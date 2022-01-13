As it happened: LFC 0-0 Arsenal

Liverpool are taking part in their first League Cup semi-final for 5 seasons and aiming to reach their first domestic final for 6 seasons.
The reds had been drawn away at Arsenal for the first leg, but the reds game due for last Thursday was postponed due to a suspected covid outbreak at Anfield.
Now the reds must play the second leg away from home in a week's time.
The reds strolled to a comfortable 4-0 win over the Gunners back in November in the Premier League, with Arteta and Klopp having a feisty exchange on the touchline.
Arsenal have no doubt improved as this season has wore on, and the reds are of course without a number of key players. Mane, Salah and Keita all at the African Cup of Nations, and Thiago a continuing injury doubt for the reds.
The reds managed a comfortable FA Cup win at the weekend, but there is no doubt that tonight will be a much trickier affair for the reds.
Follow the updates with us here.
As it happened...
Caomhin Kelleher has been the Liverpool keeper in this competition, but with Alisson having to endure an enforced Covid break, Klopp suggests he may bring him back for some much needed match time.
Speaking ahead of the game, Klopp said:
“Caoimh is the goalkeeper for this competition but there is a chance Ali will play just because of the situation we were in.
“I think he needs the game now. We will see how we decide it finally but there is a good chance that Ali will play tomorrow just because of the situation with COVID and everything, when he was out.
“We all need to make sure the boys have as much rhythm as they can get. So there’s a good chance Ali will start tomorrow. But the competition is actually Caoimh’s competition, that’s true.”
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Jota, Minamino, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton.
A strong Arsenal line up as well for this League Cup clash.
Ramsdale, Soares, White, Magalhães, Tierney, Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah
Subs: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Chambers, Mari, Biereth, Oulad M'hand, Hutchinson, Patino
And we're underway at Anfield!
4' Early pressure, and an early corner from the reds but it's headed away.
6' Danger from Liverpool, Robertson sends in a lovely weighted cross but Firmino can't quite get his head on it.
Move started with a lovely through ball from Henderson.
Early days in this 180 minute tie, but both teams are trying to land an early blow.
11' Could be bad news for Liverpool. Distinctly average defender Cedric Soares is heading off after sustaining a muscle injury.
Calum Chambers is on.
12' Backpass from Arsenal under pressure, Ramsdale drills it straight at the onrushing Henderson who manages to then win a corner.
More sustained pressure from the reds.
13' That pressure didn't let up until a touch squirms past the face of Ramsdale goals with Minamino unable to convert.
And then a Robertson cross is deflected out for another corner.
Arsenal are rocking.
19' Henderson gives the ball away in midfield and Lacazette attempts a very ambitious shot from about 35 yards.
Nowhere near the goal.
24' Last ditch dangerous challenge from Granit Xhaka who kicks Diogo Jota in the stomach.
Red card.
Fortunately for Arsenal, Xhaka's challenge was just outside the area.
Liverpool's free kick is beaten back to Alexander-Arnold who fires the rebound wide of the goal.
Arsenal, down to ten men, about to make some tactical changes.
28' Striker Eddie Nketiah is sacrificed for defender Rob Holding. He won't be happy with Xhaka about that.
45' Liverpool with less pressure now on Arsenal since the sending off.
Sure, plenty of possession but just not hurting them enough.
Admittedly, Arsenal now getting plenty of players into defence but the reds really missing the creative craft of Salah and Mane.
I think we could see a more adventurous midfield in the second half because Milner, Henderson and Fabinho is perhaps not the choice against ten men.
And with that comes half time.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal down to ten men, but from this point a 0-0 and a second leg at the Emirates Stadium will feel like a victory for them.
Much for the reds to do in the second half.
We are back underway at Anfield.
Goals required at the Kop end of the stadium, please.
57' Robetson booked for a foul on Saka.
Liverpool getting frustrated at a back six of Arsenal protected by three further players. Sending off has ruined the opener in a two legged semi final.
61' James Milner is off and the more attack minded Curtis Jones is on.
63' Arsenal smash the ball out of defence and it goes out for a throw in midway through Liverpool's half.
Alisson runs over and takes the throw in!
68' There are arms all over Curtis Jones but he unleashes Minamino with a back heel.
But the Liverpool forward slides that one across the face of goal.
Somewhat surprisingly, still no shots on target from the reds.
76' Gomez on for Matip. Williams on for Alexander-Arnold (who just hasn't looked right tonight after returning post covid). Oxlade-Chamberlain on for Fabinho.
Not the most exciting set of changes but eyes probably now on the weekend's Premier League game.
81' Saka has gone down with cramp a couple of times and is now replaced by Nuno Tavares.
86' Arsenal have defended very well and obviously with most of their outfield players. Sending off arguably ruined this game as a spectacle.
It's all too congested and the reds are obviously wary of the counter attack.
90' Oh dear. Minamino had a relatively simple side footer right in front of goal but he skies it.
A glorious chance to get a least one goal and he's spooned that one.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
So it's all down to the second leg. Like it is in every two legged fixture.
Next Thursday at the Emirates Stadium where Arsenal likely won't have a ten man defence.
Minamino should have certainly got one if not two.