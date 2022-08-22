Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: As it happened

It's an early season clash between the two English heavyweights tonight.
Both teams have yet to record a win from their opening two games, with United only saved from bottom place in the division thanks to alphabetical order.
Man Utd fans are believed to hold protests tonight against their owners, however this comes on the day of yet another huge transfer for the Old Trafford club. Casemiro is due to join Erik Ten Haag's team in the coming days for a fee of around £70M.
Liverpool's big summer signing, Darwin Nunez, is not available for this or the next two games thanks to his violent reaction in the Crystal Palace draw exactly one week ago.
Pressure is mounting on United who will be desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat. For Liverpool the signs of intensity last week need to begin to be backed up with more clinical execution in front of goal.
As it happened...
Mo Salah is currently level with Steven Gerrard with nine goals scored against Man United for Liverpool.
One more and he is the standalone record holder.
The metal fence outside the Tollgate was pulled down by a group of supporters before security quickly stopped more charging in.
"We're Man United, we'll do what we want" was belted out by everyone here afterwards.
Phillips, Fabinho and Nunez all out from last week. Gomez, Henderson and Firmino replace them.
Fabinho will have to wait for his 100th Premier League appearance.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Davies, Fabinho, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Van den Berg.
Some sad news as Harry Maguire is dropped to the bench.
De Gea, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Fernandes, Eriksen, Sancho, Elanga, McTominay, Rashford
Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, van de Beek, Garnacho, Ronaldo, Martial
Naby Keita, who was apparently training very well this week, is out of tonight's game with injury.
Shocking 'injury' record.
We make it NINE first team injuries now for Liverpool.
And not too many look like they will be returning within the next fortnight either.
A video posted earlier showing Manchester United fans throwing cans of beer at a coach. The coach was from a Manchester company and was transporting Man Utd supporting kids to Old Trafford.
A video posted earlier showing Manchester United fans throwing cans of beer at a coach. The coach was from a Manchester company and was transporting Man Utd supporting kids to Old Trafford.
The Man United boss insists that Ronaldo was dropped because he needs higher energy players to deal with Liverpool.
Not sure Cristiano's future lies at Old Trafford.
Casemiro has just been introduced to the fans on the pitch.
Underway against United.
1' Lisandro Martinez fouls Mo Salah early on, then shoulder barges him.
Hard.
4' Great defending from van Dijk who cuts out a Rashford chance.
6' Ball threaded through into the area for the reds, but it falls to Milner who takes one touch too many and has the ball taken off him by Varane.
Chance for United after Trent fouls Rashford.
Eriksen's free kick is deflected behind by the wall.
10' Elanga should have made it 1-0 there.
Great chance for the home team who have settled quicker here.
????
16' Liverpool all over the place defensively. Jadon Sancho puts the ball in the net after a good opening 15 minutes from them.
The reds midfield non existent. Milner and van Dijk arguing with each other.
18' Liverpool with their first chance of note. Diaz and Elliott combine - the Colombian curls it wide of De Gea.
24' Trent booked for a foul on Elanga. The Liverpool right back isn't having a great game.
25' Eriksen free kick tipped over by Alisson.
27' Varane booked for a professional foul on Luis Diaz who was launching a break-away.
29' Good Liverpool move brought to an end when Henderson hits his shot into the ground and all the steam is taken out of it.
30' Michael Oliver gives the benefit of the doubt to Diogo Dalot there. Should have been a free kick for a foul on Luis Diaz.
31' Liverpool's first corner of the game is well defended.
33' Liverpool much better in the last ten minutes or so but not cutting through United.
35' Quick move around the United box from Liverpool but Elliott can't get enough on his shot and United manage to clear.
42' Liverpool corner, headed in by Milner and Fernandes smashes it at Martinez on the goalline.
Almost a sensational own goal.
45' Diogo Dalot booked for a foul on Luis Diaz.
Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool
Total domination from United till they got their goal. Liverpool then woke up but no response in terms of goals yet.
Back underway.
Martial replaces Elanga for United at the interval.
49' Good run by Trent eventually wins LFC a corner.
Corner in from Trent met by a Salah volley that is well over the bar.
53' Rashford beats the Joe Gomez offside trap. Looked execptionally tight but VAR check is complete and the goal is given.
55' Diaz almost with an instant reply.
56' Good save from Alisson who was a bit unsighted for Rashford's chance.
57' Elliott hits the side netting.
59' Henderson replaced by Fabinho.
63' Great ball into Firmino who hits an air shot.
67' Liverpool corner met by a downward header by Fabinho. De Gea gets down to save.
70' Fred replaces Sancho for United.
72' Milner replaced by Carvalho.
74' Fernandes booked for a dive.
76' Rashford drills over. Gomez lets him walk through him.
79' Trent corner headed into the ground by Firmino and it's an easy catch for de Gea.
81' Liverpool corner, Elliott shot, Firmino knock and Salah reacts quickest.
Fernandes then timewastes and feigns another injury.
That his 10th goal against Man United meaning he is now our record goalscorer against United.
85' Tsimikas replaces Robertson.
89' Ronaldo replaces Eriksen.
Five added minutes.
FT: Man United 2-1 Liverpool
United avoid three consecutive defeats to start their season. Liverpool were not up to scratch. Milner and Henderson both didn't last the full 90 minutes and in hindsight probably shouldn't have started.
The reds will be hoping their injury crisis abates, and quickly.
'We have started the season very poor. We can't keep giving another team a goal start. This stadium was the quietest before the match I heard it and we gave them a reason to make some noise.
'We need to up our performances and kick start our season.
'We can't keep conceding goals. We have to start well and put pressure on the other team.
Time to hear from the Liverpool boss on tonight's result.
'It was absolutely clear what will happen. Reality shows if you are really ready and they were more aggressive than us. They had their first chance and scored and then we took over.
We were unlucky with some set pieces.
'It was clear how they would go out of the blocks. We were not 100% ready for it. We have to keep chasing the game and that's not what we want. You mishit crosses and passes. It's obvious we have not found our rhythm.
'We only have about 14 senior players fit. We don't have a lot of options at the moment. We prepare now for Bournemouth, Newcastle and then Everton. It is how it is.'
Liverpool's curse of the Community Shield win continues.
Two draws and a defeat in the reds opening three games.
Liverpool face Bournemouth at Anfield at the weekend. Who will be fit for that one?