As it happened: LFC 0-0 Arsenal

Liverpool are taking part in their first League Cup semi-final for 5 seasons and aiming to reach their first domestic final for 6 seasons.

The reds had been drawn away at Arsenal for the first leg, but the reds game due for last Thursday was postponed due to a suspected covid outbreak at Anfield.

Now the reds must play the second leg away from home in a week's time.

The reds strolled to a comfortable 4-0 win over the Gunners back in November in the Premier League, with Arteta and Klopp having a feisty exchange on the touchline.

Arsenal have no doubt improved as this season has wore on, and the reds are of course without a number of key players. Mane, Salah and Keita all at the African Cup of Nations, and Thiago a continuing injury doubt for the reds.

The reds managed a comfortable FA Cup win at the weekend, but there is no doubt that tonight will be a much trickier affair for the reds.

Follow the updates with us here.

As it happened...