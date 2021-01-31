West Ham 1-3 LFC : As it happened

West Ham and Liverpool will battle to end the weekend inside the top four at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are enjoying a season that has them back dreaming about European qualification and a win for the home team today will move them ahead of Liverpool into fourth position.

The reds enjoyed an improved performance and result against Tottenham in mid-week but they have even more severe defensive injuries ahead of this game. Whilst Fabinho remains out, Joel Matip went off at half time against Spurs meaning it will be another brand new starting defensive pairing for Klopp's side.

West Ham have won their last four games to help them move ahead of Chelsea, Spurs and Everton and they are the current pride of London in the division.

Can the reds end a disappointing January on a high note?

As it happened...