LFC 2-0 Leicester: As it happened

Liverpool return to Premier League action tonight for the first time in two and half weeks at home to Leicester.
Brendan Rodgers' side beat the reds just after Christmas 1-0 in a game that made capturing the Premier League title all the more difficult.
Man City beat Brentford yesterday to increase the gap to 12 points, but Klopp's side do have two games in hand to reduce the difference to single digits.
Mo Salah returned to training earlier this week after the disappointment of Egypt's penalty shootout defeat to Senegal in the AFCON final.
He could well return to the side, whilst Liverpool continue to nurture Harvey Elliott back from his injury. His goal at the weekend against Cardiff was celebrated wildly by Liverpool fans around the world.
Follow the game with us here.
As it happened...
The Foxes are currently in 12th position, however they have played 4 games less than a handful of teams in the Premier League.
They are enduring a tricky fourth season with Brendan Rodgers. The former Liverpool boss joined Leicester 3 years ago this month.
They've played just one Premier League games since that 1-0 defeat at home over the reds - a 1-1 draw against Brighton.
Luis Diaz makes his first start for Liverpool, whilst Thiago Alcantara replaces Jordan Henderson who is out with a back injury.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Thiago, Diaz, Jota, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Elliott.
Here's how Brendan's team line up. Patson Daka leading the line for them.
Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Soumare, Daka
Subs: Ward, Söyüncü, Pereira, Vestergaard, Barnes, Pérez, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Tielemans
Klopp asked about Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, the returning victor and loser of the AFCON finals.
'It was my decision, of course (to start him Mo on the bench) but he will come on definitely.'
And the Liverpool boss indicated that Sadio Mane arrived back in Liverpool late last night.
'But he is still in bed...'
????
We are underway.
Come on the reds.
1' Luis Diaz almost in straight from kick off. Trent with the delivery but the defender just about gets rids of it.
6' Trent Alexander-Arnold sends in the free kick - Firmino rises to head it but he can't get enough height and it goes over.
8' Alisson involvement required as he tips over a shot from James Maddison.
The Leicester midfielder managed to get the better of Joel Matip in the build up there.
12' Joel Matip with a mazy run forward, releases it to Luis Diaz, and carries on into the box. Unfortunately a wonder goal is out of the question as Leicester manage to clear the pass back in to the area.
18' He does not look like he is playing his first game in a new league.
He's seeing plenty of the ball and looks like he has plenty of pace to burn. Early signs are promising.
19' Trent cuts inside Luke Thomas and Ademola Lookman, sends in a great shot that Schmeichel tips out for a corner.
Bright move from the world's best right back.
24' Maddison corner - cleared by the reds. They try to get another attack going but the offside flag is raised and that moment of danger comes to an end.
27' Liverpool move. Trent cross to the back post. Robbo goes diving in and fortunately misses the post with his head but does smash into it with his shoulder.
That looked really sore.
He's sitting up now though. And now he's back up.
Made of Irn Bru.
33' Trent over the free kick...
34' The free kick was deflected over for a corner.
From the corner. Trent swings it in and Van Dijk's header is parried - only as far as Jota who puts it away.
Another goal from the Portugese goal machine.
Huge applause as Mo Salah heads out for a warm up.
And a song.
DIOGOAL ⚽️pic.twitter.com/FkG4RXmcFq— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) February 10, 2022
43' Been a quiet first half from Bobby but he stings the palms of Kaspar Schmeichel from outside the area.
45' Jota feeds Firmino, or did he mean that for Jones, Firmino hits it left footed and it smashes back off the gloves of the keeper.
Could Jones have hit it better with his right foot? Maybe, maybe not.
Good chance. Liverpool have moved up a gear since the goal.
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Leicester
The reds have been the brighter of the two teams but Liverpool made Leicester suffer from a corner. Van Dijk heads it in to cause the chaos for Jota to score his 16th of the season.
Salah, Elliott on the bench - we could see them in the second half.
Luis seems a big fan of Luis. https://t.co/DfwfLwEFDN— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) February 10, 2022
No change in personnel for the reds. Liverpool kicking towards The Kop.
1️⃣6️⃣ goals and counting for Diogo Jota this season ???????? pic.twitter.com/m51RzHt0ZF— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 10, 2022
48' Jota bursts around the outside of the penalty area - was that a cross or a shot - either way it was a dangerous place to put the ball and Schmeichel panics a bit. He pushes it out for a corner that Leicester deal with.
50' - ???? It's a yellow card for Roberto Firmino. Went in for a tackle on Dewsbury-Hall.
51' James Maddison drills the resulting free kick into the wall.
Elliott and Salah about to come on but first there is Luis Diaz, dropping the shoulder, and his shot is deflected for a corner.
60' Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott on for Firmino and Curtis Jones. Huge reception for Mo Salah as he comes on from the Liverpool supporters.
And Tielemans and Iheanacho are on for Leicester. Soumare and Patson Daka replaced.
69' Lovely ball played forward to Luis Diaz by Jota. Luis is going the long way around and Amartey is pressuring him.
Fires that into the Kop.
Good move that began with Thiago. Almost almost a first goal for the reds Colombian forward.
74' Mo Salah trickery in the box. The ball stuck to his feet like glue. Schmeichel called into action to stop the lethal Liverpool forward.
75' And Salah fed with a through ball - one on one with the keeper. Shot saved as Ndidi slides in and catches Salah who goes down but eventually gets back up.
78' Awesome curling shot from Salah - it hits the corner of the crossbar.
Ball comes back out and Luis Diaz smashes that one and Schmeichel puts his gloves in front of his face and he gets it away.
79' Ademola Lookman replaced by Harvey Barnes.
81' Ball crossed over to Trent - he's just outside the area. He takes a touch - the ball bounces up a little too high and his volley goes high over the crossbar and into The Kop.
81' Rare shot for Leicester. Iheanacho manages to get the shot away but Matip has that fairly well blocked and he fires it high and wide of the nearside of the goal.
82' Mo Salah waltzing around the area again - threads a lovely 5 yard pass to Luis Diaz who smashes it that at the goal.
Saved by what appears to be the inside of Schmeichel's legs, and James Justin manages to clear.
Lucky foxes.
DIOGO JOTA.
He makes it 2-0.
Luis Diaz involved, he feeds the unlikely source of Joel Matip who nutmegs Ndidi and Jota turns it into the net.
Good win and fully deserved.
87 minutes gone.
89' Luis Diaz is replaced by Taki Minamino. A good night for the Colombian.
???? GOT GOOD GOOD VIBES ABOUT THIS LAD ???? pic.twitter.com/n3JenHzwXE— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) February 10, 2022
DIOGOAL— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) February 10, 2022
CHAPTER 21/22
EPISODE 17pic.twitter.com/9q2kBFggwq
Jota has now scored the opening goal in 10 games for the reds this season. Breaks the deadlock in many games for the reds, and tonight he's broken the lock and then killed the game off as well.
With a little help from Joel Matip obvs.
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester
Thoroughly deserved win by Liverpool who were completely dominant. Jota, Firmino, Luis Diaz, Mo Salah, Minamino all had spells up front for the reds. Oh and Mane is yet to come back.
Liverpool cut the gap to City back to 9 points with a game in hand and stretch the lead over third placed Chelsea.
Two away trips for the reds in the next week.
Burnley on Sunday at 2pm, and then the San Siro next Wednesday for the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League against Inter Milan.
We look forward to you joining us for those.
But just who will Jurgen Klopp pick up front? That's his problem not ours!