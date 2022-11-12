As it happened: LFC 3-1 Southampton

Liverpool play their final match before the World Cup break at home to Southampton.
Saints sacked their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and brought in Nathan Jones from Luton Town. Liverpool will be hoping to avoid a new manager bounce at Saints who are a relegation threatened side - the reds having lost to both Nottingham Forest and Leeds in recent weeks.
Apart from those two horrible results, Liverpool have enjoyed a relatively good win rate in recent weeks - with 7 wins out of 9 in all competitions.
They will be hoping to get all three points today - which could be seen as critical if they are going to return at Christmas looking to break back into the top four.
Here's how the game unfolded in our live blog.
As it happened...
Liverpool have won 9 of the last 10 games against Southampton with just a solitary 1-0 defeat in that time which occurred during pandemic football.
The last 5 Premier League games at Anfield have resulted in a combined score of 16-0 for Liverpool.
Joe Gomez retains his place from mid-week. 10 other changes from the League Cup win over Derby. 16 year oid Ben Doak on the bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Doak.
Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Perraud, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Ward-Prowse, Adams, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Lavia, Armstrong
Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Djenepo, Diallo, Mara, Edozie, Walcott
Jurgen Klopp was initially fined for complaining at the officials during the victory over Man City earlier this season.
But for the FA that wasn't enough and they appealed that decision.
The appeal was succesful and as a result Klopp is banned from the touchline for today's game.
However he has been using his programme notes to look forward to the break and hopefully a better Liverpool from December onwards. He said,
“Ideally, we would like to be going into the break for the World Cup in a better position in the Premier League and whatever happens today we need to use the gap between games as best as we possibly can.
“For the players who are fortunate enough to be selected for their national teams, I hope that they can make the most of the opportunity because it goes without saying that participating at a World Cup is something that is really, really special.
“I also hope that when they return to us, they are in the best condition that the situation will allow. We will be watching their games and wishing them well.
"For the rest of us, it is a case of taking advantage of the break, recharging batteries and then being ready to return with a focus on being the very best that we can be once more.
A win today would put Liverpool back into the top six.
Chelsea play later away at Newcastle, Brighton tomorrow at home to Aston Villa. The reds are seven points away from the top four but do have a game in hand over both Spurs and Newcastle.
Underway
4' Nunez times his run well and capitalises down the wing but his cross into the area is dealt with well by Southampton.
5' Caleta-Car collects a yellow. Blatant body-check stopping the advancing Mo Salah.
6' Brazil may not have selected him in the World Cup squad but he's having a great return this season.
Bobby Firmino heads the free kick from Andy Robertson into the goal.
1-0 the reds!
10' It's an equaliser. Almost identical to Liverpool's goal.
Ward-Prowse free kick and Che Adams gets there to head in.
20' Southampton have to work hard there to cut out Nunez again. He's looking bright and very lively here.
22' And there it is - he deserves one. Great pass from Elliott, takes out a couple of Southampton defenders and Nunez pokes that past the keeper!
33' Nunez chance saved, and then a deflected Salah shot also saved by Bazuna who is keeping Southampton in this game.
37' That could have been a cross, or was it a shot from Elliott. Either way it ends up on the roof of the Southampton net.
The 19 year old has been very lively today for Liverpool.
43' DARWIN NUNEZ!!!!!
The talented Uruguayan does it again. Robertson again feeds him after a nice pass from Firmino - Nunez is there to slide the ball past the keeper.
HT: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton
Bobby Firmino sent the reds on their way, heading in a free kick. But minutes later Southampton equalised in similar fashion.
But Nunez has added two goals after a very lively performance from him.
The reds deserving of the half time lead.
We're back underway.
Liverpool with a two goal cushion.
21 touches for Darwin in that first half. Five inside the box. pic.twitter.com/2R0uFbpK9o— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) November 12, 2022
Nunez looking for a hat-trick and his 10th Liverpool goal. Today is his 10th start for the reds.
50' Robertson swings in a corner and Firmino is not too far away with the header.
59' Both Armstrongs (Adam and Stuart) off, as is Caleta-Car. Maitland-Niles, Edozio and Theo Walcott all on.
60' Alisson with a great stop from Elyounoussi.
61' And now Salah wants a penalty but the referee wasn't interested.
61' And another save by Alisson, this time from substitute Edozie.
It's a busy period of play right now.
(We actually think Salah had a bit of a shout for a penalty there)
67' James Milner on for his astonishing 600th Premier League appearance. Harvey Elliott, who has a few less than him, is subbed off.
72' Virgil van Dijk heads narrowly wide.
75' Firmino replaced by Oxlade-Chamberlain.
77' Wonderful save from Alisson Becker there. He may have shaved off his beard (bad move) but he's still got those shot-stopping skills.
Into the last ten minutes. Liverpool looking strong for the three points here. Would be an 8th win in the last 10 games.
82' Romeo Lavia moves gingerly off the field. Joe Aribo is on for the final ten minutes to replace him.
86' Three changes. Tsimikas, Phillips and Carvalho on. Trent, Robbo and Darwin Nunez make way.
88' Van Dijk goes close again. Liverpool corner and he perhaps takes a bit of contact before he heads that ball at the goal.
FT: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton
Liverpool move back into the top six, albeit maybe temporarily.
A solid win against Southampton. A springboard for the Christmas season when the reds must continue this recent spell of form and push back for a top four place.
Well done, reds. Good luck to those who are heading to the World Cup.
As it stands. Three more games left this weekend.
After much clamour for the World Cup to arrive, Liverpool actually have a 100% record in November with four wins from four. Napoli (H), Spurs (A), Derby LC (H) and Southampton (H) all beaten by the reds.
The reds will be back in action a couple of days before Christmas, but it will be a much changed Liverpool side who take on Man City in the League Cup 4th round.