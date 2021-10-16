As it happened: Watford 0-5 LFC

The international break is over, although it's after effects especially from South America will continue to be felt by Liverpool.
The reds travel to Watford, with a fresh faced young almost 70 Claudio Ranieri taking charge of his first game.
Alisson and Fabinho are unavailable, thanks to those international football games being played just yesterday, which means Kelleher and the ever reliable James Milner could feature.
Watford ended Liverpool's 44 game unbeaten run last season with a 3-0 win in February. Let's hope that's avoided today.
A win for the reds would take them top of the league, at least temporarily this weekend. A debut win from Ranieri would put them 11th.
Follow the game with us here.
As it happened...
Mo Salah, if he starts, could be about to make his 200th appearance for Liverpool in all competitions.
He has also scored in his last 5 league games, and 7 games in all competitions.
A goal for him today would break his own personal record for both of those feats.
Just awaiting team news confirmation now...
Kelleher starts in goal - Firmino starts up front
Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams.
Claudio Ranieri choosing his first Watford line up.
Foster, Rose, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Femenía, Masina, Sissoko, Sarr, Kucka, Dennis, Hernández
Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Cleverley, Sema, Gosling, Tufan, Pedro, Fletcher
2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th LFC start for The Egyptian King.— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) October 16, 2021
Aiming to score in what would be a personal record of 8 games (and 6 consecutive league games). #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/f2rnj8J7ti
Underway at Vicarage Road.
Come on Liverpool! Come on Mo!
3' Bright start from Mo.
He's hit the crossbar and now just dinked a lovely shot over the bar. That second coming from a wonderful pass by Virgil van Dijk.
9' The reds are ahead. Danny Rose has been in trouble all game so far and Mo Salah goes past him before feeding Sadio Mane for the goal.
Wonderful start from the reds.
12' It's been a fiery start from Salah, and after that assist up the pitch for Mane's goal, he is now denied his own goal by a Ben Foster save.
Looks determined to continue his scoring streak.
Outside boot action! pic.twitter.com/0Y23dPU2uE— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) October 16, 2021
26' Cucho Hernandez is through, he's offside but Trent didn't know about it and gets a good foot on that to ensure the ball rolls neatly to Kelleher.
32' Watford's defensive positioning has improved a little bit. They're holding Liverpool out from further goals.
Opening half hour has been total domination by the reds - almost 85% possession.
But just that slim 1 goal lead so far...
37' So so easy that one.
Milner gets the final assist and it's the easiest of tap ins for Bobby Firmino.
Firmino and Mane start the move, Bobby finishes it! 2-0. A well deserved scoreline.
42' Keita with a shot from the edge of the area, takes a bit of deflection and hits the crossbar.
Ben Foster didn't make much of an attempt to stop that - he got a little bit lucky there!
'Pass the ball to Bobby and he will score.'pic.twitter.com/Xt90ApHQeg— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) October 16, 2021
45+1' Joel Matip getting a syringe of saline to the eyeball. Looks like some crud came off the ball into his eye after he went up for a corner.
Back up and the game continues.
Watford 0-2 Liverpool
Domination from the reds. Mo Salah and Trent both looking supreme down that right wing.
Not a lot for Liverpool's defenders to do in that half and Kelleher has probably never had a quieter half of football.
Should be three points this. It really really should be.
Underway for the second half.
Ranieri tinkered there at half time - taking off Adam Masina and bringing on Tom Cleverley.
49' Salah curler, just inside the area, tipped over by Ben Foster.
52' Firmino puts it away!!
Andy Robertson with the pass forward, it's intercepted by Watford but not cleanly enough.
Firmino tucks away the rebound.
ABSOLUTELY SENSATIONAL FROM MO SALAH!!
He's standing still. Goes past a few Watford players. This is up there with the goal in the last game.
4-0. Tremendous.
Scored in his last 8 Liverpool games.pic.twitter.com/iCMBq0bfGU— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) October 16, 2021
64' Tsimikas and Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Liverpool's two full backs.
Milner goes to right back.
69' Keita wants to join the goalscoring fun but he fires that one over the bar.
Joao Pedro replaces Emmanuel Dennis for the home team.
71' Ball comes across to Mane and he puts it narrowly wide with his first touch.
Should have been 5-0 there.
This is a whitewash.
77' Quick release from Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain sends a punt up field. Mo Salah has the legs on the defender but Ben Foster comes out just in time to take that away from his feet.
Salah looks furious with himself - Liverpool are 4-0 up, don't beat yourself up Mo!
83' Neco Williams replaces James Milner.
Straight forward swap at right back.
84' Ismaila Sarr with Watford's best chance of the game. Smashes it goalbound but Kelleher gets a bit of touch and puts it on the post.
It's a hat-trick for Bobby Firmino!!
91' Another tap in for Bobby - he picks the ball up. Neco Williams with the ball across - Firmino with his third of the day.
Watford 0-5 Liverpool
Absolute domination. Firmino with a straight-forward hat-trick on what is a rare start for him for Liverpool this season.
Mane opened the scoring, but the pick of the goals had to be Mo Salah on another team demolition.
Kelleher gets a clean sheet and only had one solid save to make.
Liverpool top of the league.
Enjoy your weekend, the reds have made a very good start to it.