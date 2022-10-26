LIVE: Ajax v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League

Liverpool must put the disappointment of losing to bottom placed Premier League side Nottingham Forest behind them. Tonight they are in Amsterdam for Group A matchday 5 in the Champions League.

With Napoli having qualified already from the group after four wins from four, it is between Ajax and Liverpool to decide who qualifies for the knockout phase.

The reds hold the advantage in terms of points, but after tonight the reds face Napoli whilst Ajax face Rangers in the final group game.

Liverpool need a draw to qualify for the knockout phase. A win for Ajax would mean the reds would need to get something from the final game against Napoli.

Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez should be back available for the reds. Thiago is still absent after that ear infection from the weekend.

Follow the action with us here.

Live Updates