As it happened: LFC 2-0 Everton

It is the 240th Merseyside Derby as Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield for the first time with supporters for over two years.

Last February, during a particularly miserable time for the reds, Everton finally won at Anfield for the first time this millenium. However, there were no fans inside the stadium that day to witness it.

Three points are absolutely crucial today for both teams. Everton face the very real risk of relegation from the Premier League with Burnley trying to move ahead of them. For Liverpool they must be perfect and await a slip up from Man City if they are to wrestle control in the title race.

After City's win yesterday the reds are continuing to play catch up. A win here cuts the lead back down to that one point margin.

Although clearly the gulf in quality between the two sides has possibly never been wider in recent history - Everton have rarely had so much to play for this late in the season.

It should be a cracker!

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...