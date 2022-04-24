As it happened: LFC 2-0 Everton

It is the 240th Merseyside Derby as Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield for the first time with supporters for over two years.
Last February, during a particularly miserable time for the reds, Everton finally won at Anfield for the first time this millenium. However, there were no fans inside the stadium that day to witness it.
Three points are absolutely crucial today for both teams. Everton face the very real risk of relegation from the Premier League with Burnley trying to move ahead of them. For Liverpool they must be perfect and await a slip up from Man City if they are to wrestle control in the title race.
After City's win yesterday the reds are continuing to play catch up. A win here cuts the lead back down to that one point margin.
Although clearly the gulf in quality between the two sides has possibly never been wider in recent history - Everton have rarely had so much to play for this late in the season.
It should be a cracker!
Follow the game with us here.
As it happened...
As well as being the 240th overall competitive meeting between the two it is also the 60th Premier League clash, since 1992.
The reds have won 25 to Everton's 10 in that time.
Everton have won just 3 times in the 29 Premier League meetings at Anfield, and just the one since 1999.
An excellent article from The Guardian's Jonathan Liew in preparation for today's game summed it up.
The formbook does not go out of the window. Local pride is not at stake. The wider tussle has already been won and lost.
Liverpool v Everton may still be a derby in the strictest definition of the word. But it is no longer a rivalry.
Rarely in our lifetimes has the gulf felt as wide or as dramatic as it does now.
Liverpool finished 14 places ahead of Everton in 1998 and 50 points ahead in their title-winning season of 2020. Barring an extreme shift in fortunes, both marks are likely to be smashed in 2022.
And it's here we are now, two teams at opposite ends of the table - one fighting for glory the other fighting for security.
AND FOR LIVERPOOL!!!
Alisson, Trent, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Keita, Fabinho, Jota, Salah, Mane
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Diaz, Origi
Pickford, Coleman, Mykolenko, Allan, Holgate, Godfrey, Gordon, Doucouré, Richarlison, Iwobi, Gray
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Delph, Branthwaite, Rondón, Alli, El Ghazi, Price
Well, Burnley have beaten Wolves 1-0. It means that Everton start the day in the relegation zone. Two points behind the Clarets.
As usual, Jurgen Klopp is stood on the halfway line. Assessing the opposition players as they run through their final pre-match warm ups.
We've got just fifteen minutes until kick off here at Anfield.
Should be lively.
A change for Everton, Ben Godfrey injured in the warm up so Michael Keane starts in his place.
With Matt Beard back in charge, Liverpool's women team are going back to the Super League. They were presented with their Championship winning trophy earlier today.
The moment we’ve all been waiting for ???? pic.twitter.com/itxtZPrGZt— Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) April 24, 2022
They won the Super League in both 2013 and 2014 under Matt Beard's management but he departed in 2015.
They ladies were relegated from England's top female division in the pandemic hit 2020 and finished 3rd last season, before winning the league and promotion this year.
In their 21 games this season they have lost just once and conceded only 9 goals, scoring 48.
Big day for both clubs. A flag visible at the corner of the Kop reads '1995'. The last time Everton won a trophy. Right now finishing 17th for them would be the biggest trophy they can hope for.
Liverpool need a win to keep their hopes of a quadruple truly alive.
We are underway at Anfield.
Come on you mighty reds.
3' A lot of possession for the reds in these opening 180 seconds. Everton, perhaps wisely, staying back in their own half.
Going to wait for a counter attack I strongly suspect.
5' Everton earn a free kick in a dangerous area, 25 yards out after Gordon fouled.
Demarai Gray hits the wall.
...play-acting.
Liverpool were on the break and he got the faintest of touches from Fabinho. Game stopped but no free kick given.
Boos ring around the ground.
Seven successful passes for Everton in the first 10 minutes.
'Rafa Benitez' name is chanted by the Liverpool fans.
14' The reds working hard to break through this rearguard of Everton.
21' First shot in anger for the reds but Sadio Mane's shot is over the bar.
23' Anthony Gordon likes a dive. He's finally been booked for it.
27' Bit of a niggly game and Seamus Coleman and Diogo Jota have a little coming together.
Spoken to by the ref but no cards shown.
28' Robertson cross in flashes in front of the goal. Earns the reds a corner.
