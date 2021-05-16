As it happened: West Brom 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool will be hoping to close the gap to Chelsea down to a point when they face West Brom this afternoon.
Sam Allardyce's side will be playing free of the pressure they have been under for their previous 35 games - their relegation was confirmed last week.
West Brom held the reds to a 1-1 draw at Anfield earlier this season - during a period of spectacularly poor results at home. This is set to be Liverpool's final game before the large scale reintroduction of fans in English Premier League stadiums.
A win is almost essential here if Klopp's side harbour any hopes for a return to the Champions League in the upcoming season.
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
No Diogo Jota today - he sustained a foot injury in the 4-2 win over Manchester United. Mane comes into the side.
Elsewhere Curtis Jones is picked ahead of Gini Wijnaldum.
Alisson, Trent AA, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Subs: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Woodburn, Clarkson, N Williams, Koumetio.
Robson-Kanu starts his first game of the league season, whilst Diangana is back in West Brom's starting XI.
Johnstone, Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend, Phillips, Diangana, Pereira, Yokuslu, Robson-Kanu, Gallacher
Subs: Button, Peltier, O'Shea, Grant, Livermore, Robinson, Maitland-Niles, Gardner-Hickman, Diagne
We're hearing that Diogo Jota, who misses out today, won't be back within the next week either.
So he's ruled out for both the midweek game against Burnley and the final game at Anfield against Crystal Palace.
That's a real blow for Liverpool who needed a perfect final 8 days.
Teams are out at a very wet Hawthorne's.
Liverpool back in red.
We are underway.
Corner number 3 coming up for Liverpool.
12' West Brom nearly score through a free kick that, quite frankly, wasn't a free kick.
Eventually they put it wide.
Sam's teams well known for their ability to inflict damage from set pieces.
15' Hal Robson-Kanu, on his first Premier League start for 3 years, scores in the 15th minute. Ball played through, Rhys Williams goes for the wrong man, and Kanu fires it into the bottom corner.
1-0 to West Brom.
24' Fabinho finds Thiago who lays it in to Mane.
But Sadio puts his first time shot just wide of the goal. Keeper was well positioned as well.
27' Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick is headed out by the wall for a corner.
His corner is sent back into the box but the ball is taken off Rhys Williams feet.
West Brom get it away but only as far as Trent. His looping cross heads back into the penalty area and Salah fires straight at Sam Johnstone in the Baggies goal.
32' Liverpool enjoying a lot of possession.
Trent works himself a chance at the edge of the box but fires it over the crossbar.
Still 1-0 to West Brom.
33' That man Mo Salah makes it number 31 of the season in all competitions.
A minor touch from Mane and Salah hits it first time from the edge of the area - BOOM - into the corner.
Such a player.
35' Mane gets a lucky touch and Firmino is standing right in front of goal.
Snatches at the chance and Bobby's shot hit the post.
And at the other end, Trent Alexander-Arnold comes over to deny Robson-Kanu giving West Brom the lead again.
Unpredictable genius.pic.twitter.com/0VstvYgy7O— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) May 16, 2021
45+2' Long wait while Kyle Bartley has a cut above his eye dealt with.
Eventual West Brom free kick is sent over the bar.
HT: West Brom 1-1 Liverpool
Defensive wobble from youngster Rhys Williams gave Robson-Kanu the opener, but Liverpool have been dominant since that goal.
Just the equaliser to show from it though.
More hard work in the second half, and West Brom clearly remain a threat and Liverpool vulnerable at the back.
No changes in personnel for this second half.
Thiago and Fabinho get us back underway.
49' Salah sends in a ball but Mane puts it in at the backpost.
But he was offside and the flag goes up.
51' Pereira facing down Nat Phillips - eventually gets the shot away but it's a comfortable save for Alisson.
57' Liverpool have been putting in the passing stats in the past few minutes without too much penetration.
But from a counter attack they finally get a chance away.
Salah's angle is being tightened though and Sam Johnstone gets behind that shot.
59' Curtis Jones replaced by Shaqiri.
Salah being instructed to play more central with Shaqiri occupying the right side.
68' Robertson, to Salah, to Bobby.
His shot is deflected wide for another corner for the reds.
Time starting to run out from the reds who should have converted their dominance into a winning position.
70' This time there's one for West Brom.
Corner to them, knock down and then poked in.
Flag goes up.
73' Diangana replaced by Maitland-Niles.
74' Firmino with another effort off target. Wide of the goal. Created by Thiago.
Another change for Big Sam. Yokuslu replaced by Jake Livermore.
75' It's a fine cross from Robertson, but a defender gets his leg to that just milliseconds before it arrives at Mane's feet.
Good block that, unfortunately.
79' Thiago has a crack. That one curls past the post.
Clock is ticking.
81' Final sub for West Brom.
Robson-Kanu replaced by Karlan Grant.
83' Trent Alexander-Arnold has done all the hard work, bringing it to about 10 yards out and pulls the trigger and fires over.
That felt like the big chance that needed putting in.
84' Gini Wijnaldum replaces Rhys Williams.
87' Thiago gets some space outside the area, smashes the shot and saved by Sam Johnstone.
90' Wijnaldum gets the lay off from Salah, but he curls that about 5 yards wide.
So many chances off target.
90+5' The last minute of the game. Alisson sent up.
Corner and unbelievably ALISSON SCORES!!
Sensational. Disbelief from the bench and huge celebrations!
WOW!!
FT: West Brom 1-2 Liverpool
Alisson Becker the last second hero. It was a wonderful header from that corner.
And he's in tears at the final whistle, a look to the sky, no doubt thinking about his tough few months with the loss of his father.
Well done Ali!
What a header! We never give up. Well done boys ???????????????????????????? https://t.co/R6SJrEssTO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) May 16, 2021
BOOM!!pic.twitter.com/Q3z4iE4AJL— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) May 16, 2021
Chelsea play Leicester next. Liverpool travel to Burnley.