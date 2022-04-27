As it happened: LFC 2-0 Villarreal

Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg
Wednesday 27 April 2022 - 8:00 pm
Anfield
Liverpool2
0Villarreal
van Dijk32'
47' Estupiñán
⚽️ own goal53'
⚽️ Mane55'
62' Lo Celso
72'↔️ Chukwueze off, Dia on
72'↔️ Estupiñán off, Trigueros on
72'↔️ Parejo off, Aurier on
Henderson off, Keïta on ↔️72'
Mane off, Jota on ↔️72'
Alexander-Arnold off, Gomez on ↔️80'
Diaz off, Origi on ↔️80'
85'↔️ Danjuma off, Alcácer on
Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield for this season's Champions League semi-final.

The Spanish side, coached by Unai Emery who has an extraordinary European record, may be 25 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga but they have had an excellent European campaign.

They dumped Juventus out of the last 16 before dumping 10 time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich out in the Quarter Finals.

Liverpool have enjoyed a wonderful week and will be keen to build on it with an important first leg here at Anfield.

The reds are without Firmino who is slowly returning to training.  Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas are also unavailable due to illness.

The return leg is next Tuesday.  Can Liverpool take a sizeable advantage to Spain next week?

Follow tonight's game with us here.

As it happened...

19:39 UK
Confirmed LFC Team

Three changes from the Everton game.  Konate, Henderson and Luis Diaz back in the starting XI.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Alcantara, Diaz, Mane, Salah

Subs: Adrián, Kelleher, Keïta, Gomez, Milner, Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Williams, Matip, Origi, Elliott

19:41 UK
Villarreal team

Unai Emery sends out the Yellow Submarine of Villarreal like this

Rulli, Estupiñán, Torres, Albiol, Foyth, Chukwueze, Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin, Danjuma, Lo Celso

Subs: Jörgensen, Asenjo, Pedraza, Mandi, Gaspar, Aurier, Peña, Gómez, Iborra

19:49 UK
Alberto Moreno returns, kind of

We understand the former Liverpool defender is here in the stadium with his Villarreal team but unfortunately not available in the matchday squad for Villarreal.

He took a lot of flak for the Europa League loss to Unai Emery's Sevilla back in 2016, but has been passionate on his social media during Liverpool's successes in recent years.

19:55 UK
A first leg at Anfield - Klopp urges crowd to

Here's what Jurgen had to say:

"We know that when we go to Villarreal, whichever result we get tomorrow night, there will be an incredibly emotional atmosphere there and that is what we have to create.

"It’s nice if you play first away and you have a result you can fight for at home, with your crowd - but who cares? That’s not how it is.

"We have to make sure we are really completely on top of our game - everybody in the stadium.

"Our supporters are smart supporters. They watch football and they know Villarreal are strong. There are moments where we will suffer tomorrow night, definitely. I know that now already, and that’s what we have to be ready for - there is no need to get nervous. But we can make them suffer as well, and we have to do that all together.

"This advantage at home, we have to use. I don’t know which result we will get, but we will work with it and fight at Villarreal, because it means everything to us to reach the Champions League final."

19:59 UK
Salah on 33 goals

The Egyptian King has scored 33 times in this competition for Liverpool.

That's just 3 behind the Premier League sides record set by Didier Drogba (Chelsea) and Sergio Aguero (Man City).

Can he break the record this season?

20:02 UK
KICK OFF

Liverpool are kicking towards the Kop in the first half after Villarreal won the toss and switched sides.

20:05 UK

3' Luis Diaz is straight into Juan Foyth to charge down a clearance.  The crowd love that.

20:06 UK

4' Lovely long ball by Thiago but it's a bit too hot for Salah to handle before it goes over the touchline.

20:10 UK
Chance

8' Robertson sends in the corner, of course Konate gets there and heads down but Sadio Mane can't control it from about 6 yards out!

20:10 UK

And another corner - headed over by Mo Salah.

20:14 UK
Another Mane chance spurned

12' Great chance for the reds.  Salah works the ball well and sends in an excellent cross but Mane's header is not on target.

He could have two already.

20:16 UK
Diaz shoots

14' There was some power behind that.  Luis Diaz from outside the area hits a powerful curler that the keeper manages to parry just in front of him and then dives on.