It's cleared and Thiago's ball back in results in an offside.
32' Jota puts one wide of the post. Good ball in by Robertson.
Everton defending pretty well and sucking all the life out of this game. They are going for the sucker punch but Liverpool have to break through their defence here.
34' Thiago caught in possession and Richarlison unleashes Doucoure who drags a shot wide of The Kop.
40' Signs that Liverpool's slick passing and pace is starting to get a bit more result now.
A couple of dangerous moments in the last Everton third but still no goal.
Crowd getting a little anxious as the blues use this moment to go for an 'injury break'.
Richarlison down for an extended injury break for the second time this half. Clutching his head after heading the ball.— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 24, 2022
43' Interplay between Sadio and Mo, Salah curls that one over the crossbar.
Not worked Pickford's little arms enough so far.
45' Richarlison goes down again. He's a cheat simple as that.
Doucoure booked after he fouls Fabinho.
Threatens to spill over.
45+2' Not sure why. He didn't need to get involved in that little fracas.
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton
Everton have come to frustrate Liverpool and they are doing that well.
Lots for Liverpool to do in the second half - they are going to have to move and play much quicker. Could see Henderson in the second 45?
????️ "Honestly, GET UP."— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2022
It's all kicking off in the Merseyside Derby #LIVEVE |???????? pic.twitter.com/tf1xefdFG6
Back underway. Need to be better.
47' Liverpool corner falls to Keita outside the box who drills over.
51' Two counter attacks from Everton are met with the defensive skill of Joel Matip.
First Iwobi and then Gordon.
53' Anthony Gordon goes down in the box. Not a penalty.
57' A game of football breaking out now.
Diaz and Origi coming on for the reds.
58' Trent booked for a clear foul on Gordon.
Gordon, predictably, making the most of it.
60' Luis Diaz and Origi replace Keita and Mane.
Attacking substitutions.
62' THERE IT IS!
ANDY ROBERTSON. Origi and Salah combine in the build up in the box - lifted to the back post and Robbo heads it in.
He's delighted.
We're delighted.
Have that!pic.twitter.com/WUSNqA16Vi— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 24, 2022
67' Allan booked. Everton can't defend for the final 23 minutes here.
They need something now.
And Jordan Pickford booked for arguing with the referee.
72' Ball falls to Demarai Gray who hits a decent attempt that is narrowly wide.
73' Dele Alli is on for Allan.
Liverpool on top but it remains just the 1-0.
77' Demarai Gray replaced by Rondon.
Everton need a goal as the clock ticks down.
79' Everton free kick and Alisson punches it away straight into the middle of the penalty area.
Got away with that one.
80' Dele Alli gets near the touchline and dinks a ball across, but Robbo is there to clear.
Great defending, and attacking earlier, from the Scotland captain.
82' Diogo Jota replaced by Jordan Henderson who collects the armband.
DIVOCK ORIGI MAKES IT 2-0!!!!
85' Robertson corner, Henderson flicks it back in and it ends with Divock Origi heading over little arms.
April 24, 2022
90' Needless foul on Henderson whilst he was on the ground. Could have been red that.
90+2' Alisson collects the ball, and then collapses on the floor just like Pickford did in the first half.
Howls of laughter and applause from the Liverpool fans.
FULL TIME: Liverpool 2-0 Everton
A wonderful result for the reds and Everton in big big trouble.
Liverpool's changes on the hour turned the tide in our favour and we eventually broke through the Everton defensive plan.
Thoroughly deserved.
✊✊✊ #LFC pic.twitter.com/7x42iRBKjQ— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 24, 2022
Origi: 'When I go on the pitch I think about making plays, playing football. We knew it would be a tough game but eventually we got the goals.'
Robbo: 'A rare first goal at the Kop end. An amazing feeling. It's been a big week and we've come through it unscathed. And now we've got another big week.'
Just waiting to hear from Jurgen Klopp. He will have been as pleased as punch. Not the best history between him and Frank Lampard.
The top half of the table
This was superb. ???? https://t.co/fDE0LfWRK6— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 24, 2022
A great few weeks for the reds.
Man City, Man United and Everton all dispatched in the last 8 days.
And now, attention turns to a Champions League semi-final.
Villarreal, first leg at home at Anfield on Wednesday evening.
We hope you can join us then.