Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: As it happened

It's an early season clash between the two English heavyweights tonight.

Both teams have yet to record a win from their opening two games, with United only saved from bottom place in the division thanks to alphabetical order.

Man Utd fans are believed to hold protests tonight against their owners, however this comes on the day of yet another huge transfer for the Old Trafford club. Casemiro is due to join Erik Ten Haag's team in the coming days for a fee of around £70M.

Liverpool's big summer signing, Darwin Nunez, is not available for this or the next two games thanks to his violent reaction in the Crystal Palace draw exactly one week ago.

Pressure is mounting on United who will be desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat. For Liverpool the signs of intensity last week need to begin to be backed up with more clinical execution in front of goal.

Follow the action with us here.

As it happened...