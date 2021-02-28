Sheffield United 0-2 LFC: As it happened

Liverpool travel to Sheffield United with both teams desperate to improve their form.

The Champions recent form is actually worse than the team sitting at the bottom of the Premier League - the reds sent into freefall after Christmas and start the game a huge 22 points behind leaders Man City.

Talk of retaining the title is effectively over and the reds first priority is to improve their form and try and ensure they can get back into the top four.

That looks a tall order on the basis of recent results and a further injury blow with Jordan Henderson set to miss a large part of the rest of the season.

Diogo Jota has returned to training but this game may arrive too soon for him. Fabinho and James Milner also remain out.

Sheffield United have plenty of injury concerns of their own as well as they face a monumental task in trying to secure their Premier League status.

