LFC 2-0 Leicester: As it happened

Liverpool return to Premier League action tonight for the first time in two and half weeks at home to Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers' side beat the reds just after Christmas 1-0 in a game that made capturing the Premier League title all the more difficult.

Man City beat Brentford yesterday to increase the gap to 12 points, but Klopp's side do have two games in hand to reduce the difference to single digits.

Mo Salah returned to training earlier this week after the disappointment of Egypt's penalty shootout defeat to Senegal in the AFCON final.

He could well return to the side, whilst Liverpool continue to nurture Harvey Elliott back from his injury. His goal at the weekend against Cardiff was celebrated wildly by Liverpool fans around the world.

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...