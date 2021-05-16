As it happened: West Brom 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool will be hoping to close the gap to Chelsea down to a point when they face West Brom this afternoon.

Sam Allardyce's side will be playing free of the pressure they have been under for their previous 35 games - their relegation was confirmed last week.

West Brom held the reds to a 1-1 draw at Anfield earlier this season - during a period of spectacularly poor results at home. This is set to be Liverpool's final game before the large scale reintroduction of fans in English Premier League stadiums.

A win is almost essential here if Klopp's side harbour any hopes for a return to the Champions League in the upcoming season.

Here's how the game unfolded.

As it happened...