Good effort from the Colombian.

20:24 UK
Post!

22' Henderson has a dig that hits the outside of the post.  Think he was trying to cross that back to the six yard box.

20:29 UK
Salah curler

27' Mane and Salah combine to fashion a chance in the area.  Left footed curler from Salah - just over the bar.

20:30 UK

29' Trent smashes a free kick into the wall.  That was a decent free kick position for the Liverpool right back.

20:32 UK

31' The Villarreal keeper is not enjoying these Luis Diaz shots.  He deals with that but it's not convincing.

20:34 UK
Yellow card

34' Foul by big Virgil.  I would not want to have been on the end of that shoulder barge.

Yellow card.

20:35 UK
Chance!

33' It's another one for Mane. Collects the ball at the edge of the area, spins, and hits a shot that takes a deflection for a corner.

20:36 UK

34' Lo Celso blocks a Salah volley.

Villarreal getting through their nine lives here!

20:37 UK
Wow!

36' Robertson pings it from left to right side of the pitch.

Trent sends it back in with a first time cross but Salah shins it over the crossbar.

That would have been a very special goal.

20:43 UK

41' Thiago smashes one from some distance that hits the post.

A huge number of shots from the reds in this half. 

20:48 UK
HALF TIME

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal

A little reminscent of the derby.  Villarreal with plenty of men behind the ball.

It's been almost all Liverpool - the post has been rattled three times and Mane could have had a hat-trick.

But it's goalless.

20:58 UK
Dominant

Liverpool had 13 shots in that half to Villarreal's one.

Seven different Liverpool players having an attempt at goal.

20:59 UK
Thiago's thundershot

It was mighty close!

21:03 UK
KICK OFF

Back underway for the second half.

No half time subs.

21:05 UK
Yellow card

47' Pervis Estupiñán goes into the book for a foul on Mo Salah. 

21:07 UK
Offside

49' Fabinho puts the ball in the Villarreal net but its offside.  Van Dijk had nodded the ball down to him from an offside position.

21:12 UK
GOAL!!!!

53' The reds have the ball in the net again.

This time it counts!

Jordan Henderson collects at the edge of the area from Trent - attempts a cross - deflected off a defenders boot and the keeper can only flap that into the net.

1-0.

21:14 UK
WOW!! GOAL!!

56' A quickfire second from Liverpool who have taken control of this game.

Mo Salah lays it through for Sadio Mane to poke the ball home.

What a change for the reds.

21:16 UK
Liverpool are on fire

21:19 UK

21:21 UK
Yellow

62' Lo Celso goes into the book for a foul on Robertson.

21:23 UK
Another goal ruled out

64' Andy Robertson thought he'd scored.  Great ball in from Trent, Robbo lashes it in from the edge of the six yard box but he is offside.

21:26 UK
Chances

68' Liverpool hungry for more.  Van Dijk shot beaten away and then Luis Diaz has a shot deflected wide.

21:29 UK
Two LFC Subs

72' Diogo Jota replaces Mane.  Naby Keita replaces Jordan Henderson.

21:31 UK
Three Villarreal subs

72' Serge Aurier, Trigueros and Dia all on for the away side.

21:38 UK
LFC Subs

80' Divock Origi on for Luis Diaz, Joe Gomez on for Trent.

Liverpool still searching for a third.

21:43 UK
Sub

85' Alcacer on for Villarreal for the last five minutes.

21:44 UK
Jota working hard

85' Excellent work from Jota there who slipped but managed to keep control of the ball and even supply Naby Keita with an opportunity.

Liverpool 2-0 up but still grafting hard - looking for more.

21:48 UK
Added time

We've got another two minutes at Anfield.

Liverpool 2-0 up in this first leg.

21:51 UK
FULL TIME

FT: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal

An excellent dominant performance from the reds.  They also had two goals ruled out for offside and hit the post three times in the first half alone.

Wonderful display from the reds. 

Liverpool have a big advantage for the second leg where Villarreal will have to be more adventurous. 

That should be a cracker.

21:59 UK
Second legs next week

Both Man City and Liverpool head to Spain next midweek for the second legs.  Will they both be heading to the final in Paris at the end of May?

Tue: Villarreal v Liverpool (0-2)
Wed: Real Madrid v Man City (3-4)



