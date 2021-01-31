West Ham 1-3 LFC : As it happened

West Ham and Liverpool will battle to end the weekend inside the top four at the London Stadium.
The Hammers are enjoying a season that has them back dreaming about European qualification and a win for the home team today will move them ahead of Liverpool into fourth position.
The reds enjoyed an improved performance and result against Tottenham in mid-week but they have even more severe defensive injuries ahead of this game. Whilst Fabinho remains out, Joel Matip went off at half time against Spurs meaning it will be another brand new starting defensive pairing for Klopp's side.
West Ham have won their last four games to help them move ahead of Chelsea, Spurs and Everton and they are the current pride of London in the division.
Can the reds end a disappointing January on a high note?
As it happened...
Confirmed LFC Team
Mane misses out with a muscle injury. Firmino on the bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago, Shaqiri, Salah, Origi.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, R. Williams, N. Williams.
Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio
Subs: Martin, Diop, Odubeko, Fredericks, Balbuena, Johnson, Yarmolenko, Noble, Lanzini
Leicester have been beaten at home 3-1 by Leeds United.
The result means that if Liverpool can win today then they would move past the Foxes and into third place.
Here we go then!
5' Ball finds it way through to Divock who is at the corner of the area.
Bit of a tricky angle but his shot goes narrowly wide.
8' Liverpool are snapping at West Ham and they earn themselves another chance.
This time Wijnaldum fancies his chances from distance but it doesn't trouble the keeper.
24' Good attacking move by West Ham.
Benrahma failed to pull the trigger but then another shot took a deflection and it was a good header away by Andy Robertson.
Definite chance.
34' This has been a good performance so far from Nat Phillips who has coped well with some high balls.
45' Excellent vision by Thiago who sends a great ball in.
Origi slides in but it goes wide.
Approaching half time.
45+1' Good work by Salah and he drills a powerful shot but it's at Fabianski.
West Ham 0-0 Liverpool
It wasn't the world's most exciting half but good displays from the Liverpool defence.
Nat Phillips has done very well partnering Henderson.
Missing Mane and Firmino though.
Goals required in this half.
47' Declan Rice with a heavy challenge on Jordan Henderson.
It earns the West Ham midfielder a yellow card.
55' Still awaiting a breakthrough.
That was a fine chance for Antonio though.
Milner slips and Antonio has plenty of time but smashes it wide.
57' Incredible moment there.
James Milner replaced by Curtis Jones. Milner having a little chat on the touchline with Klopp who is explaining the reason.
Seconds later Jones starts a move and Salah scores a curler and James Milner comes over with a big smile to Jurgen.
1-0 to Liverpool.
67' West Ham corner... Trent plays a wonderful cross field pass to Shaqiri who hits it first time into Salah who finishes off.
Wonderful move, great goal. 15 seconds after a West Ham corner it's in Fabinaski's net.
2-0
69' Shaqiri replaced by Bobby Firmino.
79' Antonio off, replaced by club captain Mark Noble.
Jarrod Bowen also replaced - Ryan Fredericks comes on.
80' Oxlade Chamberlain replaces Divock Origi.
84' That's another wonderful goal.
Firmino and Oxlade-Chamberlain with a one two and then unselfishly Firmino passes it across for WIJNALDUM to put it in the net.
The reds have been very good in this second half.
87' West Ham do finally make Liverpool pay for giving away corners.
Robbo gets a touch on that corner and it helps it fall nicely to Craig Dawson to toe-poke in a consolation goal.
West Ham 1-3 Liverpool
Brilliant second half performance from Liverpool. Two more goals for Salah and Wijnaldum add's the third.
Reds up to third.
Looking much better after the last two games.