As it happened: RB Leipzig 0-2 LFC (UEFA CL)

The reds travel to Budapest, Hungary for tonight's 1st leg of the Champions League last 16.

This game has been moved away from Germany, to the Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Liverpool have endured difficult times domestically since the turn of the year but they get to travel to Hungary to face German opposition RB Leipzig.

Unfortunately for the reds, Leipzig are in solid form. They are 2nd in Bundesliga, five points off Bayern Munich and are the only side to take points off the German Champions.

Angelino is in excellent form, and much has been said about central defender Dayot Upamecano and his 'none shall pass' strategy. Coach Julian Nagelsmann is being heralded all over Europe.

Leipzig have won their last three games. Liverpool have lost the last three.

Fingers crossed!

As it happened...