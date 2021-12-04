As it happened: Wolves 0-1 LFC

The reds travel to Molineux, hoping to build on a fantastic set of results since the end of the international break.

Liverpool have won all four of their fixtures, and quite comprehensively too but must now face Diogo Jota's old club at their stadium.

Wolves have found it difficult to score but have opposing teams have found it equally difficult to score against them this season. It will be interesting to see if the reds can sustain their recent free-scoring nature.

They have scored four goals in each of the last three Premier League games - against Arsenal, Southampton and Everton - all three games on Merseyside.

Klopp's side start the weekend just two points away from the top. Chelsea have already been beaten this weekend - Liverpool can go top with a victory.

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...