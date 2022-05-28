As it happened: LFC 0-1 Real Madrid

And so here it is. Matchday 63 of a long but rewarding season. The reds are searching for a third trophy and the biggest one of them all.

Liverpool hoping to capture their 7th European Cup. Madrid chasing their 14th. Two undisputed European heavyweights slogging it out for the third time in the final.

Liverpool have won one encounter - 1981. Real Madrid the more recent pairing - 2018.

The reds buildup has involved victory in the FA Cup followed by eventual disappointment of being pipped to the Premier League title by a solitary point. There have been injury concerns too for van Dijk, Salah, Gomez, Thiago and Fabinho. And one face the reds will have to do without is Divock Origi who scored in Liverpool's 2019 European Cup win.

Fans have been arriving in Paris throughout the past 48 hours, plane, train, automobile and as it turns out a speedboat across the English channel. The Liverpool players arrived yesterday afternoon and had some time at the stadium yesterday evening.

But now the waiting is over. Follow the game with us here. Up the reds!

As it happened...