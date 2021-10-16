As it happened: Watford 0-5 LFC

The international break is over, although it's after effects especially from South America will continue to be felt by Liverpool.

The reds travel to Watford, with a fresh faced young almost 70 Claudio Ranieri taking charge of his first game.

Alisson and Fabinho are unavailable, thanks to those international football games being played just yesterday, which means Kelleher and the ever reliable James Milner could feature.

Watford ended Liverpool's 44 game unbeaten run last season with a 3-0 win in February. Let's hope that's avoided today.

A win for the reds would take them top of the league, at least temporarily this weekend. A debut win from Ranieri would put them 11th.

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...