As it happened: LFC 2-0 Villarreal

Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield for this season's Champions League semi-final.

The Spanish side, coached by Unai Emery who has an extraordinary European record, may be 25 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga but they have had an excellent European campaign.

They dumped Juventus out of the last 16 before dumping 10 time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich out in the Quarter Finals.

Liverpool have enjoyed a wonderful week and will be keen to build on it with an important first leg here at Anfield.

The reds are without Firmino who is slowly returning to training. Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas are also unavailable due to illness.

The return leg is next Tuesday. Can Liverpool take a sizeable advantage to Spain next week?

Follow tonight's game with us here.

As it happened...