Leicester
West Ham 1-0 Tottenham
West Ham move into the top four (17 points). Leicester move level on points (14) with Man Utd, Everton and Arsenal.
We are underway.
4' Bruno Fernandes in space. But he skies it.
Too much space given to the home team there.
5' Liverpool don't need many chances and the reds go straight up United's end - Salah with a great ball through and it's NABY KEITA!
Sky's Martyn Tyler doesn't seem happy!
1-0.
10' Rashford gets away from the Liverpool midfield, but he thankfully puts that very narrowly wide from outside the area.
Alisson will feel he had that covered.
13' Easy start this.
Wonderful cross from Alexander-Arnold and Jota pokes that one in. United's defence all over the place.
23' Luke Shaw ends a period of decent United possession with a shot.
It goes wide and Alisson sensibly avoids the touch. Goal kick.
25' James Milner shakes his head after twisting his knee. Curtis Jones, only just declared fit, is going to have an earlier than expected start in this game.
29' Greenwood shot - poked away by Alisson for a corner.
Comes to nothing. Henderson shot at other end deflected and now it's an LFC corner.
32' Salah is unleashed on to a long pass but it's a very tight angle and David De Gea beats that away.
THERE IT IS!
38' Keita in space, and he pokes it across the penalty area and MO SALAH scores in his 10th consecutive game! Incredible.
Liverpool well, well on top.
First contribution to the game from Ronaldo. Kicks the ball at a Liverpool player down on the ground.
Yellow card for the Portugal player.
45+1' Fred booked for a high boot. Luke Shaw also on a yellow from earlier.
HAHAHAHAH
45+3' Mo Salah with another. So so easy. Loads of space. And he pokes that in.
This is BRILLIANT!
The easiest half of football for Liverpool for a while.
Don't think we've even had to work particularly hard to be 4-0 up. Lots of boos around Old Trafford.
Perfect so far.
HALF TIME: Man United 0-4 Liverpool
Sky Sports showing footage at half time of Man United fans leaving the stadium.
Ding ding. Round two.
Back to it at Old Trafford.
46' Real ugly challenge from Bruno Fernandes on Curtis Jones to start this half.
Quite rightly, a yellow card.
50' Mo Salah with the hat-trick!!!
Jordan Henderson with the outside of the boot and they are behind United again. Mo Salah sticks it past de Gea.
5-0.
Ronaldo gets a chance and curls it past Alisson.
But replays show it was offside.
Back to 5-0.
55' Man Utd's Maguire gets a card - fouls Jota at the very edge of the box.
61' Studs up challenge by Paul Pogba on Naby Keita. He only came on at half time for Greenwood.
Referee told to check the VAR after giving him a yellow.
Red card and off he goes.
63' Fernandes and Rashford off. Cavani and Dalot on.
64' Naby Keita stretchered off after that studs up challenge from Pogba.
Oxlade-Chamberlain is on to replace him.
71' Great outswinging shot from Trent, and that's a decent save by De Gea to keep the scoreline at 5-0.
76' Firmino off for the last 15. Sadio Mane on to replace him.
Liverpool cruising around the pitch here. No need to push too hard. 5-0.
84' United head it towards goal and Cavani puts it on the crossbar. Almost a good chance.
Except the whole thing was offside.
For United.
85' Wan-Bissaka with the poorly timed challenge. Not been great from United on the disciplinary or football front today.
Liverpool in cruise control. In first gear but in total control.
Into the final three extra minutes of added time.
90+2' Curtis Jones chance, supplied by Mo Salah, is blocked.
Could have been six.
Man United 0-5 Liverpool
Liverpool's second biggest win over the old enemy. And it didn't require the reds to be on their best form either.
Mo Salah hat-trick - he has now scored 14 goals in his last 10 appearances. At least a goal per game.
Absolutely wonderful from the reds.
LFC still in second. And if you ask me, United lucky to be 7th.
It's going to be a well deserved rest for many senior reds after an incredible 8 days of football and results.
Liverpool travel to Deepdale to take on Preston in the League Cup in midweek.
An opportunity for the fringe players to take their opportunities.
Hopefully the injuries to Milner and more seriously Keita aren't too bad.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend reds and thanks for joining us. We throughly enjoyed that one!